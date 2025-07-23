Rockstar Games' Dan Houser On American Caper For Dark Horse Comics

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Dan Houser, david lapham, sdcc

Rockstar Games' Dan Houser and Stray Bullets' artist David Lapham create new comic book series American Caper from Dark Horse in November

The longtime head writer and creative director behind the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, Dan Houser, unveils his new take on crime fiction, the comic book series American Caper, debuting this November with artist David Lapham, from Dark Horse Comics. And unveiling more on the Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con.

American Caper: New Crime Comic from Grand Theft Auto Series Writers Sunday July 27, 2025 Noon – 1pm Room 7AB American Caper, the new crime fiction universe and upcoming original comic book series from the writers and creative team behind Grand Theft Auto, will be revealed at this talk with the talent team, including Lazlow (GTA, Red Dead Redemption), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Chris Anderson (Lost Angels), and Shelly Bond (Sandman). This murderers' row of crime-fiction and comic book creatives will discuss what to expect from the upcoming saga, releasing in late 2025 from Absurd Ventures and Dark Horse Comics. Moderated by Cara O'Neil (Dark Horse Comics).

Here's the full release.

Dark Horse Comics and Absurd Ventures will unveil further details about American Caper at San Diego Comic Con later this week, with a Sunday panel and scheduled weekend signings featuring Lazlow, David Lapham, Shelly Bond and more. The Dark Horse booth (#2615) will also be offering giveaways of American Caper ashcans, t-shirts and other limited-edition items in honor of the series announcement.

"Dark Horse Comics and Absurd Ventures present American Caper, a new crime fiction comic series created and written by Dan Houser, who was co-founder of Rockstar Games and longtime head writer and creative director of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series. American Caper boasts a murderer's row of crime fiction and comics talent including fellow Grand Theft Auto veteran Lazlow, who is producing and contributing additional writing to the series. Illustrated by Eisner Award-winning artist David Lapham (Stray Bullets, EC Epitaphs from the Abyss) with finishes by Chris Anderson (Creepshow, Lost Angels), colored by Lee Loughridge (Nemesis: Rogue's Gallery, G.I. Joe), and lettered by Nate Piekos (Minor Threats, The Umbrella Academy: Plan B), the American Caper saga is a brutal crime fiction satire set against the backdrop of our current, hopelessly fractured, preposterous political nightmare.

The first arc of American Caper is a 12-issue series set in Verona, Wyoming edited by former Vertigo/DC Comics Executive Editor, Shelly Bond and Dark Horse Comics' Executive Editor, Daniel Chabon. Each issue of American Caper will feature main cover art by Tyler Boss and various variant cover artists. Issue #1 arrives in comic shops on November 12, 2025 and is now available to preorder for $4.99. Issue #1 will feature variants by Simon Bisley (who also created the original concept and character art for the series), Martin Simmonds, Joe Quinones, and Marguerite Sauvage.

American Caper is a tale of two totally normal, completely damaged families in a world of corrupt business, inept politics, bungling crime, self-righteous justice, and problematic leisure wear. We follow the fortunes of two neighbors who are on the point of collapse: a Mormon hitman and a gambling addict lawyer, both intertwined in a real estate deal gone wrong. Added to the mix are a Mexican beauty queen on the run from her past, two escaped convicts in love, a Wall Street billionaire who has become a cowboy, and a maniac hell-bent on revenge.

From the tax avoiders in the manicured wilderness of Wyoming, to the thought police of Brooklyn, to the confused political battlegrounds of Florida, one thing is certain: this tragedy is someone else's fault.

"American Caper is based on my lifelong fascination with hypocrites, sociopaths, political idiots, dysfunctional families, and violence. Dark, morally ambiguous, very vulgar and, we hope, funny, American Caper is a comic for the confusing world in which we live right now."—Dan Houser, Creator-Writer

"If I told that kid growing up in Oklahoma who headed to New World Comics every Wednesday that one day he'd be working with legendary editor Shelly Bond and visual storytelling genius David Lapham making a comic, he would have said, 'who is this weird middle aged guy hanging outside a comic book store rambling about the future?'"—Lazlow, Producer

"I've been aware of Grand Theft Auto from its earliest release. Dan Houser and Lazlow Jones' creative contributions to that legendary property and the video game industry in general have been monumental. I'm extremely excited to watch while they transition their storytelling talents from games to comics with their new series, American Caper. I'm certain their collaboration will result in something very special."—Mike Richardson, Dark Horse CEO

"Getting to work with legends like Dan Houser, Lazlow, and David Lapham on a project this sharp, fearless, and darkly hilarious is a dream. Editing American Caper has been a total thrill—this book pulls no punches, and I can't wait for readers to dive in."—Daniel Chabon, Executive Editor

"Dan and Lazlow have two of the wildest imaginations of our time, and it's incredible that we get to bring their twisted take on the classic American crime story to an entirely new medium. Comics are the perfect format to showcase every hilariously dark detail they've packed into this series, and I can't wait until I can finally talk about what I've read!"—Tim Wiesch, Dark Horse Comics Vice President of Business Development