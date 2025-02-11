Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld

Just How Rob Liefeld Will Appear In Deadpool Team-Up #5 (Spoilers)

As Rob Liefeld leaves the Marvel Universe, he ensures he will always be a part of it, with Deadpool Team-Up #5 out tomorrow (Spoilers)

Rob Liefeld stated that Deadpool Team-Up #5, published by Marvel Comics, was delayed as a result of his own appearance in the comic book. That it was held up by editorial because it contained his own likeness, a panel he has already shared. He encourages you to grab it, as he doubts it will go back to press. And maybe he has a point. We see Major X with his X-Command helping to save the day…

Introduced in Major X #0, there are quite a lot of them, it would be easy to lose count.

And in Deadpool Team-Up #5, one of them does the unthinkable. Or is that a Mandalorian? He removes his helmet.

And we get to meet one of the X-Commanders face to face.

Rob Liefeld is one of the X-Commanders, and knows Deadpool since his very first appearance in New Mutants #98 all those decades ago. And now, this is Rob Liefeld's declared final published work for Marvel Comics in its entirety. Of course, now that Rob Liefeld is officially a Marvel Comics character, he can return to Marvel in a fictional fashion whenever Marvel likes. I am reminded of when Grant Morrison put himself in Animal Man…

…only to find himself returning as a character in Suicide Squad.

Though they didn't last long.

Is there any chance that someone might do the same with X-Commander Rob Liefeld? Deadpool Team-Up #5 is published tomorrow by Marvel Comics.

DEADPOOL TEAM-UP #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240640

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

THE END. Deadpool is down. The Dragon's eggs are in jeopardy. Will the ultimate team-up end in…the ultimate sacrifice? Rob Liefeld's FINAL issue of his FINAL Deadpool storyline is here. Don't miss this historic conclusion! PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Feb 12, 2025 SRP: $3.99

