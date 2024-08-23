Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Quits Marvel Entirely After Finishing This Deadpool Comic

Rob Liefeld declares that the current Deadpool Team-Up comic book coming to an end in December, will be his final Marvel work.

UPDATE: Regarding this article, Rob Liefeld has taken issue with the use of the word "quit" in the Bleeding Cool headline above, in that it implies drama that Liefekld says is not there. He says "There is no "quit". I will have completed the mission. I'm needed elsewhere" and "It implies drama where there is none. I'm not a young man and my time there has been productive, but it is complete after DTU." I disagree with that inference, but happy to make the issue clear. The original article continues, unedited, below.

UPDATE x2: Rob Liefeld also added "I'll have completed 180 pages or more in 2024. I don't anticipate I have more than 5 more years writing/pencilling/inking at that rate. Simply put, it's getting harder. My Extreme Catalogue beckons, is a priority. Maybe some bucket list stuff in between, Hi Thundarr, but doing Marvel work for hire is not an option. The stuff I've been doing, stuff with my creations, involves equity. An F.F. run, a Wolverine story, not wise use of whatever time I have left over the next 5 years."

Previously, Rob Liefeld declared that the current Deadpool Team-Up comic he is writing and drawing for Marvel, with its first issue published next week, would mark his final work on the character he created thirty-five years ago in the New Mutants series with Fabian Nicieza. Which spawned a number of solo and team-up comics over the decades, before getting action figures, clothing, a game and now three movies. But yesterday, Liefeld went further stating that this would make his final work for Marvel Comics forever,.

Previously, he said. "I am retiring from Deadpool. It's official. Yup, after 33 years of not only introducing Deadpool but chronicling many of his most popular adventures it's time for the Deadpool Daddy to say farewell. One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am. So I worked up one last crazy Deadpool yarn for the fine folks at Marvel and they responded with electric glee and I started producing it last month for release Summer 2024. I often wonder what my life would be like if I had not created and sold not just Deadpool, but Cable, Domino, Stryfe and many others to Marvel. What If young Rob hadn't taken up the challenge of transforming a title that was headed towards cancellation is one of the better alternate universe tales. It certainly transformed my young career, creating opportunities and record breaking sales for New Mutants & X-Force. Creating and introducing the Deadpool Corps., featuring Lady Deadpool & Dogpool was a great function of my mid-life crisis during 2009. In 2015 I started Deadpool:Bad Blood, getting Deadpool his first original graphic novel, and his only chart topping, #1 ranking to date, an achievement that got me a round of congratulations from Marvel brass that pumped my chest out farther than Captain America's! No other auteur has combined to write and illustrate more Deadpool work, I'll complete this journey with over 1000 pages alongside my Mercenary Misfit. So, I'll finish this one last Deadpool story, and trust me, it's a wild one, and call it a collaboration for the ages. It'll be fun! In case you are wondering, why now? That's easy, I'll be 57 at the end of this and my eyes are still functioning, the work continues to be strong, I want to go out with the best effort I can muster. The hand-eye coordination won't be there forever. I'll elaborate more on this on my next Robservations podcast and look forward to taking this journey with you, the world's greatest fans, who have always provided the best support a cartoonist could ever imagine. And that, is saying something!"

Now he looked at the Marvel October 2024 solicits and declared "Deadpool Team Up #3! You will want to take this journey! It's my last Marvel work! Issue #1 is out next Wednesday, August 28!"

When asked if he could clarify that language, he replied "It's my last ever. Had a great time with Marvel over the last many decades." I guess we should listen to his RObservatioins podcast to find out more…

