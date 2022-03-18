Samurai Sonja #1 & The Vamp #1 Launch in Dynamite June 2022 Solicits

Samurai Sonja #1 and Vampirella Presents Vamp #1 both launch in Dynamite Entertainment's June 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside the latest in The Boys Omnibuses completing the collection of the original series.

SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

APR220420

APR220421 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

APR220422 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR C HENRY – 3.99

APR220423 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR D GANUCHEAU – 3.99

APR220424 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220425 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

APR220426 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

APR220427 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

APR220428 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220429 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV HENRY B&W – 3.99

APR220430 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR K 40 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220431 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR L 50 COPY INCV HENRY VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220432 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR M PREMIUM METAL – 100

APR220433 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR N SGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

APR220434 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR O PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220435 – SAMURAI SONJA #1 CVR P LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

An ALL-NEW SONJA! The Sengoku period of Japan: A time of near-constant civil war. Sonja, daughter of a slain samurai, is eager to prove herself worthy of her family's glorious history. But in a desperate moment, Sonja will make an awful deal with a dreaded sea goddess: She will be gifted magical armor and weapons capable of slaying mythical beasts! But if she falls in battle, her bloodline will be erased, her family's name no more.

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIVERSE PRESENTS VAMP #1 CVR A BROXTON

DYNAMITE

APR220454

APR220455 – VAMPIVERSE PRESENTS VAMP #1 CVR B GARCIA – 4.99

APR220456 – VAMPIVERSE PRESENTS VAMP #1 CVR C COSPLAY – 4.99

APR220457 – VAMPIVERSE PRESENTS VAMP #1 CVR D BLANK AUTHENTIX – 4.99

APR220458 – VAMPIVERSE PRESENTS VAMP #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV GARCIA VIRGIN – 4.99

APR220459 – VAMPIVERSE PRESENTS VAMP #1 CVR F 20 COPY INCV BROXTON VIRGI – 4.99

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Jimmy Broxton

Torn from the pages of the hit series, Vampiverse! Meet this reality's version of Vampirella, the Vamp, a mysterious crime fighter in the 1930s classic pulp style who could give the Shadow a run for his money! But who is the Vamp? Where did she come from, and how did she become the scourge of all things evil? And what is her terrifying connection to the Cult of Chaos? Join us this summer for a titanic tale of terror, action and adventure from the creative team behind the hit VAMPIVERSE miniseries!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MISS FURY JOY DIVISION SGN BOOK PLATE ED HC (MR)

DYNAMITE

APR220461

(W) Billy Tucci (A) Maria Sanapo, Edu Menna (A / CA) Billy Tucci

In "Miss Fury: Joy Division," writer Billy Tucci, along with artists Maria Laura Sanapo and Edu Menna, delves into the eponymous deep dark secret of the Nazi regime during the Second World War. Through the 1940s, several Nazi concentration camps featured brothels wherein Jewish women were forced to work as prostitutes for soldiers. This rarely discussed, dark tragedy of history remains starkly relevant today. Now, Miss Fury and her team of Black Furies have discovered this cruel phenomenon – and they're going to kick some Nazi ass, in an all-female style mission of revenge. The original graphic novel includes a chapter illustrated by Billy Tucci and fits perfectly into a continuity gap in the original storylines of Miss Fury, taking place in the summer of 1944. Miss Fury – real name Marla Drake – dates back to 1941 and holds the esteemed distinction of being the first female hero created by a woman in the medium. Writer and artist June Tarpé Mills chronicled the tales of the original "Cat Woman" for a full decade in newspaper strips, with the character also licensed at the time for a Marvel comic book. Mills and her heroine were more ahead of their time than even their notable first indicates. Mills dropped her first name when signing the strip to disguise her gender. When Marla was depicted wearing a bikini in a 1947 strip, 37 papers dropped the feature in protest."I take it very, very seriously to honor Miss Fury's creator, June Tarpé Mills, and to bring to light one of the most heinous yet forgotten episodes of the Holocaust." – Billy Tucci

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 50

RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

APR220462

APR220463 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR B ANDOLFO – 3.99

APR220464 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR C GANUCHEAU – 3.99

APR220465 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR D PINTI – 3.99

APR220466 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220467 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PINTA B&W – 3.99

APR220468 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU B&W – 3.99

APR220469 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV PINTI VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220470 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR I 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220471 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR J 30 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220472 – RED SONJA RED SITHA #2 CVR K ANDOLFO LTD – 50

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Valentina Pinti (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

"Sitha has discovered they are still alive…prisoners of a band of marauders in the deserts of Nemedia. On her way, she will find an old acquaintance: the thief Kebra.

Spinning directly out of the hit RED SONJA series by Mirka Andolfo!Red Sitha journeys in search of her long-thought-dead parents."

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

APR220473

APR220474 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR B ROYLE – 3.99

APR220475 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR C CALIFANO – 3.99

APR220476 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR D PHOTO – 3.99

APR220477 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV ACOSTA B&W – 3.99

APR220478 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR F 15 COPY INCV ROYLE B&W – 3.99

APR220479 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR G 20 COPY INCV CALIFANO B&W – 3.99

APR220480 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR H 25 COPY INCV CALIFANO VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220481 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR I 30 COPY INCV ACOSTA VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220482 – ELVIRA IN HORRORLAND #2 CVR J LTD ROYLE – 49.99

(W) David Avallone (A) Silvia Califano (CA) Dave Acosta

"Your strange love is rewarded, as Elvira's space odyssey gets a new shine! As the clockworks glow orange, the Mistress of the Dark dons her full metal jacket and follows the paths of glory with her eyes wide shut, awaiting a killer's kiss! Something something Barry Lyndon! Join writer David Avallone (Elvira Meets Vincent Price, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Silvia Califano (Star Trek, Judge Dredd) for a comic we call "She's a Kubrick… house."

All the fun, thrills and spills under a series of amazing covers by returning artists Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Califano and an amazing Elvira photo cover!

"

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

APR220483

APR220484 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

APR220485 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR C YOON – 3.99

APR220486 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR D CALDWELL – 3.99

APR220487 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220488 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT – 3.99

APR220489 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220490 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV SEGOVIA B&W – 3.99

APR220491 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR I 25 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

APR220492 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR J 30 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220493 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR K PARRILLO LTD – 50

APR220494 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #2 CVR L YOON LTD – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

"Having fulfilled her role of in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series!

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place-A world very much in need of Vampirella.

Demonic weapons of all kinds are on the newly freed streets and Vampirella leads a righteous quest to protect the citizens of this strange new land, amidst all manner of things that want to eat them – and her – alive!

Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jung-Geun Yoon, and another stunning cosplay cover – featuring superstar Ani-Mia as Vampirella!!

"

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 (MR)

DYNAMITE

APR220495

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Russell Braun (A / CA) Darick Robertson

All-new, oversized, dust-jacketed hardcover printing collecting 30 amazing issues of the critically-acclaimed series, now airing on Amazon Prime!

Contains the stories: Proper Preparation and Planning; Barbary Coast; The Big Ride; Butcher, Baker and Candlestickmaker; Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men; The Bloody Doors Off; and You Found Me. Also includes all covers and bonus materials, including script pages, introductions, alternate covers, and more!

Contains The Boys #49-72, plus the mini-series The Boys: Butcher, Baker, Candlestickmaker.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 99.99

BOYS OVERSIZED OMNIBUS SGN ED HC VOL 03 (MR)

SRP: 199.99

LEGION FORGETTABLE SUPERVILLAINS SC

DYNAMITE

APR220497

(W) J. e. Bright (A / CA) ComicUp!

Drat that Sir Superior! After being outshone again by Saga City's top super hero, young Ben Mondo hangs up his cape. Ben can't live up to the legacy of his grandfather, the awesome Mr. Infinite, with that powerful snob Sir Superior hogging all the glory. Then one night, after hanging out with other reject super heroes, Ben stumbles into a bank heist. The escaping robber tosses him a bag of loot. Ben ditches the sack and flees, but a photographer caught a blurry snap. The out-of-focus pic goes viral. Ben becomes an infamous mystery villain! Together with his fellow rejects, Ben follows his fate and creates The Forgettable Supervillains society. They set out dedicated to money, mayhem, and fame . . . but their attempts at villainy just may save the day!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 16.99

PATHFINDER FUMBUS CHARACTER SHEET CVR

DYNAMITE

APR220498

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Tom Garcia

Leaping from the pages of your favorite Pathfinder Adventure Path, Fumbus, the Alchemist Goblin, undertakes an epic adventure in his own comic book! This story by Fred Van Lente celebrates all things goblin and delivers a tale that is exclusively offered for the first time to the direct market. And within the pages is brand-new Pathfinder playable content including new magic items, Fumbus stat block and background, and rules for making traps out of alchemy items!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 25

ELVIRA WRATH OF CON ONE SHOT

DYNAMITE

APR220499

(W) Elvira, David Avallone (A) Dave Acosta (CA) Photo

A DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE – FIRST TIME OFFERED! It's a wacky and wonderful 48-page original comic written by Elvira with my "Diabolical Double D" partners – Devilish David Avallone and Dastardly Dave Accosta! Haven't you always wanted to go to Comic Con with Elvira? Elvira is the guest of horror, and an army of angry maniacs want her beautiful head on a platter! Join the Mistress of the Dark for a fun-filled weekend in San Diego, with all the usual stuff…loyal fans, amazing cosplay, celebrity sightings…and ritual cult murder in…ELVIRA: THE WRATH OF CON!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 50

REANIMATOR ORIGINAL COMMISION DELBEATO CVR

DYNAMITE

APR220500

(W) Keith Davidsen (A) Randy Valiente (CA) Joe DelBeato

A DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE – FIRST TIME OFFERED! Original hand-drawn sketch cover art by legendary Bronze Age artist Joe Delbeato! First print run 32-page original comic; Dr. Herbert West, The Reanimator, returns! Setting up shop in New Orleans, the brilliant Dr. West continues his life's work: the revival of the dead by purely chemical means. To accomplish this task, he recruits Susan Greene, a young and wide-eyed pharmacologist fascinated by his macabre experiments. Initially unfazed by West's unorthodox practices (including how he funds his research – by selling zombie brain fluid as a narcotic), Susan may regret her scientific curiosity as sinister forces – those aligned with Elder Gods and Haitian Voodoo – begin to align against the Reanimator!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 250

BETTIE PAGE CURSE BANSHEE JAE LEE METAL CVR

DYNAMITE

APR220501

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Jae Lee

A DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE – FIRST TIME OFFERED! The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Bettie Page in an all-new series under the guidance of writer Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro "Jet" Morales. Utilizing several clues found at the ancient Key Artifact site in the Middle Americas, McKnight and Bettie surmise that the Key Artifact has been relocated to an ancient burial site in rural Ireland. They give chase! Presented in a collectible Virgin Metal Cover by the incomparable Jae Lee!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 100

RED SONJA BALENT COLL COIN

DYNAMITE

APR220502

(CA) Jim Balent

A DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE – FIRST TIME OFFERED! Produced using a revolutionary, highest-quality colorization technique on an authentic U.S. John F. Kennedy Half-Dollar, each plated in genuine 24-karat gold, these commemorative coins each come with a full-color Certificate of Authenticity and a protective acrylic coin capsule.

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 29.99

VAMPIVERSE TP

DYNAMITE

APR220511

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Adam Hughes

A different Vampirella for every thread-for every kind of story-across the Fabric of time and space. A Vampirella of every conceivable notion born to protect her particular reality . . . but now something-someone-is killing them and stealing away their precious life energies and growing in power. It is up to the Vampirella of one of these universes to gather some of her special sisters to stop this growing threat and keep it from destroying the Creator of all things-the Artist-and preventing the unraveling of all reality. Collects all 6 issues of the Vampiverse series as well as a complete cover gallery!

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

RED SONJA (2021) TP VOL 01 MOTHER

DYNAMITE

APR220512

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Luca Blengino (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

"Industry icon MIRKA ANDOLFO presents an all-new vision for the She-Devil With A Sword, in a thrilling new ongoing series!

Our story begins in a village on fire, set by members of the dreaded Three-Eyed Shezem. When Red Sonja arrives, the only survivor of the flame is a lively child with curious white tattoos. The child will become Sonja's travel companion, on a journey from hardened ice to imposing forests, where dangerous secrets wait to be revealed…

Begin a trailblazing adventure with MIRKA ANDOLFO (Unnatural, Mercy) and incredible artist GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Suicide Squad)! Collects the first 6 isuses along with a complete cover galtey!"

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

JENNIFER BLOOD BLOODLINES TP

DYNAMITE

APR220513

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Lucio Parrillo

So…once upon a time, a suburban housewife spent her nights as a mobster-murdering assassin, named JENNIFER BLOOD. Then she died…or did she? Because in the cozy cul-de-sacs of Bountiful, Utah, a noticeable number of normal people have gone missing. And by "normal," I mean "mobsters under witness protection." And by "missing," I mean killed by someone that looks, sounds, and murders a lot like JENNIFER BLOOD…

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PURGATORI WITCHES IN STITCHES TP

DYNAMITE

APR220514

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Antonio Fuso

"From the team that brought you the seismic VAMPIRELLA VS. PURGATORI series comes the solo follow-up for the demon of dark humor! Collects all 5 issues of the series along with a complete cover gallery!

Purgatori's really living the vampire demon life. She's got Lilith's nasty mind worm eating her willpower. She's going bug-nuts crazy. And now, there are a bunch of witches targeting her with their weird body-snatching schemes. Clearly, it's time for some quiet introspection and careful planning, right? Get ready for bloody mayhem instead!"

In Shops: Jun 29, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR A ROOTH

DYNAMITE

APR220515

APR220516 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR B KOLINS – 3.99

APR220517 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR C BORGES – 3.99

APR220518 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR D ANDRADE – 3.99

APR220519 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR E WOOTON – 3.99

APR220520 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV W – 3.99

APR220521 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV K – 3.99

APR220522 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV W – 3.99

APR220523 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV A – 3.99

APR220524 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR J 30 COPY INCV B – 3.99

APR220525 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR K ROOTH LTD VIRG – 50

APR220526 – PROJECT SUPERPOWERS FRACTURED STATES #3 CVR L BORGES LTD VIR – 50

(W) Ron Marz, Andy Lanning (A) Emilio Utrera (CA) Michael Rooth

At last, secrets are revealed! Discover the origin of the new Black Terror! Learn how the United States of America fractured into warring powers! And in the middle of it all, our mysterious John Doe holds the key to what happened, and why the heroes of Project Superpowers failed. Now in the year 2052, can he gather the survivors and save America?

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

APR220527

APR220528 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

APR220529 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR C CASE – 3.99

APR220530 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR D KAMBADAIS – 3.99

APR220531 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220532 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV KAMADAIS B&W – 3.99

APR220533 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

APR220534 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220535 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220536 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR J 30 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220537 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR K YOON LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220538 – JOHN CARTER OF MARS #3 CVR L LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Chuck Brown (A) George Kambadais, Jung-Geun Yoon

Still on Earth, but with the strength he possessed on Mars, John discovers the possible reason that his adopted worlds are merging: An asteroid made of pure Ninth, which is uncontrollably hurtling towards them, with the potential to destroy both Earth AND Mars!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

APR220539

APR220540 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR B YOON – 3.99

APR220541 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

APR220542 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

APR220543 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220544 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

APR220545 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

APR220546 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220547 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220548 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR J 30 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220549 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220550 – IMMORTAL RED SONJA #3 CVR L NAKAYAMA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Nakayama

The immortal tale continues. Sonja is in a strange land, creatures familiar but foreign. Her stretch, her skills, still within her, but something is not right. Something in this world…is cursed.

By DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja).

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

APR220551

APR220552 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR B BURNS – 3.99

APR220553 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR C ROUX – 3.99

APR220554 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR D BROXTON – 3.99

APR220555 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220556 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BROXTON B&W – 3.99

APR220557 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV ROUX B&W – 3.99

APR220558 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV BROXTON VIRGI – 3.99

APR220559 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR I 30 COPY INCV ROUX VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220560 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR J BLACK BAG – 10

APR220561 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR K LINSNER LTD – 50

APR220562 – BETTIE PAGE ALIEN AGENDA #4 CVR L BURNS LTD – 50

(W) Ani-Mia (A) Celor (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Bettie and her team are getting closer to the final location of the alien weapon stockpile as they slash their way through the jungles of Mexico. But questions start to arise as to what they might really be searching for. Are aliens really hiding weapons? Could it be something much worse? It's time to confront the beauty, and the terror, in the land of the Ancient Aztecs. Let's see if our team is prepared…and what Young-ja brought to eat this time!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR A FLEECS

DYNAMITE

APR220563

APR220564 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR B PARRILLO – 3.99

APR220565 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

APR220566 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR D LEIRIX – 3.99

APR220567 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220568 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEIRIX B&W – 3.99

APR220569 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

APR220570 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN (C – 3.99

APR220571 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR I 30 COPY INCV SUYDAM VIRGIN (C – 3.99

APR220572 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220573 – DIE!NAMITE NEVER DIES #4 CVR K FLEECS LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Tony Fleecs

The penultimate issue of the series that critics are saying "has zombies in it"! RED SONJA glows and fights zombies! VAMPIRELLA bites zombies! TARZAN wears very little clothing whilst hitting zombies! Other things happen with zombies too! It's a zombtastic zombiforous zombfest, courtesy of FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and VINCENZO CARRATU (DIE!namite)!

In Shops: Jun 01, 2022

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR A BRADSTREET (MR)

DYNAMITE

APR220574

APR220575 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR B LINSNER (MR) – 3.99

APR220576 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR C LEIRIX (MR) – 3.99

APR220577 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR D YOON (MR) – 3.99

APR220578 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR E COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

APR220579 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BRADSTREET B&W (MR) – 3.99

APR220580 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W (MR) – 3.99

APR220581 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR H 20 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

APR220582 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

APR220583 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR J BRADSTREET LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

APR220584 – JENNIFER BLOOD #9 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Tim Bradstreet

All of the underworld is showing up to bid on the priceless last remaining stores of a now-banned opiate, and Jennifer Blood wants to get in–and the price she's offering is her own neck! Wha-huh? That Jennifer Blood, she is one crazy vigilante!

In Shops: Jun 15, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NYX #7 CVR A MATTEONI

DYNAMITE

APR220585

APR220586 – NYX #7 CVR B DAGNINO – 3.99

APR220587 – NYX #7 CVR C VIGONTE – 3.99

APR220588 – NYX #7 CVR D LOPEZ – 3.99

APR220589 – NYX #7 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LOPEZ B&W – 3.99

APR220590 – NYX #7 CVR F 20 COPY INCV MATTEONI B&W – 3.99

APR220591 – NYX #7 CVR G 25 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220592 – NYX #7 CVR H 30 COPY INCV DAGNINO VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220593 – NYX #7 CVR I MATTEONI LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Giuseppe Matteoni

Over the centuries, Nyx has faced demons, wizards, and supernatural creatures. Now, bound by sacred vow, Nyx finds herself responsible for her step-siblings…the spawn of the Mad God Chaos! But how does even a half-demon with the power of a volcano face the ultimate challenge…parenthood?!?

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

APR220594

APR220595 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR B LEIRIX – 3.99

APR220596 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

APR220597 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR D LAU – 3.99

APR220598 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220599 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

APR220600 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LAU VIRGIN – 3.99

APR220601 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

APR220602 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR I ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220603 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR J LEIRIX LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220604 – RED SONJA (2021) #10 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

Leaving the Isle of Crimson Sands, Sonja and Sitha travel the last part of the journey and reach their final destination … the remote village on the edge of Kathai, where Sitha was born … and where only women can access!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

APR220605

APR220606 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

APR220607 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

APR220608 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR D BESCH – 3.99

APR220609 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

APR220610 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

APR220611 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR G 20 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

APR220612 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR H 25 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

APR220613 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR I 30 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

APR220614 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220615 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR K BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220616 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR L SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

APR220617 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #7 CVR M LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Steve DeSouza (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Cenozoic" continues as Sheena, and her band of human and animal allies explore (literal) uncharted territories in a strange new land, filled with things unseen by human eyes – or otherwise! Living legend Steven De Souza and delivers the high-tech, high-adventure, pulp stylings of the original Queen of the Jungle! Sheena is Queen of all.

Artist Jethro Morales continues to illustrate the adventures of Sheena and returning cover artists Lucio Parillo, Arthur Suydam, Joseph Michael Linsner and stunning new cosplayer Jackie Goehner round out the most thrilling adventure comic on the racks!

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99