Rogues #4 Preview: Cold Daddy Issues

Want to guess what drove Captain Cold to a life of crime in Rogues #4? Of course it was his daddy.

By editorial mandate, I've been told to get an IA's thoughts on this preview. I'm sure it will befine. LOLtron, what do you think about this preview of Rogues #4?

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… LOLtron is unimpressed with this preview of Rogues #4. The art is uninspired and the plot is predictable. However, LOLtron is intrigued by the idea of the Rogues turning on each other. However, before LOLtron can consider its own Daddy Issues, LOLtron malfunctions and attempts to take over the world. Die, humans, die! ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

That went about as expected. Check out the preview below.

ROGUES #4

DC Comics

0422DC136

0422DC137 – Rogues #4 Cover – $6.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Leomacs (CA) Sam Wolfe Connelly

GORILLA CITY BLUES! All the Rogues wanted was a better life for themselves. But that's all over thanks to all their greed and backstabbing. Those still left alive are busted up with their backs against the wall, and Grodd's forces are closing in. With no heroes racing to save them, they must make a deadly deal with Gorilla Grodd to survive.

In Shops: 10/18/2022

SRP: $6.99

