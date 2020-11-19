Runaways Returns In February With Pandemic, Election, Tik-Tok & X-Men

Last month, after a pandemic hiatus, Marvel Comics surprised everyone by putting out the previously-printed-but-never-distributed Runaways #32 by Rainbow Rowell and Natacha Bustos with a story that was meant to appear in #33. Instead, Runaways #33 will now have series artist Andres Genolet's story with Wolverine and Pixie, originally solicited to take place in issue #34.

Because now Marvel Comics have resolicited Runaways #33 for February 2021, four months after #32. While #34 – which is meant to be Marvel's 100th issue of the series may now be coming out in March 2021 – potentially an over-sized final issue of the series. We'll get more information on that in a month – or a couple of months, depending if Marvel fess up or we have to wait until April solicitations to roll around and we make out judgements.

Here's the new solicitation for Runaways #33 from the new February 2021 solicitations…

Here's how the original solicitation ran;

RUNAWAYS #33

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

NATACHA BUSTOS (A)

Cover by KRIS ANKA

The Runaways descend into one of the most terrifying Marvel Universe locations ever: HIGH SCHOOL!

It goes better for some than others.

For those who don't think high school is an authentic Marvel Universe location, you WILL agree that who shows up at the end is a VERY authentic Marvel guest star!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

But now there have been some changes, references to the pandemic, the election, Tik-Tok – and the X-Men revealed as that guest star. Wolverine maybe? Here's the new solicitation.

RUNAWAYS #33

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ANDRES GENOLET (A) • Cover by KRIS ANKA

• The Runaways are back! Not even a global pandemic, a seemingly endless contentious election and a possible Tik Tok shutdown can stop Gert, Chase, Victor, Molly, Nico, Karolina and Gib.

• And a new challenge beckons as they explore one of the most terrifying Marvel Universe locations ever– HIGH SCHOOL!

• It goes better for some than others.

• For those who don't think High School is an authentic Marvel Universe location, you may be interested that the X-MEN come calling for the Runaways' own Molly Hayes.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99 Order using CODE MAR201042