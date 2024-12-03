Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: frank miller, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld On The Importance Of Frank Miller's Work Right Now

Rob Liefeld talks about the the importance of Frank Miller's work, not just in the past but also his cover work in the present day.

Article Summary Rob Liefeld defends Frank Miller's evolving art style, despite ongoing criticism from internet critics.

Frank Miller's recent work, including Deadpool covers, captivates with a unique "ugly style."

Art is subjective: Comic pros debate critiquing Miller's newer, underground-styled work.

Frank Miller's impact on comics is undeniable, continuing to spark discussion and creativity.

At Bleeding Cool, we are always happy to run a Frank Miller cover or three, a look at how he interprets or re-interprets characters, often in a way very different to his past stylings. This also garners criticism for some but Rob Liefeld, an early fan of his and who took some of his work directly from Frank back in the day, posted his own take on Frank's most recent work and the criticism it attracts. Liefeld writes, "It's become a regular event over these last few years, seemingly without fail actually, whenever a new Frank Miller cover is released, a swarm of internet critics rush to inform all of us how repulsed they are by his latest effort. His cover to Deadpool & Wolverine #1 for January 2025 is the latest fodder."

Rob Liefeld tries to give this some context "It's the exact style he's been utilizing for the past 25 years since his final days on Sin City, prior to his Dark Knight Strikes Again, the sequel to Dark Knight released in 2001. It was during his press cycle for DK2 that Frank invoked the independent influences that were informing his own stylings circa 2001. He cited Tony Millionaire and Paul Pope as talents that were turning him on at that period. Frank is fluid, as Bruce Lee encouraged, be like water. Frank is. During a lengthy phone conversation with Frank in 1996, Frank told me he utilizes an "ugly style". He said, "Y'know Rob, I don't draw pretty, never have, never did." Why on earth would he? He changed the world with his unique, ugly approach.

"Frank Miller, two months shy of Sixty-Eight years old, is still putting pen to paper and stirring the masses. He has illustrated my own creation, Deadpool, twice in the past year, two striking cover images, both thrilled me. They gave me goosebumps. It's electric seeing one of my favorite creators and one of my biggest influences produce modern, relevant work. It's modern because it's happening right now, it's relevant because you can't stop talking about it at this very minute… He's not moving backward; he's deliberately crafting this new style as he has been evolving over the past 3 decades. His younger self incorporated vast servings of Gil Kane figure work and Will Eisner storytelling, but those works stand on their own merits and his new work is defining its place in the artistic pantheon. It's far more underground than mainstream by design. Enjoy the work as it arrives. Appreciate it while it flows. And thank him for all the oxygen he gave us. Comics wouldn't be breathing without the air he provided."

A few other comic book professionals also weighed in…

Donny Cates: "I met Frank Miller today and he told me he loves my work and said that I'm probably the best writer in the world and that I'm the voice of a generation and good at drums and funny and super smart and then he gave me a completed sequel to the Dark Knight Returns that he made only for me because he said I was his hero, lol so embarrassing. Good guy."

Liam Sharp posted "There's a lot of talk about whether or not you can critique another living artist, especially if their work has, in your opinion, significantly declined. The answer is – of course you can. But not everybody will agree, and that's the beauty of art. It's subjective. There are many varied opinions, and none are wrong. For what it's worth though, I don't publicly call out any of my peers who are in the arena. For me, personally, it just feels wrong. Not saying it IS wrong, it's just my personal view. Too many times when it does happen it feels like there are a lot of people itching to pile on, and that can sometimes get a bit too close to bullying for my liking."

Kev Sutherland: Doesn't someone like Frank Miller ask for it sometimes? In his favour, I compare his work to late Picasso. In his disfavour, I regularly slag off late Picasso.

Liam Sharp: Picasso is dead. Plus he wasn't around for this glorious internet, and given his history I don't think he'd have survived it! There's also context and personal stuff, lots of things people don't know, that plays a part. We can judge in ignorance, sure. But I'd also say that just because somebody asks for it then responding in kind doesn't show us in the best of lights. Again, just my personal view.

Jimmy Broxton: I think it's perfectly OK to critique anyone's output, an artists' age should not be a barrier to someone else's subjective opinion. But, that doesn't mean folks should resort to insult and name calling, which is so often the case. Very few creatives stay fresh, vital, innovative and relevant as they get older, but when they do, oh boy, watch out whippersnappers!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!