Rob Liefeld's Final Deadpool Comic, Deadpool Team-Up, For August 2024

Earlier this year, Rob Liefeld announced that he would no longer work on Deadpool comic books at Marvel. He was moving on. But he is giving Marvel one last spin of the toy unicorn in August with Deadpool Team-Up. Each issue of the five-issue series will see Deadpool team-up with a different character, in the manner of Spider-Man Team Up. With Spider-Gwen, Major X, Crystar, Wolverine, and Hulk.

"No one captures the Merc with the Mouth's lovable insanity like Liefeld does, and in classic Deadpool fashion, Wade is holding nothing back in this latest round of unbridled action and high-stakes adventure. In addition to featuring Deadpool's supporting cast–from his fan-favorite allies to deadly enemies and everyone in between–DEADPOOL TEAM-UP also sees Wade assemble a crew that's wild even by his standards!

"When you need some hired hands, Deadpool is your man! But when the Merc with a Mouth needs assistance, he's got friends (and frenemies) from across the Marvel Universe! Witness Rob Liefeld weaves an epic tale bringing Wade Wilson together with Major X, Crystar, Ghost-Spider, Wolverine, and the Incredible Hulk for the first time, as the return of a LOST MARVEL COMICS CHARACTER necessitates the ultimate team-up mission!

"Liefeld said, "Everyone has that one comic with that obscure character that they always wanted more of. l, myself, have several of these and I pulled them from relative obscurity from the deepest corners of the Marvel Universe and placed them next to Deadpool, right at the center of an all new, cataclysmic adventure! This is some wonderfully weird stuff and I'm so excited to share it with the world. I promise you some familiar Marvel faces and take them to brand new places. Deadpool Team-Up is the most fun I've had in years! I'd like to thank C.B. Cebulski and Mark Basso for making this a great experience!"