Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Tells All About Marvel & Image In "Robservations" Memoir

Deadpool and Youngblood creator, founder of Image Comics, Rob Liefeld is writing a memoir, Robservations, planned for early 2025

Article Summary Rob Liefeld, Deadpool creator, announces memoir "Robservations" for 2025.

Liefeld to reveal untold stories from Marvel, Image, and Hollywood.

"Robservations" to feature 10 original illustrations and insider insights.

BenBella Publishing to unveil Rob Liefeld's 38-year comic career journey.

Deadpool and Youngblood creator, founder of Image Comics and Extreme Studios, Rob Liefeld is writing a memoir entitled Robservations, planned for publication in early 2025 through BenBella Publishing. Recently, Rob has been running a podcast with the same name, looking at the history of comic books and his involvement in it. He has been heavily critical of Sean Howe's book about Marvel Comics history ten years ago. And it comes at a time when former EIC Bobbie Chase is also writing her memoirs about her time at Marvel Comics.

Rob Liefeld promises to provide readers with an intimate look at his journey from a pastor's son in Orange County, to becoming one of the most famous figures in the comic book industry. From his beginnings on Hawk And Dove at DC, the early nineties at Marvel Comics, with Deadpool, Cable, and X-Force, co-founding Image Comics, with Youngblood, Bloodstrike, and Prophet, Heroes Reborn at Marvel, and everything that went down with Image, Marvel, Andrew Rev, Scott Rosenberg and much more. Hey, maybe I'll get a mention too.

"Robservations" will also feature 10 original illustrations and promises to"lift the veil on the inner workings of comic book publishers, the suits behind Hollywood studios, and pivotal moments that have shaped modern pop culture. From behind-the-scenes anecdotes to reflections on his career-defining decisions, as well as facts little known in the comic book industry, Liefeld offers a candid and compelling account of his life and legacy."

"BenBella is thrilled to partner with legendary comic artist Rob Liefield on the release of his memoir. Rob offers a glimpse into the hurdles and triumphs of his 38-year career, the origin stories of many beloved characters, and what's next for the creator of Deadpool and Cable. We're excited to help Rob share his story with fans who love comic books as much as he does." said BenBella CEO Glenn Yeffeth.

"I have had a lifelong love affair with comic books. They have been my passion since I was seven years old. Having been fortunate to break into the business as a teenager in the 80s, I've seen five decades of tremendous change, quite a bit of upheaval, and a fair amount of rebellion and betrayal. Some of which I started. It's been quite a ride, and I'm eager to share this incredible ride with everyone." added Rob Liefeld "Watching my creations become roles portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Minka Kelly with many more on the way, is a crazy culmination of my comic book dreams as a kid. Over the course of my career, comic books have become a rich minefield that drives pop culture." Rob Liefeld is represented by Liz Parker and David Boxerbaum from Verve Talent

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!