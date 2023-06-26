Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ablaze, Almost Dead, galaxy, Ryan Benjamin, September 2023, Solicits

Ryan Benjamin & Galaxy's Almost Dead in Ablaze September 2023 Solicits

Comic Con Radio/Spoiler Magazine founder Galaxy and Batman, WildCATS, Ghost, Suicide Squad artist, and co-creator of Webtoon hit Brothers Bond Ryan Benjamin, have a new comic book out together from Ablaze, as part of their September 2023 solicits. Almost Dead #1 is a "new post-apocalyptic horror-drama adventure" that also looks to rewrite the history that got us there. There's also the second issue of the Netflix anime tie-in Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac, and more Mighty Barbarians and Traveling To Mars in Ablaze's September 2023 solicits and solicitations.

ALMOST DEAD #1 CVR A TYLER KIRKHAM (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL230965

JUL230966 – ALMOST DEAD #1 CVR B BLANK (MR) – 10

JUL230967 – ALMOST DEAD #1 CVR C 5 COPY TYLER KIRKHAM VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

JUL230968 – ALMOST DEAD #1 CVR D 10 COPY TYLER KIRKHAM B&W INCV (MR) – 3.99

JUL230969 – ALMOST DEAD #1 CVR E 20 COPY KIRKHAM SKETCH INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Galaxy (A) Ryan Benjamin (CA) Tyler Kirkham

Somewhere between pure exhilaration and sheer terror is Almost Dead!

After having an accident on her way home to visit her family, Sara Walker awakens to find that the world has changed. Now she must travel up the Eastern Seaboard, using suppressed survival skills she learned as a child, in hopes of reuniting with her loved ones in the midst of a viral pandemic that has turned humans into monsters. Set in modern day 2005, Sara unites with old acquaintances and new friends along the way, and her struggle to survive will be both an unexpectedly exciting journey and an absolute horror.

Almost Dead is a new post-apocalyptic horror-drama adventure about triumph, growth and the resiliency of the human spirit brought to you by writer and Comic Con Radio / Spoiler Magazine founder Galaxy and Eisner nominated artist Ryan Benjamin (Batman Beyond, Star Wars, Xmen, Grifter) that redefines the genre, with its cinematic approach and attention to detail. Relentlessly vicious, Almost Dead isn't your typical apocalyptic story. Tying in conspiracy with historical flashbacks and showing how perhaps everything we've learned in our textbooks has been altered over time.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #2 CVR A PAREL

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL230970

JUL230971 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #2 CVR B CREEES L – 3.99

JUL230972 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #2 CVR C ALQUIE – 3.99

JUL230973 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #2 CVR D 10 COPY – 3.99

JUL230974 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #2 CVR E 20 COPY – 3.99

JUL230975 – SAINT SEIYA KNIGHTS OF ZODIAC TIME ODYSSEY #2 CVR F 30 COPY – 3.99

(W) Jerome Alquie, Arnaud Dollen, Masami Kurumada (A) Jerome Alquie (CA) Gerald Parel

Chronos' plan to change events in the past, present, and future to become the next god to stand upon Olympus is revealed. His actions will pit Ikki against deadly new enemies and drag him back into the life that he thought he left behind!

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac original CG anime streaming on Netflix now!

Toei / Sony Pictures live-action movie Saint Seiya: The Beginning coming soon!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR A ALAN QUAH (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL230976

JUL230977 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR B EOIN MARRON (MR) – 3.99

JUL230978 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR C JORDAN MICHAEL JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

JUL230979 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR D CASAS HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUL230980 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR E 10 COPY QUAH VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

JUL230981 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR F 20 COPY MARRON VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

JUL230982 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR G 30 COPY JM JOHNSON VIRGIN INCV (M – 3.99

JUL230983 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR H 40 COPY JM JOHNSON LINE ART INCV – 3.99

JUL230984 – MIGHTY BARBARIANS #6 CVR I 50 COPY ALAN QUAH B&W INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Alan Quah

From the writer of Barbaric comes the world-hopping, skull-crushing adventures of The Mighty Barbarians!

They're barbarians. They loot, they plunder, they conquer. That's what they do, and they do it alone… until NOW!

The team is fully assembled. The orbs are fully collected. The showdown is fully barbaric. Kull and crew take the fight to the strongest enemy any of them has ever encountered, and they won't stop until their worlds are saved or there are none left standing! But lurking around every corner is always a bigger, trickier foe…

Before The Avengers, The Justice League, The X-Men, before it all… stood The Mighty Barbarians!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR A MELI (MR)

ABLAZE PUBLISHING

JUL230985

JUL230986 – TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR B ROMINA MORANELLI (MR) – 3.99

JUL230987 – TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR C FERNANDO PROIETTI (MR) – 3.99

JUL230988 – TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR D MCKEE HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUL230989 – TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR E 10 COPY MELI VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

JUL230990 – TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR F 20 COPY MORANELLI VIRGIN INCV (M – 3.99

JUL230991 – TRAVELING TO MARS #10 CVR G 30 COPY MCKEE VIRGIN INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Russell (A / CA) Roberto Meli

NOMINATED FOR TWO EISNER AWARDS:

Best New Series: Traveling to Mars, by Mark Russell and Roberto Meli (Ablaze)

Best Writer: Mark Russell, Traveling to Mars (Ablaze), One-Star Squadron, Superman: Space Age (DC); The Incal: Psychoverse (Humanoids)

"One of my favorite books. I can't recommend it enough."-comicsbeat.com

"If you're a fan of The Martian or Not All Robots, then you'll want to check out Traveling to Mars"-youpromisedmecomics.com/

"Thoughtful, meaningful, caring story "-capesandtights.com

"a series that's going to not just deliver some laughs but also very well might tug at heart strings."-graphicpolicy.com

"It's beautiful. It's smart and intelligent, quirky and humorous. It delicately holds all those wonderful nuances fans of Russell's writing will quickly recognize, but it all feels elevated as if it were dogma. The art is equally brilliant."-blakesbuzz.substack.com

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

