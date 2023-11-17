Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: february 2024, rick and morty, scott pilgrim, sherlock holmes, Solicits

Rick & Morty & Scott Pilgrim in Oni Press February 2024 Solicits

Rick & Morty do Sherick Holmes & Mortson, new collections of Scott Pilgrim, and Cemetery Kids Don't Die in Oni Press February 2024 solicits.

Rick and Morty do Sherlock Holmes in February, in the new Sherick Holmes & Mortson comic by Daniel Kibblesmith and Priscilla Tramontano published by Oni Press. As well as massive collections of Scott Pilgrim, timed for orders to be made alongside the Netflix series. As well as the launch of Cemetery Kids Don't Die by Zac Thompson and Daniel Irizarri.

RICK AND MORTY SHERICK HOLMES AND MORTSON #1 CVR A TRAMONTAN

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231613

DEC231614 – RICK AND MORTY SHERICK HOLMES AND MORTSON #1 CVR B MURPHY (M

DEC231615 – RICK AND MORTY SHERICK HOLMES AND MORTSON #1 CVR C 10 COPY I

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A / CA) Priscilla Tramontano

THE ROAD TO THE BIGGEST RICK AND MORTY EVENT EVER STARTS HERE with the first of FIVE INTERCONNECTED, OVERSIZED BI-MONTHLY ONE-SHOTS from an all-star cast of cosmic talents past, present, and future!

THE WORST WEEK OF MORTY'S LIFE STARTS RIGHT . . . NOW! It's Monday, and Finals Week is off to a terrible start! Morty needs a little time off from adventuring in order to study . . . until Rick announces it's time for them to team up like that other great literary duo: Sherlock Holmes and Watson. Transported to a locked-room murder mystery in space, Morty suspects Rick isn't looking to spend time with his Watson, but rather find his own Moriarty . . . Writer Daniel Kibbelsmith (Loki) and artist Priscilla Tramontano (Transformers) deliver THE ULTIMATE, 40-PAGE, JUMPING-ON POINT for the Rick and Morty omniverse as FINALS WEEK begins with a BANG! In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 CVR A IRIZARRI

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231595

DEC231596 – CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 CVR B WEAVER

DEC231597 – CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 CVR C STOKOE

DEC231598 – CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 CVR D LEGOSTAEV

DEC231599 – CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 CVR E 20 COPY INCV STOKOE FULL ART

DEC231600 – CEMETERY KIDS DONT DIE #1 CVR F 30 COPY INCV WEAVER FULL ART

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Daniel Irizarri

Experience the exhilarating, terrifying adventure from critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for Skinwalker, The Dregs) and blockbuster artist Daniel Irizarri (XINO, Judge Dredd)! The 21st century sucks hard, but it's made somewhat tolerable by the latest and greatest media innovations. Enter the Dreamwave: the first gaming console played entirely while you sleep. The obsession of millions around the globe, it's also the one point of solace for four friends known as the "Cemetery Kids," who spend their nights roaming the endless maps of the most brutal horror game ever created as they seek to dethrone the "King of Sleep"-the Dreamwave's biggest, baddest, and most mysterious boss. Which was fun . . . until one of them doesn't wake up and finds their consciousness locked inside a horror game that is anything but imaginary. Now, the three remaining Cemetery Kids must navigate a forbidden landscape to rescue their friend-and pray that the secret lurking at its center doesn't follow them home. At the farthest edge of human perception-where science fiction and horror collide-experience 2024's most exhilarating, terrifying adventure, downloading from critically acclaimed writer Zac Thompson (Hunt for the Skinwalker, The Dregs) and blockbuster artist Daniel Irizarri (XINO, Judge Dredd)! In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SCOTT PILGRIM 20TH ANNIVERSARY COLOR HC BOX SET (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231593

(W) Bryan Lee O'Malley (A / CA) Bryan Lee O'Malley

One-two-three-four! When Scott Pilgrim first meets Ramona Flowers, sparks fly . . .

In celebration of 20 years of the Bryan Lee O'Malley's SCOTT PILGRIM-the Eisner Award-winning, New York Times bestselling graphic novel epic that inspired Netflix's hit anime series now streaming everywhere-Oni Press proudly presents a masterfully designed, first-of-its-kind box set tribute, featuring the complete series in six newly designed BLACK & WHITE hardcover volumes available exclusively in a deluxe collector's box that comes loaded with new art and limited-edition bonuses!

Curated by Bryan Lee O'Malley himself, and designed by Eisner Award nominee Patrick Crotty, the SCOTT PILGRIM 20TH ANNIVERSARY B&W HARDCOVER BOX SET is the definitive statement on the the graphic novel series that IGN calls a "landmark . . . that will reverberate through the comic book world for years to come."

The SCOTT PILGRIM 20TH ANNIVERSARY B&W HARDCOVER BOX SET includes:

– Newly redesigned hardcover editions of SCOTT PILGRIM VOLS. 1-6, featuring new cover art by Bryan Lee O'Malley

– A deluxe, clamshell collector's box (approx. 9.5"L x 6.5" W x 8"H") featuring new art by Bryan Lee O'Malley

-An exclusive compilation of "Making of Scott Pilgrim" extras and comics

-A top secret selection of in-world items from the universe of Scott Pilgrim

-Collectible sticker sheet

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SCOTT PILGRIM 20TH ANNIVERSARY B&W HC BOX SET (MR)

RICK AND MORTY MEESEEKS PI #4 CVR A STRESING (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231616

DEC231617 – RICK AND MORTY MEESEEKS PI #4 CVR B GRINBERG (MR)

DEC231618 – RICK AND MORTY MEESEEKS PI #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LITTLE (MR)

(W) Fred Stresing (CA) Meg Casey (A / CA) Fred Stresing

Forget it, Morty. It's . . . the thrilling conclusion to the epic four-part Rick and Morty noir!

It's all led up to this, and this one goes right to the top. After assuaging poor petrified Jerry of his concerns, convincing him it was only "billing issues" and not a vast plot to consume all cable providers, the head of the Interdimensional Cable Consortium makes a surprise visit to the Smith family household, where Rick and slew of weird aliens await, unaware, with their hands in their pockets and their eyes glued to the Glooprbowl. Meanwhile, Detective Meeseeks is still nowhere to be found! Can Meeseeks make it back in time and crack this case wide open? Will Jerry ever find that remote?! What is the Glooprbowl?!?! In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

JILL AND THE KILLERS #2 CVR A ANWAR

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231601

DEC231602 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #2 CVR B PATRIDGE

DEC231603 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FULL ART

DEC231604 – JILL AND THE KILLERS #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV ANWAR FULL ART

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Sanya Anwar

Rising stars Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (Mary Shelley Monster Hunter) and Roberta Ingranata (Witchblade) sink their knives into a teenage thriller with a KILLER edge!

After a cryptic box of evidence pertaining to an old cold case shows up on Jill Estrada's doorstep, she and her friends find themselves embroiled in a mystery surrounding two of Seligman, Arizona's very own missing persons.

Severed feet, pieces of torn clothes, and incriminating receipts all lead Jill closer to the truth-or so she thinks. Can she and her friends track the killer before one of their own becomes the next victim?

The mystery continues to unravel in the exciting second issue of this macabre horror-comedy!

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

INVASIVE #3 CVR A HERVAS (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231605

DEC231606 – INVASIVE #3 CVR B LEVEL (MR)

DEC231607 – INVASIVE #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HOUSE (MR)

DEC231608 – INVASIVE #3 CVR D 20 COPY INCV B&W LEVEL (MR)

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Jesus Herv?s

Oni 2024's staggering slice of surgical horror takes a wrenching twist with creators Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Basilisk) and Jes s Hervás (The Empty Man)!

At last, Vic and Carrie have gained entrance into the underground hospital where surgery addicts can get experimental, dangerous, and unnecessary procedures to fuel their compulsions at the sadistic-but-practiced hands of the mysterious Dr. Ware. His procedures, once taken too far, engender a new blasphemy . . . one that is now spilling into the streets as his deformed former patients-the murder surgeons-exercise their ritual of pain and transformation on unsuspecting victims.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SRP: 0

FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #4 CVR A LESNIEWSKI

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC231609

DEC231610 – FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #4 CVR B BASTIAN

DEC231611 – FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FULL ART

DEC231612 – FACELESS AND THE FAMILY #4 CVR D 20 COPY INCV B&W LESNIEWSKI

(W) Matt Lesniewski (A / CA) Matt Lesniewski

The long-awaited final chapter of 2024's first great comics masterwork is here, from Eisner Award-nominated writer/artist Matt Lesniewski (Mind MGMT Bootleg)!

It's been an epic journey, but Faceless has finally reached the end of his long road, only to re-emerge from obscurity with a reborn identity . . . or has he? A malevolent gang won't let Faceless slip away so easily, and the entirety of his newfound family may be the ones who bear the price of his crimes.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SIXTH GUN OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

ONI PRESS INC.

AUG238236

(W) Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt (A) Tyler Crook, Brian Churilla (A / CA) Brian Hurtt

The ultimate collection for fans and new readers alike-Cullen Bunn and Brian Hurtt's iconic weird western, The Sixth Gun, is available for the first time in beautiful softcover omnibus editions!

In the passing shadow of the Civil War, defiant Confederate general Oliander Hume waits to be freed, too evil and warped to die, too mad with bloodlust to surrender his black magic. He hungers for his lost and most precious possession, an ancient weapon of foreboding doom. But the last and most powerful of six magical revolvers-and the key to unlocking unstoppable power-has fallen into the hands of an innocent girl, Becky Montcrief. The gunslinger at her side, Drake Sinclair, is no white knight and is himself on the hunt for the six legendary guns . . .

This volume collects The Sixth Gun #1-17 from master storytellers Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Empty Man), Brian Hurtt (The Damned, Manor Black), and Tyler Crook (Harrow County, Petrograd), and The Sixth Gun: Sons of the Gun #1-5, illustrated by Brian Churilla (Godzilla, Hellbreak).

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

TEA DRAGON TAPESTRY GN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN238062

(W) K. O'Neill (A / CA) K. O'Neill

Join Greta and Minette once more for the heartwarming conclusion of the award-winning Tea Dragon series!

Over a year after being entrusted with Ginseng's care, Greta still can't chase away the cloud of mourning that hangs over the timid Tea Dragon. As she struggles to create something spectacular enough to impress a master blacksmith in search of an apprentice, she questions the true meaning of crafting, and the true meaning of caring for someone in grief.

Meanwhile, Minette receives a surprise package from the monastery where she was once training to be a prophetess. Thrown into confusion about her path in life, the shy and reserved Minette finds that the more she opens her heart to others, the more clearly she can see what was always inside.

Told with the same care and charm as the previous installments of the Tea Dragon series, The Tea Dragon Tapestry welcomes old friends and new into a heartfelt story of purpose, love, and growth.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

THE HAPPY SHOP GN

ONI PRESS INC.

JUN238063

(W) Brittany Long Olsen (A / CA) Brittany Long Olsen

Welcome to the Happy Shop!

Eleven-year-old Darcy just moved to a new country. She's feeling lost and misses her friends back home. That's when she stumbles upon a shop full of mysterious glowing jars labeled with things like "Picking up the last sweater on the rack and it's on sale" and "Having the perfect weather on your wedding day." Much to Darcy's surprise-this store sells happy feelings.

After Darcy accidentally breaks one of the irreplaceable jars, she must make it up to the shopkeepers, Frida and Flora, by doing chores around the store, and is soon tasked with collecting happy feelings. But she learns that the magical business is anything but magical. With fewer customers than ever, Frida and Flora might have to close their doors. Can Darcy think of an idea to save the Happy Shop? What if they sold more than just happy feelings?

From debut writer and illustrator Brittany Long Olsen comes The Happy Shop, a heartfelt story about helping those you love and understanding your feelings.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

