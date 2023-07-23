Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, san diego comic con | Tagged: Amy Chase, Danielle Paige, Liana Kanga, michael northrop, october 2023, riverdale, Ryan Caskey, Ryan Jampole, Solicits, Tango, Timmy Heague

Riverdale As The Stepford Wives in Archie October 2023 Solicits

Welcome To Riverdale is a new Archie Comics series that posits the classic Riverdale town as being too perfect, too fifties and too unrealistic.

Welcome To Riverdale is a new Archie Comics series that posits the classic Riverdale town as being too perfect, too fifties and too unrealistic for a Ginger Snapps, new in town, from Amy Chase and Liana Kanga. Part of the Chilling Adventures line that also debuts Fear The Funhouse: Toybox Of Terror by Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop, Ryan Jampole, Tango and Ryan Caskey. All in Archie Comics' October 2023 solicits and solicitations.

CHILLING ADV WELCOME TO RIVERDALE CVR A LIANA KANGAS

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231582

AUG231583 – CHILLING ADV WELCOME TO RIVERDALE CVR B MARGUERITE SAUVAGE – 3.99

(W) Amy Chase (A) Liana Kanga (CA) Liana Kangas

When Ginger Snapp finds herself in the town of Riverdale, a town she's fanatically read about growing up, she's amazed by how wholesome and welcoming it truly is. But she can't help but shake the uncanny valley-feeling she has with every new person she meets. How can everyone be THIS nice? And could the kindness drive someone to the brink of madness, if it hasn't already? Explore toxic positivity gone horror in this one-shot that's equal parts Pleasantville and The Stepford Wives.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FEAR THE FUNHOUSE PRES TOYBOX OF TERROR CVR A RYAN CASKEY

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231584

AUG231585 – FEAR THE FUNHOUSE PRES TOYBOX OF TERROR CVR B SWEENY BOO – 3.99

(W) Timmy Heague, Danielle Paige, Michael Northrop (A) Ryan Jampole, Tango (A / CA) Ryan Caskey

In Riverdale, even the toys are terrifying in this anthology one-shot set in the universe of last year's successful Fear the Funhouse comic. Three tales of dolls, robots, and puppets gone awry all thanks to the work of a shadowy toymaker and a young girl intent on revenge, in the vein of the widely successful M3GAN movie and Child's Play franchise.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ARCHIES HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231586

(W) Tom DeFalco (A) Steven Butler (CA) Dan Parent, Vincent Lovallo

BRAND NEW STORY: "Monster Mash-Up!" Trick and Treat return on Halloween night to harass Archie and Jughead with assorted monsters until Sabrina takes charge. All that plus more scary-fun stories!

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS SHIMMER TP

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231587

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Bask in the shimmering glow of this giant-sized collection of hilarious, heartwarming, and hijinks-filled stories starring Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and all your favorites from Riverdale!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #22 JUGHEAD CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231588

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Bill Galvan

Celebrate the holidays, Jughead-style! Make some gingerbread houses, leave out cookies for Santa (and try not to eat them first) and enjoy all the Christmas festivities with Archie's best pal!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 9.99

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #344

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231589

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Francis Bonnet (A) VARIOUS, Rex Lindsey (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, can the Crusaders and Superteens trust each other as they face off against a group of shape-shifters, or will they end up fighting themselves? Then, THE WEB makes a surprise appearance at the Lodge Halloween party-but is it the actual Web or a costumed imposter?

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 9.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #318

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231590

(W) VARIOUS, Ian Flynn, Dan Parent (A) Various, Bill & Ben Galvan (CA) Bill Golliher (A / CA) Dan Parent

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Betty and Veronica help the Web unmask criminals on Halloween! Then, Ginger Snapp's freaked out after watching the new "Melanie" horror movie-even more so when she sees Jellybean dressed up as the Melanie doll for Halloween!

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #134

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG231591

(W) Various, Goldie Chan, Bill Golliher (A) Various, Holly Golightly (CA) Dan Parent (A / CA) Bill Golliher

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Ginger Snapp visits Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe on the eve of Halloween to help Betty & Veronica with costume ideas. As different Riverdale folks stop by, they remember a particular Halloween-related incident around Pop's food item. Then, when Penny's boxing instructor, Pug, is charged with a gym owner's disappearance she teams up with Veronica and Archie to prove him innocent. Will the three be victorious or wind up down for the count themselves?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!