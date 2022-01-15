Robins #3 Preview: Robins vs. Gimmick Infringement

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. The titular Robins take on Junior Supercriminals pretending to be their villanous idols in this preview of Robins #3, in stores Tuesday. Check out the preview below.

ROBINS #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1121DC084

1121DC085 – ROBINS #3 (OF 6) CVR B MARCUS TO WORKOUT CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The Robins run face-first into a group of copycat villains decked out in high-end tech giving them the powers and battle prowess of Batman's greatest enemies! As the former wonders face down these threats, they deduce that whoever's behind the assault on them has hacked into the Batcomputer. As hard choices are made, the five ex-partners of Batman realize that going their separate ways and leaving the Robin mantle behind might be their only option!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

