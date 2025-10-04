Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: rob liefeld, youngblood

Rob Liefeld Has Finished Drawing Youngblood #3, Honest

Rob Liefeld Has Finished Drawing Youngblood #3, Honest #youngblood

Article Summary Rob Liefeld has completed Youngblood #2 and #3, with upcoming release dates set for 2025 from Image Comics.

Youngblood #1 hits shelves November 5, 2025, featuring 27 unique retailer exclusive variant covers.

The long-awaited return was made possible after Liefeld’s new deal with property owner Scott Rosenberg.

Early limited editions were offered via WhatNot, helping Liefeld stay ahead on his Youngblood schedule.

The upcoming release of a new Youngblood #1 by Rob Liefeld, on the fifth of November (remember, remember), after he managed to make deals with the current owner of the property, Scott Rosenberg, is coming from Image Comics, and getting a Hollywood Reporter headline for having 27 retailer exclusive covers. All in time for his birthday, today!

But when will there be more? Well, Rob Liefeld also posted to X that the new issue of Youngblood #2 would be coming out in December 2026. Which is quite a delay even for Rob Liefeld's standards. But, I can confirm that, yes, it was a typo, that he did mean December 2025, and I have confirmed from industry sources (not Rob with a moustache, I promise) that not only has he actually finished drawing Youngblood #2 but also Youngblood #3 as well, it's gone off for lettering and colouring. Who would have thought? Well, it helps that he started this some time ago, originally directly publishing limited editions of the series on his WhatNot platform. But that does seem to have helped his Image Comics schedule. In that time period he will have more issues of Youngblood out than Jim Lee will have of Batman.

Now all he has to do is fulfil his Brigade Kickstarter campaign from 2013, finish Last Blood #3, Heirborne, Warchild, and the rest, and everyone will be happy! Okay, it might still not do that; some people are never happy. However, those who enjoy Youngblood should at least be pleased to receive three of Rob Liefeld's comic books in the very near future.

YOUNGBLOOD #1 (2025) CVR A ROB LIEFELD POLYBAGGED & COLLECTIBLE CARD

(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld

The Blood is back! Creator Rob Liefeld returns to write and draw the comic that started it all. The Team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed! CVR A comes polybagged with a collectible card. $4.99 11/5/2025

The Blood is back! Creator Rob Liefeld returns to write and draw the comic that started it all. The Team is summoned to a crisis in the Pacific as a mysterious vessel appears and a deadly nemesis is revealed! CVR A comes polybagged with a collectible card. $4.99 11/5/2025 YOUNGBLOOD #2 CVR A ROB LIEFELD POLYBAGGED WITH COLLECTIBLE CARD

(W/A/CA) Rob Liefeld

SUPREME RETURNS! And he's bringing the family with him! Suprema & Kid Supreme join Youngblood in the struggle against the mysterious Xerxes! All roads lead to the Day Of The Destroyer! $4.99 12/10/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!