Ripperland #2 Preview: Detectives vs. Americans

Check out the preview for Ripperland #2 from Dark Horse Comics, where detectives investigate a brutal murder while uncovering shocking secrets about each other.

Article Summary Ripperland #2 drops February 26th from Dark Horse Comics.

Agent Holden & Detective Fogg dig into a brutal murder.

They uncover shocking secrets about friends and each other.

With London rocked by a shocking death, Agent Jesse Holden and Detective Edwin Fogg inspect the brutal scene of Kenneth Fitzpatrick's murder and rip into Kenneth's spoiled, horrified American friends. With more suspects than evidence, the duo has to fight through the noise to dig up what true leads they can find–all while the clock ticks on both sides of the pond! And as they discover more about Kenneth's life and death, Holden and Fogg uncover some even more startling revelations about each other!

Ripperland #2

by Steve Orlando & John Harris Dunning & Alessandro Oliveri, cover by Francesca Vivaldi

With London rocked by a shocking death, Agent Jesse Holden and Detective Edwin Fogg inspect the brutal scene of Kenneth Fitzpatrick's murder and rip into Kenneth's spoiled, horrified American friends. With more suspects than evidence, the duo has to fight through the noise to dig up what true leads they can find–all while the clock ticks on both sides of the pond! And as they discover more about Kenneth's life and death, Holden and Fogg uncover some even more startling revelations about each other! • Steve Orlando is an award-winning comic writer, known for work Midnighter and Martian Manhunter at DC as well as Mauraders at Marvel. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801342900211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

