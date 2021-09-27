Dynamite Launches Pantha #1 and Hell Sonja #1 In January 2022

Direct from the virtual Diamond Retailer Summit that has been happening this weekend, a number of comic book publishers have been selling their wares to attending comic book retailers. As well as looking through current comic books, retailer promotions and ways that comic book publishers support retailers, there have been one or two announcements as well. Dynamite Entertainment was one of the more announce-y with two new comic book launches for January getting pushed.

The first, Pantha #1, the Chaos character in her own series for the first time in a decade, continuing the Dynamite Vampirella/Chaos Universe in a new series by Tom Sniegoski, Jeanine Acheson, and Igor Lima. Pantha was high priestess to Ra and worshipped as minor deity, given the ability to change into a panther. When famine and drought wrecked the land, she killed many people: women, men and children alike. She told herself that it was in the name of Ra, but bloodlust got a hold of her and she even killed and devoured her own son. Ra condemned her to walk the world forever, never to know home or peace… With Dynamite making the first issue of the series returnable to retailers who order 15 copies or more.

The returnable deal is the same also offered for the January launch of Hell Sonja #1 by Christopher Hastings and Pasquale Qualano, spinning out of the Dynamite Sonjaversal series. With a supernatural version of Red Sonja as the Queen Of Damnation in hell, bringing together other lost souls, and roaming the multiverse looking for the worst of the worst "to fill Hell's belly".

Also in 2022, Dynamite will be publishing Bigfoot, their sixth original Jim Butcher's Dresden Files, graphic novel combining Jim Butcher's short stories with brand new material, to create in-continuity books as part of the best-selling Dresden Files line – but only from Dynamite. Look forward to Dynamite publically talking about these books, and more, in weeks to come.

Obligatory link to past stuff.