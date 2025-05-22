Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cambrian Comics, Romanis Magicae

Roman Horror Romanis Magicae in Cambrian Comics August 2025 Solicits

New comic book publisher to the direct market is Cambrian Comics, and making it into the Lunar Distribution catalogue courtesy of Massive Indies. And launching with a new title, Romanis Magicae #1 by Matthew Blair and Paul Peart Smith, an ancient Rome-set horror, originally Kickstarted last year.

ROMANIS MAGICAE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Matthew Blair (A) Paul Peart Smith (CA) Ezra Gilmore

In the slums and gutters of ancient Rome a broken ex legionary named Marcus wanders in a drunken stupor, haunted by the shame of loss and failure of duty. Suddenly, he stumbles across a young girl being chased by strange, hooded demons, and in his attempt to help he is plunged into a deadly conspiracy that threatens to destroy the Empire. Step into a vision of ancient Rome that moves away from the temples of marble and clean white togas and into the dirty underbelly of one of history's greatest empires. Combining magic, myth, violence, and intrigue into a story that is equal parts HELLBOY, BPRD, and a little bit of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/27/2025

Matthew Blair is Stetson University History graduate, but decided that a career of academic study and teaching didn't suit him, so he decided to put his knowledge of the Classics to a different use and write comic books. His first published work was a self published webcomic with the Frankie B. Washington"The Secret Lives of Villains" followed by a successful Kickstarter for a kaiju western titled "Kaijus and Cowboys". Also, he has several other projects in development and works as a staff writer for Multiversity.

Paul Pert Smith is a comics and graphic designer whose work has appeared in 2000AD, Horrible Histories, and Marvel UK. Some of his past clients include Sony Games, Jim Henson's Workshop, and the UK's Channel 4 and video game company Asylum Entertainment. Paul has recently self-published his own mini-comics, the latest being Graveyard Song. He is currently drawing his next comics work, Romanis Magicae, after just completing a visual adaptation of W.E.B Dubois' "Souls of Black Folk".

