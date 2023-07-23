Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, san diego comic con | Tagged: Amy Chase, Danielle Paige, Liana Kanga, michael northrop, october 2023, riverdale, Ryan Caskey, Ryan Jampole, Solicits, Tango, Timmy Heague
Riverdale As The Stepford Wives in Archie October 2023 Solicits
Welcome To Riverdale is a new Archie Comics series that posits the classic Riverdale town as being too perfect, too fifties and too unrealistic for a Ginger Snapps, new in town, from Amy Chase and Liana Kanga. Part of the Chilling Adventures line that also debuts Fear The Funhouse: Toybox Of Terror by Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop, Ryan Jampole, Tango and Ryan Caskey. All in Archie Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations.
CHILLING ADV WELCOME TO RIVERDALE CVR A LIANA KANGAS
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231582
AUG231583 – CHILLING ADV WELCOME TO RIVERDALE CVR B MARGUERITE SAUVAGE – 3.99
(W) Amy Chase (A) Liana Kanga (CA) Liana Kangas
When Ginger Snapp finds herself in the town of Riverdale, a town she's fanatically read about growing up, she's amazed by how wholesome and welcoming it truly is. But she can't help but shake the uncanny valley-feeling she has with every new person she meets. How can everyone be THIS nice? And could the kindness drive someone to the brink of madness, if it hasn't already? Explore toxic positivity gone horror in this one-shot that's equal parts Pleasantville and The Stepford Wives.
In Shops: Oct 11, 2023
SRP: 3.99
FEAR THE FUNHOUSE PRES TOYBOX OF TERROR CVR A RYAN CASKEY
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231584
AUG231585 – FEAR THE FUNHOUSE PRES TOYBOX OF TERROR CVR B SWEENY BOO – 3.99
(W) Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop (A) Ryan Jampole, Tango (A / CA) Ryan Caskey
In Riverdale, even the toys are terrifying in this anthology one-shot set in the universe of last year's successful Fear the Funhouse comic. Three tales of dolls, robots, and puppets gone awry all thanks to the work of a shadowy toymaker and a young girl intent on revenge, in the vein of the widely successful M3GAN movie and Child's Play franchise.
In Shops: Oct 18, 2023
SRP: 3.99
ARCHIES HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR ONESHOT
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231586
(W) Tom DeFalco (A) Steven Butler (CA) Dan Parent, Vincent Lovallo
BRAND NEW STORY: "Monster Mash-Up!" Trick and Treat return on Halloween night to harass Archie and Jughead with assorted monsters until Sabrina takes charge. All that plus more scary-fun stories!
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 3.99
ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SHIMMER TP
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231587
(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent
Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 10.99
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #22 JUGHEAD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231588
(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Bill Galvan
Celebrate the holidays, Jughead-style! Make some gingerbread houses, leave out cookies for Santa (and try not to eat them first) and enjoy all the Christmas festivities with Archie's best pal!
In Shops: Oct 25, 2023
SRP: 9.99
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #344
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231589
(W) Various, Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet (A) VARIOUS, Rex Lindsey (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, can the Crusaders and Superteens trust each other as they face off against a group of shape-shifters, or will they end up fighting themselves? Then, THE WEB makes a surprise appearance at the Lodge Halloween party-but is it the actual Web or a costumed imposter?
In Shops: Oct 04, 2023
SRP: 9.99
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #318
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231590
(W) VARIOUS, Ian Flynn, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill & Ben Galvan (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Betty and Veronica help the Web unmask criminals on Halloween! Then, Ginger Snapp's freaked out after watching the new "Melanie" horror movie-even more so when she sees Jellybean dressed up as the Melanie doll for Halloween!
In Shops: Oct 11, 2023
SRP: 9.99
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #134
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
AUG231591
(W) Various, Goldie Chan, Bill Golliher (A) Various, Holly Golightly (CA) Dan Parent (A / CA) Bill Golliher
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ginger Snapp visits Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe on the eve of Halloween to help Betty & Veronica with costume ideas. As different Riverdale folks stop by, they remember a particular Halloween-related incident around Pop's food item. Then, when Penny's boxing instructor, Pug, is charged with a gym owner's disappearance she teams up with Veronica and Archie to prove him innocent. Will the three be victorious or wind up down for the count themselves?
In Shops: Oct 18, 2023
SRP: 9.99
