Rick And Morty's Beth Gets Her Own Comic in Oni November 2022 Solicits

Beth gets her own Rick And Morty comic book by Fred Van Lente and Sarah Stern in Oni Press's November 2022 solicits and solicitations as well as the continuing mini-series Crisis On C 137 by Stephanie Phillips and Ryan Lee. As well as original graphic novels Wild by Cristian Casteli and the second Tiny Fox and Great Boar volume.

RICK & MORTY PRESENTS BETH HMD #1 CVR A STERN

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Sarah Stern

"When a terrible accident leaves Beth unable to operate, she turns to a mysterious stranger for help, unleashing a terrible evil on the land.

Can Beth fulfill her destiny and keep her humanity? What the hoof is happening?!"

RICK & MORTY CRISIS ON C 137 #4 CVR A LEE

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Ryan Lee

Master Meeseeks triumphant?! Noob-Noob lives! Can Rick and Morty defeat an evil that will never quit? Can Jerry own up to his faults and just admit his golf swing will never be any good?

WILD TP VOL 01 OR SO I WAS BORN TO BE

(W) Cristian Castelo (A / CA) Cristian Castelo

"At Westhoff High, pain is part of the curriculum… But so is math, science, and chemistry. However, Wild Rodriguez and her pint-size companions have always had one goal and one goal only as they enter freshman year: to join the the Rocket Rollers and test their mettle in the infamously violent roller derby league. Now, summer draws to an end and tryouts are here! Do they have what it takes to climb the ranks of the derby world, or will their dream just as quickly turn into a nightmare?

Wild discovers that sometimes dreams involve a lot of getting kicked in the face, as well as maybe accidentally getting involved in a blood feud or two. Half roller derby, half professional wrestling, the league is filled with cussin', spittin' roughnecks like the Cult Catastrophe, earnest athletes the 8-Ball Bruisers, sick freaks Puppy & the Pound, and the elegant-but-deadly Matadors. Becoming a true legend of the derby track like her hero (and occasional helpful psychic avatar) Rosie Rozene involves a lot of physical and emotional fortitude, luckily Wild and all her friends-imaginary or otherwise-have each other's backs no matter what! "

LUCKY PENNY COLOR ED TP

"If Penny Brighton didn't have bad luck, she'd have no luck at all. She lost her job and apartment on the same day, and with no other options, she started crashing at her best friend Helen's storage unit. As a last resort, Penny snags a job at the laundromat, which is managed by Helen's surly twelve-year-old brother. Things couldn't get much worse, but that doesn't keep the ever-buoyant Penny down. After all, she's been sensing boyfriend potential with the cute receptionist at the community center who's been sneaking her in so she can use the shower. Maybe things are looking up! But if Penny knows one thing for certain, it's that luck has never been her strong suit. How long can this last?

In full-color for the first time ever, acclaimed artist and writer duo Yuko Ota and Ananth Hirsh's beloved award-winning comic is back, featuring a new cover from Yuko Ota and colors by Julia Hagerty."

TINY FOX & GREAT BOAR HC BOOK 02 FURTHEST

(W) Berenika Kolomycka (A / CA) Berenika Kolomycka

"Tiny Fox and Great Boar left their familiar forest behind, setting their sights ahead on new landscapes and new friendships. The duo encounter a sea of fireflies and journey through engulfing fog to finally reach the ocean. But when they are met with a group of seals and Boar becomes enchanted by their seaside lifestyle, Fox worries he will lose his best pal. What will Tiny Fox do?

Tiny Fox and Great Boar embark on brand-new adventures in volume two of this beautiful and charming book for early readers by award-winning Polish cartoonist Berenika Ko?omycka. "

JONNA AND UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #12 (OF 12) CVR A SAMNEE

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

"This is it! The extra-long, senses-shattering conclusion to our tale!

Way back in issue #1, we met Rainbow and Jonna, two very different sisters-Rainbow is the bookish one, and Jonna is the one with super strength! Since then, we have followed their journey as they tracked their missing father across a ruined landscape filled with horrible, misshapen monsters and less-than-honest humans.

Last issue, the girls learned the fate of their father and confronted the strange being responsible for all their woes. Now, things get complicated as the girls (and their allies, the adventurers Nomi and Gor) face off against a seemingly unbeatable foe! Can they save their father? Can they save their planet? Find out in this oversize final issue!

Named Best of 2021 by Entertainment Weekly, The Comics Journal, Film School Rejects, SKTCHD, Comics Bookcase, AIPT, and Comic Book Couples Counseling!"

BLINK #5 (OF 5) CVR A SHERMAN

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Everything has led Wren to this moment. Every nightmare and loss she's survived have brought her face-to-face with the man who imprisoned her family within Blink, never allowing a soul to leave with the exception of Wren who slipped through his fingers. But her return has brought other consequences and something has woken up. Something apocalyptic that was waiting and calling to her throughout all those years. The one with eyes everywhere and the reason behind it all. She was never supposed to come back.

PINK LEMONADE #3

(W) Nick Cagnetti (A / CA) Nick Cagnetti

Blockbuster action star Ron Radical has quit his acting career to become an artist, and he's feeling a little insecure about his big debut. Pink Lemonade is a good friend so of course she shows up to the opening to support him-but things get a little weird when the mind-bending gallerist Cyan Magenta shows up-leading to a showdown between TWO Pink Lemonades?! It's a true battle of the id as PL struggles to define herself in the face of an obvious pretender! Continuing the colorful Indy comics sensation with another amazing adventure. Don't miss it!

AGGRETSUKO OUT TO LUNCH #4 CVR A STARLING

(W) Josh Trujillo (A / CA) Abigail Starling

Late to work at both of her jobs, Retsuko must make a choice. Does she continue moonlighting, or does she make a genuine effort at Carrier Man Trading?

INVADER ZIM ONI 25TH ANNIV ED #1

(W) Jhonen Vasquez (A) Megan Lawton (A / CA) Aaron Alexovich

The comic that launched a thousand Girs: Invader ZIM #1 returns in this special Oni 25th Anniversary Edition!

