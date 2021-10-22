Saga #55 and Pantha #1 On Next Week's Diamond Previews Covers

Diamond Previews time! As Bleeding Cool scooped a month ago, Dynamite Entertainment is relaunching the Pantha series, "Once a cruel Pharoah, now cursed to transform into a savage beast, Dynamite Entertainment's Pantha returns in a new series from Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson, and Igor Lima" and on the front cover of next week's Diamond Previews catalogue. While the back cover spotlights the return of the second half of Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughan's Saga from Image Comics with the long-awaited Saga #55.

The Diamond Previews spine will feature Diamond Select Toys continuing their line of Transformers G1 collectibles with the Transformers Minimates Series 2 Box Set, featuring Megatron, Grimlock, Soundwave, and Blaster. While the Order Form cover will spotlight a quest for World War II treasure in Vietnam's jungles leading two men to a terrifying cave and a long-secret horror in Matt Kindth and Tyler Jenkins' Apache Delivery Service from Dark Horse Comics.

Gems of the Month: November's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Angel #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Apache Delivery Service #1 and The Sword of Hyperborea #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's Hell Sonja #1

· IDW Publishing's Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat and Kid #1

· Image Comics' Arrowsmith: Behind Enemy Lines #1, Joe Hill's Rain #1, and Saga #55

· Marvel Comics' X Lives of Wolverine #1

catBUZZ: PREVIEWS takes a look at some of the blockbuster books and products coming out in the months ahead. Three years after the shocking ending of Image Comics&rsquo' Saga #54, Fiona Staples and Brian K. Vaughan return to their award-winning science-fiction series with the long-awaited Saga #55. Plus, even the Galactic Republic enjoyed baking competitions, as documented in IDW Publishing's Star Wars: The High Adventure: Galactic Bake-Off Spectacular; spinning of the Sonjaversal event, Red Sonja is a literal she-devil in Dynamite Entertainment's Hell Sonja; Mike Mignola traces the history of a Hellboy universe mystical sword in Dark Horse Comics' BOOM! Studios— Cursed Pirate Girl: The Devil's Cave showcases the exquisite line art of Jeremy Bastian; Renegade Game Studios invites gamers to join the battle against COBRA with the G.I. Joe Role-Playing Game; and many more products coming you will look forward to in the months to come

catBUZZ Toys: On the catalog's flip side, PREVIEWS looks at some upcoming toy projects that will have fans excited in the months to come. Funko's POP! Marvel: Daredevil (Action Pose) Vinyl Figure, available exclusively through PREVIEWS, features the hero of Hell's Kitchen, posed for battle against New York's criminal underworld. Plus, threezero introduces a new line of figures with the Transformers MDLX Small Scale Articulated Figures; Super7 brings fans of animated films the Iron Giant Wave 1 ReAction Figures; The Loyal Subject's Garbage Pail Kids x WWE Figures brings a special 2019 series of Garbage Pail Kids cards to life; and other exiting toys will be coming your way this year and next.

PREVIEWS Exclusive Merchandise: Each month PREVIEWS offers a selection of products that can only be found at your local comic shop. In addition to the PREVIEWS exclusive POP! Marvel: Daredevil (Action Pose) Vinyl Figure, Hiya Toys returns with two more exclusive AVP: Camouflage Predator 1/18-Scale Action Figures. Plus, Titan Comics offers an exclusive edition of Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng's action thriller Gun Honey ( NOV211709), featuring a cover by Adam Hughes. Look for the PREVIEWS Exclusive icon throughout the catalog to find these and other exciting products you can find only at your local comic shop in the months ahead.

Indie Edge: PREVIEWS talks to Hollywood writer/producer Rodney Barnes about his comics work, including Killadelphia, upcoming television and film projects, including a series on the Los Angeles Lakers, and why he loves reading Image Comics' Department of Truth and BOOM! Studios' Something Is Killing the Children.

Editor's Note: In this month's Editor's Note, PREVIEWS editor Marty Grosser talks about his plans for Halloween (falling a few days after this issue reaches comic shops) and wishes the PREVIEWS readership a happy and safe Thanksgiving.