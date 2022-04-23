Sabretooth #3 Preview: Xavier's Mercy

Professor X is all about second chances in this preview of Sabretooth #3. Third chances, not so much though. Check out the preview below.

Sabretooth #3

by Victor LaValle & Leonard Kirk & Ryan Stegman, cover by UNASSIGNED

THE GREAT ESCAPE! Sabretooth and the other exiled mutants have stopped fighting each other long enough to start working together. They might not like one another, but they all want out of the Pit. You'd think their biggest obstacle would be the Professor or Magneto…but no. The greatest obstacle will be one of their own.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Apr 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620169300311

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620169300321 – SABRETOOTH 3 SHALVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

