Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

Just How Rob Liefeld Will Appear In Deadpool Team-Up #5 (Spoilers)

As Rob Liefeld leaves the Marvel Universe, he ensures he will always be a part of it, with Deadpool Team-Up #5 out tomorrow (Spoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Rob Liefeld appears in Deadpool Team-Up #5, marking his Marvel Comics farewell.
  • Liefeld's likeness is used in the comic, creating a potential collector's item.
  • As an X-Commander, Liefeld's character meets Deadpool, linking to his New Mutants roots.
  • Liefeld's Marvel exit echoes Grant Morrison's Animal Man cameo.

 

Rob Liefeld stated that Deadpool Team-Up #5, published by Marvel Comics, was delayed as a result of his own appearance in the comic book. That it was held up by editorial because it contained his own likeness, a panel he has already shared. He encourages you to grab it, as he doubts it will go back to press. And maybe he has a point. We see Major X with his X-Command helping to save the day…

As Rob Liefeld Leaves The Marvel Universe, He Ensures He Is Always A Part of It (Spoilers)
Deadpool Team-Up #5 by Rob Liefeld

Introduced in Major X #0, there are quite a lot of them, it would be easy to lose count.

As Rob Liefeld Leaves The Marvel Universe, He Ensures He Is Always A Part of It (Spoilers)
Major X #0 by Rob Liefeld

And in Deadpool Team-Up #5, one of them does the unthinkable. Or is that a Mandalorian? He removes his helmet.

As Rob Liefeld Leaves The Marvel Universe, He Ensures He Is Always A Part of It (Spoilers)
Deadpool Team-Up #5 by Rob Liefeld

And we get to meet one of the X-Commanders face to face.

As Rob Liefeld Leaves The Marvel Universe, He Ensures He Is Always A Part of It (Spoilers)
Deadpool Team-Up #5 by Rob Liefeld

Rob Liefeld is one of the X-Commanders, and knows Deadpool since his very first appearance in New Mutants #98 all those decades ago. And now, this is Rob Liefeld's declared final published work for Marvel Comics in its entirety. Of course, now that Rob Liefeld is officially a Marvel Comics character, he can return to Marvel in a fictional fashion whenever Marvel likes. I am reminded of when Grant Morrison put himself in Animal Man…

Just How Rob Liefeld Will Appear In Deadpool Team-Up #5 (Spoilers)
Animal Man #26

…only to find himself returning as a character in Suicide Squad.

Just How Rob Liefeld Will Appear In Deadpool Team-Up #5 (Spoilers)
Suicide Squad
Just How Rob Liefeld Will Appear In Deadpool Team-Up #5 (Spoilers)
Suicide Squad

Though they didn't last long.

Just How Rob Liefeld Will Appear In Deadpool Team-Up #5 (Spoilers)
Suicide Squad

Is there any chance that someone might do the same with X-Commander Rob Liefeld? Deadpool Team-Up #5 is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
OCT240640
(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld
THE END. Deadpool is down. The Dragon's eggs are in jeopardy. Will the ultimate team-up end in…the ultimate sacrifice? Rob Liefeld's FINAL issue of his FINAL Deadpool storyline is here. Don't miss this historic conclusion! PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.