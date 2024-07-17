Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: fossil, graphic novel, kickstarter, robert venditti, tankers

Robert Venditti's Tankers Comes With Free Fossil (When You Pay $450)

Robert Venditti's graphic novel Tankers comes with a free dinosaur fossil (when you pay $450) on Kickstarter

Robert Venditti's Tankers graphic novel about a group of brave soldiers who don lethal mechs and time travel back to save the dinosaurs but end up fighting the dinosaurs and then also fighting space-traveling ancient aliens, is hitting Kickstarter courtesy of Bad Idea ahead of San Diego Comic-Con.

Joining him are some of the bigger comic book artists in the industry, Matt Kindt, Lewis LaRosa, Tomás Giorello, Trevor Hairsine, Juan José Ryp, Manix Abrera, Gabriel Hardman and Laura Martin among many others.

This campaign not only includes the entire Tankers story and the Tankers: Mission Go prequel story but also all the Lewis LaRosa material included in Tankers #0 written by palaeontologist, Filippo Bertozzo, PhD, and is therefore intended to be the most scientifically accurate dinosaur comic in history. Also included are the 13 all-new standalone chapters that constitute an entire Tankers sequel, and all five brand-new Tankers stories, including Carnage At Spearhead Outpost, Death Pit, Terror Mountain, Hunter Killer, Jurassic Fury, and All My Friends Are Flowers, the full 3-part Ancient Aliens story that spans millions of light-years across space and billions of years across time, and the entire epic Tankers Vs Ancient Aliens battle across three issues. That's over 300 pages.

Beyond the stories, the campaign lets you pay for signatures, deluxe comic books and even a chance to own an actual 80 million year-old dinosaur fossil.

And those who back it on day one (today) get a bookplate signed by Robert Venditti with your copy, with the hardcover's front endpaper including slits that allow for keepsake collecting of your signed/remarqued bookplate, original art sketch, hardcover COA and dinosaur fossil, depending what you back. This is the fossil that $450 gets you. There are currently 88 left of the 97 they have…

"Each dinosaur fossil is a tooth from a Mosasaurus, the dinosaur featured in Jurassic World. They were found in Morocco and date from the Cretaceous Period, approximately 80,000,000 years ago. These fossils have been with us long before we were here and will make incredible family heirlooms to pass down for your generations to come. If you've ever dreamed of owning a dinosaur fossil in your personal collection, this is your literal once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The first-day backers will have their names on the wall at Bad Idea's San Diego Comic-Con Tiki Party, and every donor will have their name listed in the back of the hardcover.

Tankers has currently raised $76,350 against a $10,000 goal from 301 backers.

