Saki Sakimoto's Never Let Go in TokyoPop's November 2023 Solicits

Tokyopop will publish Saki Sakimoto's Never Let Go manga, originally published by ShuCream BL, in their November 2023 solicits and solicitations, though it's scheduled for January next year, as are most of their listings. It is joined by Cocomi's Send Them A Farewell Gift For The Last Time,

NEVER LET GO GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

SEP232317

(W) Saki Sakimoto

Rich-kid Haruto is used to being flattered and fawned over by fellow students, so when he's kicked out of his elite Alpha school, he finds himself as the ultra-desirable Alpha transfer student at a mixed-gender high school. Everyone is quick to try to befriend him-everyone, that is, except student council president Miyabi, who actually seems to despise him. Haruto swore he wouldn't get involved with anyone at his new school, but something about openly hostile, sickly-looking Miyabi keeps drawing Haruto in.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 13.99

SEND THEM A FAREWELL GIFT FOR THE LOST TIME GN (MR)

TOKYOPOP – LOVE X LOVE

SEP232318

(W) Cocomi

For four years, Naruse was swept up in his love for his novelist boyfriend, Toui. But tiring of his flightiness and lack of commitment, Naruse finally walks away from his relationship. Or at least, he tries to. Every time he runs into Toui, they seem to get tangled in one another's emotions and end up sleeping together. They argue and fight, then afterwards comes the pang of regret. Maybe their relationship is doomed to fail. Or maybe, it just needs a new angle.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 13.99

DEAD COMPANY GN VOL 03 (MR)

TOKYOPOP

SEP232312

(W) Yoshiki Tonogai

Ryosuke readies to risk it all in this thrilling final volume of Dead Company! Ryosuke Miyauchi may have survived a real-life death game three years ago, but that brush with death is only the first of many to come. When he's recruited by major game developer EDC on the basis of his prior "experience," he soon realizes that they're the ones responsible for his trauma, all while they grow profits and slaughter innocents as they run other death games all around the world. Now, his late girlfriend's sister Kyo has joined a death game of her own accord, and Ryosuke dedicates himself to keeping her safe – no matter the cost. But when he's offered a chance to strike back against the company that took everything away from him, Ryosuke finds himself torn. Can he trust the people who claim they want to take EDC down?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 13.99

SENGOKU YOUKO GN VOL 05

TOKYOPOP

SEP232313

(W) Satoshi Mizukami

The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her stepbrother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong. The people they meet, places they see, and creatures they battle will be legendary!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 13.99

