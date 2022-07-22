Star Trek, GI Joe, Sonic & Turtles in IDW Full October 2022 Solicits

IDW Publishing launch a brand new Star Trek #1 ongoing series with characters grabbed from across the Star Trek canon. As well as a new Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors: All Hail The King #1 and Sonic The Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island #1. Here are the full IDW October 2022 solicits and solicitations

CRASHING #2 CVR A BEEM (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221524

AUG221525 – CRASHING #2 CVR B KYRIAZIS (MR) – 3.99

AUG221526 – CRASHING #2 CVR C LEVENS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Matthew Klein (A / CA) Morgan Beem

Dr. Rose Osler has to save the life of Boston's most feared supervillain. Except saving his life could cost her own. Meanwhile, her husband's Anti-Powered legislation is building support. As the pressure mounts, will Rose?s one-time relapse become a fall from grace? The downward spiral continues!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #4 CVR A SHERMAN (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221527

AUG221528 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #4 CVR B SORRENTINO (MR) – 3.99

AUG221529 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #4 CVR C NICOLE RIFKIN (MR) – 3.99

AUG221530 – DARK SPACES WILDFIRE #4 CVR D STERLE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

The forest, the plan, their chance at new lives-they're all up in flames. No one is making it out with any money. Now the question is, can they escape with their lives?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #2 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221531

AUG221532 – EARTHDIVERS #2 CVR B STEVEN PAUL JUDD (MR) – 3.99

AUG221533 – EARTHDIVERS #2 CVR C AARON CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

AUG221534 – EARTHDIVERS #2 CVR D DELL`EDERA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Graham Jones (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

After dodging the apocalypse, four Indigenous outcasts are past the point of no return on their audacious one-way, time travel mission to save the world by killing Christopher Columbus. Immersed in 1492 as an undercover crewman, Tad-a brilliant Lakota linguist and wildly unqualified avenger-must rally from the tragic consequences of his early actions on board and recommit to spilling the admiral's blood before landfall. In the year 2112, ringleader Yellow Kid and headstrong Sosh encounter a haunting sign of Tad;s progress in the past, and back at the cave portal, Emily watches her back as her suspicion of Yellow Kid skyrockets.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #299 CVR A GALLANT

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221535

AUG221536 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #299 CVR B SULLIVAN – 3.99

AUG221537 – GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #299 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ROYLE (N

(W) Larry Hama (A / CA) S. L. Gallant

"All-In," Part 4! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing continues! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy resurrecting dangerous villains and heroes alike, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! It'll be up to the warriors of G.I. Joe to foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late. The fight for the fate of the world is barreling to a calamitous conclusion, and it's time for every single player to go all-in!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA BEST OF MOTHRA ONESHOT

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221538

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Mothra! Second only to the King of Monsters, the goddess of peace graces the pages of this special one-shot reprint, showcasing some of the greatest Mothra stories that have ever fluttered through IDW's comics. One hundred beautiful pages written and rendered by a variety of superstar scribes and artists are sure to show kaiju fans everywhere why Mothra is one of the best of the best!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 6.99

GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #1 CVR A SCHOEN

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221539

AUG221540 – GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #1 CVR B BELL – 3.99

AUG221541 – GODZILLA MONSTERS & PROTECTORS ALL HAIL KING #1 CVR C 10 COP

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Dan Schoening

It's been a year and, to Cedric's dismay, there have been no more Godzilla sightings. Sure, that means no destruction, but it was also his vlog's most popular series of videos. He needs new content! His views are dropping, and he's running out of ideas. He's being called out for lying by cyberbullies Dragon, who is trying to see if Cedric really has the Godzilla chops, and Karen Higa, who has her own agenda. There's more going on beneath the surface, but will Cedric find out what before something deadlier than Godzilla rears its head?

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY #6 CVR A

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221542

AUG221543 – MY LITTLE PONY #6 CVR B – 3.99

AUG221544 – MY LITTLE PONY #6 CVR C 10 COPY TBD INCV

(W) Celeste Bronfman (A) Amy Mebbersion

Sunny and friends hunker down to dig into Discord's past to find clues about where he could be hiding with the Pegasus Crystal.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #54 CVR A YARDLEY

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221545

AUG221546 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #54 CVR B SCHOENING – 3.99

AUG221547 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #54 CVR C 10 COPY FOURDRAINE INCV (

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Tracy Yardley

Coming to you live from Central City! There appears to be a malfunction with all electronics. Traffic lights are all green, TVs are smoking, and microwaves are beeping nonstop. Can Sonic the Hedgehog save us by lunchtime? I need to warm up my burrito! Stay tuned! Sonic and Tails race to Central City to stop Surge's rampage, but they're no match for her this time around.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #1 CVR A FOURDRAINE

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221548

AUG221549 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #1 CVR B HO KIM – 3.99

AUG221550 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG SCRAPNIK ISLAND #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SKE

(W) Daniel Barnes (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Nathalie Fourdraine

It was a dark and stormy night. Harsh rain from an unnatural storm fell upon Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower as they flew above the sea in the Tornado. Lightning strikes, causing the plane to spiral downward into a crash landing on an uncharted island.What Sonic and Tails will soon learn is that the island is no island at all, but the floating remains of the Death Egg. Scrapped, rusted, and malfunctioning Badniks call this place home. Can the friends survive isolation on an island of robots programmed to destroy them?

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK #1 CVR A ROSANAS

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221551

AUG221552 – STAR TREK #1 CVR B SHALVEY – 3.99

AUG221553 – STAR TREK #1 CVR C STOTT – 3.99

AUG221554 – STAR TREK #1 CVR D – 3.99

AUG221555 – STAR TREK #1 CVR E – 3.99

AUG221556 – STAR TREK #1 CVR F 25 COPY INCV

AUG221557 – STAR TREK #1 CVR G 50 COPY INCV

AUG221558 – STAR TREK #1 CVR H 100 COPY INCV

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Ramon Rosanas

It's stardate 2378 and Benjamin Sisko has finally returned from the Bajoran Wormhole-omnipotent-but with every minute, his godhood is failing. Sent by the Prophets on a mission to the deepest parts of space aboard the U.S.S. Theseus, he witnesses the unthinkable-Someone is killing the gods. And only Sisko and his motley crew of Starfleet members from every era of Trek can stop them. From Star Trek: Year Five duo Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly (Batman Beyond, Captain America) comes IDW's brand-new, flagship Star Trek ongoing series that goes where no one has gone before!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK DISCOVERY ADV IN 32ND CENTURY TP

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221559

(W) Mike Johnson (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Explore the far future of Star Trek in these adventures set after the U.S.S. Discovery's jump forward in time at the end of Season Two! First up, Grudge-who is very much a queen and not a cat-works tirelessly to keep her interplanetary courier/working human, Cleveland Booker, safe. Next, witness the heart-wrenching history that brought Adira Tal to Discovery and how they were paired with one of the last remaining Trill symbionts. Then, while on a mysterious mission to a frozen world, Lieutenant Commander Detmer encounters the last person she expects to find: herself! And, in the finale, Saurian Lieutenant Linus has never truly fit in with his Starfleet colleagues, but an encounter with an undiscovered species will put all their fates, and the ship's, in his hands!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 17.99

STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #2 CVR A FENOGLIO

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221560

AUG221561 – STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #2 CVR B CHARM – 6.99

AUG221562 – STAR TREK LOWER DECKS #2 CVR C 10 COPY MURPHY INCV

(W) Ryan North (A / CA) Chris Fenoglio

The exclusive comic tie-in to the hit Paramount+ animated series continues here! While the crew in the lower decks deal with the repercussions of bringing Dracula aboard the Cerritos, the away team grapples with its own unfortunate miscalculation on the planet Qvanti. From the pen of Eisner-winning comics writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) and illustrations by artist extraordinaire Chris Fenoglio (Star Wars Adventures and Orphan Black)!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 6.99

STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #3 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221563

AUG221564 – STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #3 CVR B VON GORMAN – 4.99

AUG221565 – STAR TREK PICARD STARGAZER #3 CVR C 15 COPY INCV HARVEY (NET

(W) Mike Johnson, Kirsten Beyer (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Witness the thrilling finale of the never-before-seen journey set between seasons two and three of the Paramount+ hit series Star Trek: Picard! Caught in a deadly crossfire between the Romulans and Remans, Picard and Seven of Nine must draw on their combined Starfleet and Rangers skills to save not only themselves but an entire planet!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SUPER TRASH CLASH GN

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221566

(W) Edgar Camacho (A / CA) Edgar Camacho

It's an age-old story: for her birthday, Dul wanted the hottest new video game, but her mom accidentally bought her Super Trash Clash-one of the worst games ever made. But years later, when an older Dul finds a cartridge in a vintage store, memories come flooding back: simpler times when she could disappear into electronic worlds or spend hours battling with friends and enemies, and the love and sacrifices that bound her family together. This vivid and action-packed graphic novel from Mexican rising star Edgar Camacho is a heartwarming reflection on what gaming means to kids, crammed full of Easter eggs and tributes to the games that shaped our culture.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES COMPENDIUM HC

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221567

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird (A) Michael Dooney, Ryan Brown, Stephen R. Bissette, Eric Talbot (A / CA) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird

Cowabunga dudes! It's time to travel back to the '80s with the Turtles and discover where it all started. This collection of Mirage Studios' issues #1-7 and 9-14; the Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Leonardo Micro-Series one-shots; Fugitoid #1; and Tales of TMNT #1-5 is perfect for new readers trying to learn more about the Turtles or longtime fans returning to the classics.Witness for yourself iconic moments in TMNT history. Watch as Splinter unveils the mystery of the Turtles' past, and then cheer along as the brothers do battle with the villainous Shredder for the very first time.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 150

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 CVR A LATTIE

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221569

AUG221570 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 CVR B – 3.99

AUG221571 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 CVR C – 3.99

AUG221572 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV

(W) Erik Burham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

While intercepting a contingent of Krang's stone soldiers, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles witness one of their enemies get struck down by the very tech he was sent to steal! With a single blast of mysterious energy, the hard-bodied baddie drops his tough facade and gains an affinity for hair metal and power ballads! Will this transformation last? Can rock 'n' roll really change hearts and minds? Find out in the second exciting episode of TMNT: Saturday Morning Adventures, "For Those About to Rock"!

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRANSFORMERS BEST OF GRIMLOCK ONESHOT

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221573

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

Bow down to him, Grimlock king! Leader of the Dinobots (and sometimes the Dynobots), the titanic T. rex is here to save the day! Grimlock'll stomp and chomp all the baddies who've never stood a chance in this exciting collection! Best of Grimlock collects Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #4, "Victory!" from Transformers Annual 1986, "Devices and Desires!" from Transformers: Generation 2 #4, "Grimlock the Rebel" from Transformers: King Grimlock #1, "Kill All 'Cons" from Transformers: Lost Light #15, and more!

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 6.99

TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #3 CVR A GUIDI

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221574

AUG221575 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #3 CVR B GAO – 3.99

AUG221576 – TRANSFORMERS SHATTERED GLASS II #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIMEON

(W) Danny Lore (A / CA) Guido Guidi

Slicer has been tasked with the war's most important task: infiltrate Goldbug's camp around Metroplex to sabotage his plans and gather information for Ultra Magnus. The bot that controls the Titan wins the war, but Slicer has bigger problems. And Soundwave gives a voice to all of them.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TRVE KVLT #3 CVR A LIANA KANGAS (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221577

AUG221578 – TRVE KVLT #3 CVR B LLOVET (MR) – 3.99

AUG221579 – TRVE KVLT #3 CVR C FUCHS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A / CA) Liana Kangas

We're off the grill and into the fryer with this one, gang. Marty and Alison go deep undercover in the headquarters of the Church of the Immortal Heartbeat, but can their squishy mortal minds stand up to the devilish dilemmas that await them inside? Also, Bernice and Veronika Vargas-Vo go head-to-head, and it's going to be messier than the back booths after a youth soccer team lunch. You know the kids we're talking about. It's secrets, lies, and a side of fries in "Soft Skills and C-Minus Nachos."

In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES REBORN TP VOL 05 MYSTIC SISTER

IDW PUBLISHING

AUG221568

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Ken Garing, Pablo Tunica, Toni Gregori

Turtles vs. frogs! Will Mutant Town crumble when a territorial new group, the Punk Frogs, challenges the boys for control? With tensions climbing in the neighborhood, can they find their way back to the spirit of the season before disaster strikes? Then, a mysterious new figure arises. Who is Dr. Jasper Barlow and what will some of our heroes do when he makes them an offer they may find hard to refuse… and reveals his most prized creation: Venus?! Collects issues #124-130 of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 19.99