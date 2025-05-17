Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Oni Press | Tagged: Daniel Kibblesmith, rick and morty

Rick And Morty: Beth 'Til Death, Last Mort Standing & Two Omnibuses

Rick and Morty Vs. The Universe event includes Beth 'Til Death, and Last Mort Standing ... and two Omnibuses for the tenth anniversary

As part of their August 2025 solicits, Oni Press is revealing details of the one-shot specials in the main monthly series, Summer Of Love, Beth 'Til Death, and Last Mort Standing, that tie into the Rick and Morty Vs. The Universe event, and also their Rick and Morty tenth anniversary Omnibus collections…

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE: SUMMER OF LOVE #1

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & Jody Houser, Art by Phil Murphy

On Sale August 6, 2025

WELCOME TO THE FIRST RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE TIE-IN EXTRAVAGANZA! Summer rockets into a Smith family crisis with cosmic implications! Rick and Morty are doing their bachelor party thing with Prime Universe, so Summer decides to throw her own bachelorette shindig for Parmesan! No naughty gummies or pennysaver strippers here—Summer will throw a bachelorette party to remember, complete with debauchery, violence, and destruction! Hey, this will end well! (News flash: It won't.)

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #1 (of 4)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, Art by Jarrett Williams

On Sale July 9, 2025

MOVE OVER, BIG BANG! GET WRECKED, BIG CRUNCH! GALAXIES COME AND GALAXIES GO, BUT OUR PLANE OF EXISTENCE HAS NEVER FACED ANYTHING AS CONSEQUENTIAL AS . . . THE FIRST-EVER RICK AND MORTY COMICS EVENT! From the deviant psyches of comics mastermind and multiple Emmy Award–nominee Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and artistic annihilator Jarrett Williams (Speed Force), this summer's seven-part countdown to the end of everything that was, is, and will be begins with . . . a bachelor party that gets a little out of hand? Rick's old buddy Dimension C-137 (where Rick and Morty Cronenberg'd Earth) has reached his UNIVERSAL HALF-LIFE and is getting MARRIED—to the female-presenting embodiment of the Parmesan Dimension! He's found true love and wants his old pal Rick to plan his bachelor party! WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Answer: Pretty much everything . . . and it is all Rick's fault! Now Rick and Morty are on the run from EVERY SINGLE UNIVERSE THEY'VE EVER MESSED WITH—meaning, no matter what dimension they escape to, the universe will literally be against them. And, to survive, Rick will be forced to something he hoped he would never have to do—a last resort of EPIC PROPORTIONS! DON'T CALL IT A CRISIS! The FIRST RICK AND MORTY COMICS EVENT starts here with a cosmos-colliding spectacular TOO BIG FOR TV . . . and featuring, well, EVERYONE!

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #2 (OF 4)

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith | Art by Jarrett Williams | Cover A by Dave Bardin | Cover B by Troy Little | Interlocking Variant (1:10) by Flops | Event Variant (1:20) by Tom Fowler | Prime Variant (1:50) by Jarrett Williams

THE COMIC BOOK EVENT 13.7 BILLION YEARS IN THE MAKING IS JUST GETTING STARTED! Chaotically cosmic creators Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) are about to turn everything you know about RICK AND MORTY upside down . . . along with several billion nebulae). Wow, well. Rick and Morty have certainly %&$@ed

things up. The wedding is clearly off and the Parmesan Universe is out for blood. The Smith family find themselves on the run and they can't even use portal tech to escape! The only person Rick and Morty can turn to now is Mr. Poopy Butthole, who is still harboring some hard feelings toward Rick. Sheesh, is there anyone Rick HASN'T pissed off? Nevertheless, Rick will need his help in order to carry out his plan to REBOOT THE UNIVERSE. Did you think we were joking about this being an EVENT?!?

On Sale August 13th, 2025 | $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 7/21/2025

RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE: BETH 'TIL DEATH #1

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & Jake Black, Illustrated by Suzi Blake

On Sale September 10, 2025

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, Art by Jarrett Williams

On Sale September 24, 2025

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith & Alex Firer, Illustrated by Fred C. Stresing

On Sale October 8, 2025

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith, Art by Jarrett Williams

On Sale October 22, 2025

"Kibblesmith and company have expanded the multi-dimensional madness of Rick and Morty to epic proportions, thrusting everyone in Rick Sanchez's orbit into a state of unbridled chaos!" said editor Matt Dryer. "This series is simultaneously one of the greatest Rick and Morty stories to date, and a love letter to the classic comics event series that shaped and destroyed universes and imaginations!"

RICK AND MORTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

Written by Tom Fowler, Zac Gorman, Sarah Graley, Pamela Ribbon & Marc Ellerby | Art by CJ Cannon, Tom Fowler, Sarah Graley, Andrew MacLean & Marc Ellerby | Cover by Scott Sugiuchi (Designer)

Whoa, time flies when you're shattering dimensions! Oni Press is proud to present the first of five massive omnibus collections re-presenting the first 100 issues of Oni's landmark Rick and Morty run in a stunning new format! Collecting the first 20 issues from all-star creators CJ Cannon (Aggretsuko), Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), Zac Gorman (Bee and Puppycat), Tom Fowler (Books of Magic), Sarah Graley (Sonic the Hedgehog), Andrew MacLean (Head Lopper), and many more in complete chronological order! Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #1–15 and Rick and Morty: Lil' Poopy Superstar #1–5.

On Sale December 10th, 2025 | $75.00 | 496 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 11/17/2025

RICK AND MORTY 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Written by Kyle Starks, Tini Howard, Sean Vanaman & Olly Moss | Art by CJ Cannon, Marc Ellerby, Kyle Starks, Andy Hirsch & Benjamin Dewey | Cover by Scott Sugiuchi (Designer)

The time-shattering, space-frolicking heroes the universe neither wants nor needs are back at it again! Celebrating 10 years of [adult swim]'s groundbreaking animation phenomenon—it's Oni Press' second massive 10th anniversary omnibus!! Featuring the likes of legendary comics creators such as Kyle Starks (Kill Them All), Tini Howard (Excalibur), Marc Ellerby (Doctor Who), CJ Cannon (Aggretsuko), and oh so many more, the second volume of this massive milestone collection is proudly presented in a stunning oversize hardcover format. Getting schwifty ain't easy, but someone's gotta do it! Collecting Rick and Morty (2015) #16–30 and Rick and Morty: Pocket Like You Stole It #1–5.

On Sale December 24th, 2025 | $75.00 | 480 PGS. | FC | IOD: 6/28/2025 | FOC: 12/1/2025

