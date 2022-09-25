Rory Lucey's SCRAM: Society of Creatures Real & Magical Graphic Novel

S.C.R.A.M.: The Society of Creatures Real and Magical, is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Rory Lucey, the artist on Bad Sister, about three young friends—one of whom is visibly a troll—who become interested in tracking down magical creatures after reading about them at the library but soon realize that a magical creature might be right under their noses. And now Calista Brill at graphic novel publisher First Second has acquired S.C.R.A.M.: The Society of Creatures Real and Magical for publication in 2024 and Alex Lu will edit the book.

Rory Lucey tweeted "So excited to share the news of SCRAM Happy to be working with @Waxenwings & @01FirstSecond again! Sneak peek at the fun to be had with the SCRAM crew. And who might this creature be? Trolls, hunky kappas, and more like this to come in 2024!"

Rory Lucey is the illustrator of the middle-grade graphic novel Bad Sister from First Second Books, as well as the author and illustrator of Jonesy: Nine Lives on the Nostromo and a contributor to Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists from Titan Books. His work has been featured by The New York Times, Nerdist, Gizmodo, Collider, Publisher's Weekly, Martha Stewart Weddings, and more. Born in London and raised throughout the Midwest, he holds a B.F.A. in Printmaking and Drawing from Washington University and an M.A. in Teaching Art and Design from the Rhode Island School of Design. He lives in New Jersey with his wife and two cats.

Rory Lucey's agent Charlie Olsen at InkWell Management brokered the deal for world rights. .On the last Power List, he was described as an early adopter in the NY lit agent scene for comic book and graphic novel talent, with clients including Jeff Lemire, Noelle Stevenson, Matt Kindt, and Cullen Bunn. He also seems to represent half of the comics artists who work at Scholastic.

​First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.