Roxann Dawson On Paris & Torres Splitting Up in Star Trek Comics

The cover of Star Trek #13 from IDW shows Tom Paris and B'Elanna Torres with their child, in a family photo that has been shattered.

Bleeding Cool broke the October 2023 solicits and solicitations for IDW Publishing, including the following listing for the Star Wars series that has seen crew members from a number of Star Trek shows working together on the USS Theseus and the USS Defiant. Including this cover from Steffi Hochreigl, featuring married couple Tom Paris and B'Elanna Torres with their child, in a family photo that has been shattered. It suggested that their relationship may be at an end.

In the comics, Tom Paris is Helm Lieutenant on the USS Theseus, and B'Elanna Torres is Engineering Lieutenant on the USS Defiant. Which itself is a cause of conflict.

Roxann Dawson is a TV director on House Of Cards, Foundation, Penny Dreadful, This is Us and upcoming Dark Matter. But in her acting days, she played B'Elanna Torres, on Star Trek Voyager. And she posted an image of the cover on X, asking simply "What??" What indeed.

Star Trek #13 will be published on the 25th of October.

STAR TREK #13

IDW

AUG231382

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Steffi Hochreigl

Captain Benjamin Sisko's quest to defeat the killer of gods is at an end, and the Prophets beckon him home to the Celestial Temple. He's earned his rest, but when Starfleet requests his help to stop a familiar foe, the Tzenkethi Coalition, from launching the largest fleet in their history, Sisko and the Theseus' crew set out once again to save the galaxy. But there's a reason this species of spiritually rich, reptilian lizard birds has twice defeated Starfleet in battle. They're xenophobic, ruthless, and innovative… and confronting them on their home turf, a planet thought to be an organism itself, is as good a death sentence as any.In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $4.99

