Sabretooth #2 Preview: Can A Sabretooth Change His Stripes?

Sabretooth has had plenty of time to reflect on the horribleness of his past actions, but in this preview of Sabretooth #2, it seems the takeaway is he should be even more horrible. And unfortunately, the five mutants who have unexpectedly appeared in his Krakoan mind prison will be the ones to suffer. Check out the preview below.

Sabretooth #2
by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk, cover by Ryan Stegman
MAN IN THE BOX! Professor X promised there would be no prisons on Krakoa. Sabretooth was the first in the hole, but now he welcomes five more mutants to his own private hell. What laws did they break? Are they ready for what they'll find? No. No, they're not.
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Mar 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620169300211
| Parental Advisory
$3.99
Variants:
75960620169300221 – SABRETOOTH 2 WEAVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

