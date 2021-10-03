Robert Venditti & Olivia Stephens Adapt Tristan Strong Graphic Novel

Tristan Strong series is a mythology book trilogy series written by Kwame Mbalia about African-American folktales. As the third book is published this week, the first is now being turned into a graphic novels series, by Robert Venditti and Olivia Stephens. Here's a preview of the volume, to be published in the autumn of 2022 by Read Riordan.

Best-selling author Rick Riordan presents Kwame Mbalia's epic fantasy, a middle-grade American Gods set in a richly imagined world populated with African American folk heroes and West African gods. Seventh-grader Tristan Strong feels anything but strong ever since he failed to save his best friend when they were in a bus accident together. All he has left of Eddie is the journal his friend wrote stories in. Tristan is dreading the month he's going to spend on his grandparents' farm in Alabama, where he's being sent to heal from the tragedy. But on his first night there, a sticky creature shows up in his bedroom and steals Eddie's notebook. Tristan chases after it–is that a doll?–and a tug-of-war ensues between them underneath a Bottle Tree. In a last attempt to wrestle the journal out of the creature's hands, Tristan punches the tree, accidentally ripping open a chasm into the MidPass, a volatile place with a burning sea, haunted bone ships, and iron monsters that are hunting the inhabitants of this world. Tristan finds himself in the middle of a battle that has left black American folk heroes John Henry and Brer Rabbit exhausted. In order to get back home, Tristan and these new allies will need to entice the god Anansi, the Weaver, to come out of hiding and seal the hole in the sky. But bartering with the trickster Anansi always comes at a price.mCan Tristan save this world before he loses more of the things he loves?