San Diego Free Comic Book Day Event; Report & Pictures

Spring has sprung in San Diego and Free Comic Book Day is upon us again, and the best spot to celebrate is Southern California Comics. Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) is an annual promotional effort by the North American comic book industry to attract new readers to independent comic book stores. It usually takes place on the first Saturday of May and is often cross-promoted with the release of a superhero film. This year's film is Marvel's Doctor Strange and the Mutiveres of Madness. Every year So Cal Comics, as the locals call it, doesn't just give out the free comics and offer discounts; they celebrate the event by putting on a mini-convention in their parking lot with live bands, Batmobiles, and costume days. Owner Jaime Newbold explains, "For 17 years, we've been entertaining people in a parking lot with a veritable circus. Vendors, guests, and free comic books in extraordinary numbers."

Although the Free Comic Book Day event usually opens at 10 am, collectors start filling the parking lot at 8:30, hoping to score some of the free comics offered by major comic publishers and local creators. With an estimated 1200 attendees every year, local comics creators, toy vendors, artists, pin sellers, and sticker makers set up shops to take advantage of the congregation of comic fas to promote their collections and original work. Newbold continued, "The whole point is for us to make a splash, enhance our profile. And make some money. You can unload a lot of discounted stuff and sell the store to people who've never been in here before."

Southern California Comic's office manager, Becky, shared, "It's a very fun event. You know, it's something I've now been doing for six years now. Not a lot of comic shops I've seen (put on) this sort of event. It's really cool that we actually get to really branch out and invite a lot of local artists and vendors to the event. It's a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun."

Southern California Comics is located at 8280 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. #124 in San Diego, California, Check out their website at SOCALCOMICS.COM or SOCALCOM@AOL.COM

