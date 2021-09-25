Robin #6 Preview: Robin Has a 3-Way… Not That Kind of 3-Way

Robin #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and as the Lazarus Tournament begins, Robin quickly racks up two victories. But according to the solicit, his next match will be more difficult, because Robin is about to get involved in a threesome! Wait, that came out wrong. What we meant to say is that Robin will get down and dirty with Ravager and Flatline at the same time! No, wait! Dammit! In a match! They're going to fight in a three-way match! Oh, just check out the preview below.
ROBIN #6
DC Comics
0721DC110
0721DC111 – ROBIN #6 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov
Ding ding ding! Let the tournament begin! The most ruthless fighters in the DCU compete for the ultimate prize: eternal life. To win his first round, Damian Wayne faces two times the danger and two times the trouble: it's Ravager and Flatline versus Robin!
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC110 ROBIN #6 CVR A GLEB MELNIKOV, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC111 ROBIN #6 CVR B FRANCIS MANAPUL CARD STOCK VAR, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Francis Manapul, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC110 ROBIN #6, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC110 ROBIN #6, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC110 ROBIN #6, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC110 ROBIN #6, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC110 ROBIN #6, by (W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Gleb Melnikov, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.