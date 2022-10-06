Rich Douek & Alex Cormack Reunite in 2023 for IDW's Breath Of Shadows

Following two heavily lauded previous collaborations, Road of Bones and Sea of Sorrows, the Bram Stoker Award-nominated creative team Rich Douek and Alex Cormack will reunite for a third dark entry in their shared oeuvre with Breath of Shadows, debuting in February 2023 from IDW. The five-issue comic book miniseries follows an internationally famous rock singer whose desperate attempt to cure his heroin addiction leads him deep into the jungles of South America, where he discovers primal horrors that put his own inner demons to shame. It will also feature work from Douek and Cormack's returning letterer, Justin Birch, who worked with the team previously on both Bones and Sorrows. "It's 1968. On the fast track to becoming one of his era's most iconic rock stars, Jimmy Meadows should be basking in the glow of newly acquired wealth and fame. Instead, crushed by the weight of debilitating heroin addiction, Jimmy is on the verge of losing everything—until an old friend tips him off to an unorthodox treatment method hidden in the depths of the South American jungle. With fair-weather friends, local opportunists, and industry sycophants in tow, Jimmy sets off in search of what he's sure will be a miracle cure. But as the excursion veers off course and the realities of their environment begin to bleed together with Jimmy's paranoia and drug-induced hallucinations, the team quickly descends into a nightmare of bloody chaos populated by unspeakable horrors that surpass even the most brutal drug trip."

"With Breath of Shadows, Alex and I wanted to continue exploring the dark themes we began with in Road of Bones and Sea of Sorrows," says Douek. "I absolutely love working with Alex—Breath of Shadows is the latest example of how our creative partnership has evolved over the years into something awesome, and I hope to be working with him for a long, long time."

"I've always been fascinated by the jungle," says Cormack. "When Rich and I first started working together on Road of Bones, I told him that, along with a snow-covered landscape, I've always wanted to draw something on the ocean—which eventually became the foundation of Sea of Sorrows—and something in the jungle, which is now Breath of Shadows. I'm immensely proud of this book, and I hope it gives all of you the creeps!"

"Rich and Alex's third book for IDW may just be my favourite one yet. It's a psychedelic smear of body horror and creepy crawlies that's infiltrated my nightmares and, in a couple of instances, almost made me lose my lunch. Strap in, because we're going on an expedition through the jungle and into a nightmare—and we're going to have a great time doing it!" says editor and Chase Marotz. "I'm very happy to be publishing another book by Rich and Alex," says supervising editor Mark Doyle. "We've been bringing in a lot of great new talent to IDW, but it was important to us to also continue working with the talent who have been here telling great stories over the years—and Rich and Alex fit that bill."

Breath of Shadows #1 will be available with three variant covers for fans and retailers to enjoy, including Cover A by series artist Alex Cormack, Cover B by Björn Barends, and a retailer incentive cover by multi–Eisner Award winner Francesco Francavilla.