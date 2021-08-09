Rob Liefeld's 1st Deadpool & Domino, New Mutants #98 Under The Hammer

There is a reason why Rob Liefeld charges three figures to sign this comic book; because it means that someone is going to sell it for four figures. New Mutants #98 is the first appearance of Deadpool and Domino, created by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza. Liefeld was the hottest artistic talent of the day when this was published back in 1991, kids especially loved him, and the success of New Mutants and X-Force, which followed, was enough to let him jumpstart Image Comics as its initiator and co-founder, initially through Malibu Comics and then striking out on its own.

The success of Deadpool, however, took a long time to come. His own series was a low-seller for Marvel and faced repeated cancellation. However, it was a slow burn. As video games, TV shows, and movies tapped into the fourth-wall-breaking self-aware nature, Joe Kelly injected into the character, seen as the Bugs Bunny of the Marvel Universe; his first appearance became an ultra-hot collector's item. A copy of New Mutants #98 slabbed in CGC 9.8 is going under the hammer at Heritage Auctions today as part of their Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction 122132 and is currently at $1450. It has sold for twice that previously, so either a) there's everything to play for or b) time to pick up a bargain. It won't be long before Disney doubles down on Deadpool 3. Given the way the comic book marketplace has been booming of later, with investors, speculators, and nostalgia hunters diving in, no one knows anything anymore.

The New Mutants #98 (Marvel, 1991) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. The first appearance of Deadpool and the first appearances of Gideon and Copycat (as Domino). Rob Liefeld cover and art. Currently ranked #11 on Overstreet's Top 25 Copper Age Comics list. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $325. CGC census 7/21: 3464 in 9.8, 13 higher.