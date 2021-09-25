Robin #6 Preview: Robin Has a 3-Way… Not That Kind of 3-Way

Robin #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and as the Lazarus Tournament begins, Robin quickly racks up two victories. But according to the solicit, his next match will be more difficult, because Robin is about to get involved in a threesome! Wait, that came out wrong. What we meant to say is that Robin will get down and dirty with Ravager and Flatline at the same time! No, wait! Dammit! In a match! They're going to fight in a three-way match! Oh, just check out the preview below.

ROBIN #6

DC Comics

0721DC110

0721DC111 – ROBIN #6 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov

Ding ding ding! Let the tournament begin! The most ruthless fighters in the DCU compete for the ultimate prize: eternal life. To win his first round, Damian Wayne faces two times the danger and two times the trouble: it's Ravager and Flatline versus Robin!

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $3.99