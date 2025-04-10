Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: arcana, Sam Prentice-Jones

Sam Prentice-Jones' First Graphic Novel, Arcana: The Lost Heirs

A preview of Sam Prentice-Jones' first graphic novel, Arcana: The Lost Heirs, published by Macmillan/Fewel & Friends in June 2025

Article Summary Discover Sam Prentice-Jones' debut graphic novel, Arcana: The Lost Heirs, launching June 2025.

Follow five friends who uncover dark secrets and a family curse in a magical world filled with danger.

Explore tarot-inspired themes of destiny and legacy in this fantasy graphic novel.

Meet Sam Prentice-Jones, a Brighton artist with an impressive background in character illustration.

Arcana: The Lost Heirs is a new graphic novel, the first in a series by debut author Sam Prentice-Jones being published in paperback or hardcover this year, on the 24th of June, from Feiwel & Friends.

Debut author/illustrator Sam Prentice-Jones explores fighting against your destiny and reconciling the actions of your ancestors in Arcana: The Lost Heirs, a tarot-inspired fantasy graphic novel for young adults. James, Daphne, Koko, and Sonny have all grown up surrounded by magic in the Arcana, an organization of witches that protects the magical world, run by the mysterious and secretive Majors. Eli Jones, however, hadn't even known other witches existed . . . until he stumbled into James. As James introduces him to the world of the Arcana, Eli finds the family he never had and a blossoming romance with James. The five new friends soon realize that sinister things are afoot, and everything may not be what it seems at the Arcana. When the group delves deeper into the mystery surrounding the deaths of their parents and the Majors' rise to power, they discover that they're at the center of a curse―one they've just unwittingly set into motion. As the friends search for answers, they'll have to confront the cursed legacy that links them in hopes of freeing their futures.

Sam Prentice-Jones from Brighton graduated from Arts University Bournemouth in 2019 with a BA Hons in Illustration, specializing in digital, graphic, character-based work. He began his career by curating a queer illustration magazine titled POOF Magazine which ran from 2019 to 2021. Since then, Sam has gone on to create work for the worlds of book publishing, web design, advertising and product design as well as being featured in art fairs across the UK. Here's a look ahead at Arcana: The Lost Heirs…

