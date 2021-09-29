Ryan Stegman Livestreams Spider-Man Tonight For Substack Subscribers

Tonight Ryan Stegman will be running a Livestream for his and Donny Cates' Substack subscribers for Kids Love Chains Press. And he'll be taking the opportunity to draw Spider-MAn, the series he left to work on the new KLC Press comics, being serialised on Substack. Starting at 6.30 pm ET, 3.30pm PT or 11.30pm BST, they will be giving away Ryan's drawings or a one-month subscription to KLC.

If you're a PAID subscriber all you need to do is put the chains ⛓ (Because kids love them) emoji in the comments of THIS POST. If you can't easily use emojis just type "chains". That's it and that's all. If you're an UNPAID subscriber, we still love you! At the end of the stream Ryan will be doing 4 "rapid fire" sketches that ANYBODY can win, paid or unpaid. If you'd like to win one of the rapid fire sketches, again just put the chains emoji in the comments of this post and we'll sort it out. And then we'll ALSO be handing out FIVE 1-month subscriptions to you UNPAID subscribers (what're you waiting for, anyway?)… same thing, throw your chains up and you'll be entered!!

Okay, so go to this post, add chains to the comments (just done it myself) and sit back. Right now, your odds are about 30 to 1 of winning something…

⛓

Those chains there. Also paid subscribers will be allowed to join the stream live and chat with Ryan and the crew, letting one caller in at a time for 5-10 minutes. A link will be sent to all paid subscribers shortly after the show begins. Maybe I'll pop by after I've had my cocoa and crumpets.

The livestream can be viewed on YouTube from Ryan's channel, on Twitch and…not Instagram yet.