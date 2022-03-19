Robin #12 Preview: Mommy Issues

Mommy Issues. Some of the best heroes have them. Just look at that classic scene from Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice if you want a classic example. Damian has some unresolved Mommy Issues in this preview of Robin #12… and he's going to have to confront them. Or more accurately, they're going to confront him. Check out the preview below.

ROBIN #12

DC Comics

0122DC160

0122DC161 – Robin #12 Francis Manapul Cover – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

Demon versus detective! The Lazarus Tournament is over, and Damian returns to Gotham a changed hero! But there is one last opponent he might fight to the death…himself. This lead-in issue to the epic Shadow War event is one you dare not miss!

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $3.99

