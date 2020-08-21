Sandman/Locke & Key and Spider-Man #1 in IDW November 2020 Solicits

IDW Entertainment has issued their November 2020 solicitations, including the launch of the Sandman/Locke & Key two-part crossover (the second part coming in January) as well as a second TMNT Jennika series, the Star Trek Voyager series, Seven's Reckoning, the resolicitation of Sea Of Sorrows, a brand new Marvel Action Spider-Man #1, a spin-off Usagi Yojimbo, Wanderers Road and a Comic Book History of Animation begins…

LOCKE & KEY SANDMAN HELL & GONE #1 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

(W) Joe Hill, Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Gabriel Rodriguez

If you think you can unlock the gates of Hell and just invite yourself in, you must be Dreaming!

The epic crossover between two of the most beloved fantasy universes in comics begins here. John "Jack" Locke is ten years dead, but that hasn't stopped him from posting the occasional letter home… from Hell. Now Mary Locke will do anything to save her brother's soul, including cut a deal with Roderick Burgess-the most evil man in England-to search for answers in the House of Mystery and risk the walking nightmare known as the Corinthian to find help in a disintegrating Kingdom of Dreams!

STAR WARS ADVENTURES (2020) #3 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

(W) Michael Moreci, Sam Maggs (A) Ray-Anthony Height, Davide Tinto (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Join the Wookiees of Kashyyyk for part one of a special Life Day celebration! Then, follow Kylo Ren as he learns what it means to be the Supreme Leader of the First Order

TMNT JENNIKA II #1 (OF 6) CVR A REVEL

(W) Brahm Revel (A/CA) Brahm Revel

Due to overwhelming demand the breakout hit TMNT character is back with another solo adventure! Mutants are turning into monsters and fear is spreading. Jennika takes to the underworld of Mutant Town to get to the bottom of the situation. Little does she know old enemies and new await!

TMNT BEST OF DONATELLO

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) James Biggie

This next in a series TMNT reprints that showcase the best stories of your favorite TMNT characters! Featuring tales from different publishers, this issue showcases the ever-intelligent Donatello! At almost 100 pages, this story has all the brainiac mutant Turtle you could ask for!

TMNT ONGOING #111 CVR A NISHIJIMA

(W) Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Jodie Nishijima

The Turtles' new home is infiltrated by Old Hob's spies! A game of cat and mouse begins as the Turtles begin to question how far they will have to go to protect themselves and the innocent mutants around them.

STAR TREK VOYAGER SEVENS RECKONING #1 (OF 4) CVR A HERNANDE

(W) Dave Baker (A/CA) Angel Hernandez

After Voyager encounters a damaged ship deep in the Delta quadrant, what at first seems to be a simple repair mission becomes much deeper as Seven of Nine becomes involved in an ancient conflict that will put her newfound humaity to the test. From writer Dave Baker (Action Hospital, F*ck Off Squad, Star Trek: Waypoint) and artist Angel Hernandez (Star Trek: Picard Countdown, Star Trek/Green Lantern).

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #17

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) J. K. Woodward (CA) Marc Laming

At last – the super secret origin of Gary Seven! Who was Gary Seven before AEGIS turned him into a time-traveling secret agent? What, exactly, does AEGIS want? Answers are revealed and secrets are exposed in this fully painted stand-alone spy thriller from showrunners Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Gotham City Garage, Green Arrow) and fan-favorite artist J.K. Woodward (Star Trek: Mirror Broken, Harlan Ellison's Star Trek:City on the Edge of Forever)!

VOYAGE TO THE STARS #4 (OF 4) CVR A PEACH MOMOKO

(W) James Asmus (A) Connie Daidone (CA) Peach Momoko

You feel that in the air? That electricity? That's the feeling of an amazing conclusion coming your way! Put on your helmets and buckle your seatbelts, because we're about to take you on a ride – don't say you weren't warned! The comic based on the hit podcast comes to it's grand conclusion here.

SEA OF SORROWS #1 (OF 5) (RES)

(W) Rich Douek (A/CA) Alex Cormack

Deep sea adventure with a horrific twist! From the creative team behind last year's hit horror series, ROAD OF BONES, comes an all-new tale of bone-chilling terror!

In the aftermath of the Great War, the North Atlantic is ripe for plunder by independent salvage crews. When a former naval officer hires the SS Vagabond, he leads the ship to a sunken U-boat, and a fortune in gold. Tensions mount as the crew prepares to double cross each other, but the darkness of the ocean floor holds deeper terrors than any of them have bargained for!

Plunge headfirst into the icy waters of dread with another historic tale of terror from writer Rich Douek, and artist Alex Cormack.

SCARENTHOOD #2 (OF 4)

(W) Nick Roche (A/CA) Nick Roche

Cormac and his daughter Scooper haven't hung out much lately – He's been trying to learn more about the thing he disturbed underneath the village hall, why it's dogging him, and whether it's connected to the disappearance of a child four decades earlier: And while her dad's been so busy and her mum is… not at home… Scooper has found a new friend to take special care of her.

Will a father/daughter stroll through the woods bring them closer together, or tear them apart? Nick Roche (Transformers: The Wreckers Saga, Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows) and Chris O'Halloran (Ice Cream Man) are on babysitting duties…

FULL BLEED COMICS & CULTURE QUARTERLY HC VOL 04 THE END

(W) Shelly Bond, Conor McCreery, Josh O'Neill, George Gene Gustines, Ron Marz, Gavin Edwards, VARIOUS (A) Gideon Kendall, Jibola Fagbamiye, Craig Yoe, Various (CA) Tony Millionaire

They say all good things must come to an end. Alas, this is also true with the World's ONLY 200 page print-only hardcover magazine – FULL BLEED, at least this version, is coming to a close with its final volume, THE END.

But we may just have saved the best for last! Here's just the beginning: Part two of Rolling Stone's Gavin Edwards lost and unpublished Grant Morrison interview, The final two chapters of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Steve Beach's epic "The Lost Boys of U-Boat Bremen," an epic appreciation of legendary artist George PÃ©rez by The New York Times' George Gene Gustines, a long interview with Cindy Whitehead, the world's first female professional skateboarder, by Shelly Bond…and that's just for starters! THE END includes more of the fine mix of fiction, interviews and comics you came to expect in the first three volumes of FULL BLEED.

GI JOE CASTLE FALL CVR A EVENHUIS

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Chris Evenhuis

The past year of G.I. Joe leads to this! The Joes aim to topple Cobra by turning its own assets against them– but Cobra strikes first at Joe leadership from the inside! Twists, turns and massive amounts of action make this a G.I. Joe event not to be missed!

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO TP VOL 24 SNAKE HUNT

(W) Larry Hama (A) Netho Diaz (A/CA) Robert Atkins

The hunt is on for Snake Eyes in this epic tale that will feature every living JOE!

When the original Snake Eyes lost his life battling the forces of evil, Sean Collins (aka Throwdown) took up the mysterious mantle to deny Cobra a moral victory in their long-running war against G.I. JOE. But Cobra Commander-not realizing the original Snake Eyes' memories and skills are now implanted in the mind and body of Dawn Moreno-has never given up his desire to remove the legendary ninja from his enemies, and will do whatever it takes to make it happen, including kidnapping and brainwashing Sean Collins and making him part of Cobra!

"Snake Hunt" is a star-studded 10-part event that will feature EVERY SINGLE MEMBER OF G.I. JOE! Collects issues #266-275.

SNAKE EYES DEADGAME #5 (OF 5) CVR A LIEFELD

SEP200474

The finale of superstar creator Rob Liefeld's epic take on a G.I. JOE favorite is here! Can Snake Eyes survive the Deadgame? Or will he, like so many before, fall victim to its insidious clutches?

(W) Rob Liefeld, Chad Bowers (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

The finale of superstar creator Rob Liefeld's epic take on a G.I. JOE favorite is here! Can Snake Eyes survive the Deadgame? Or will he, like so many before, fall victim to its insidious clutches?

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #277 CVR A SHEARER

(W) Larry Hama (A/CA) Brian Shearer

"Untold Tales" Part 2! When Cobra infiltrated the secret G.I. Joe operating base in Utah (called "The Pit") the Joes mounted a successful counter-assault to take it back (G.I. Joe ARAH Vol. 9). And now Living Legend Larry Hama reveals the untold tale of human bravery and canine loyalty during that monumental battle… through the eyes of combat MP Law and his best battle-buddy Order! Featuring explosive artwork by longtime G.I. Joe ARAH alum Brian Shearer!

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO FUTURE #2 (OF 4) CVR A JUAN SAMU

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Juan Samu

Great Scott! Marty McFly's woken up to a present where Hill Valley has been enslaved by the Decepticons! And not only that, but when a time machine arrives from the future to help, Marty finds out that Doc Brown isn't the only one with a flux capacitor… Gigawatt, an Autobot, has one built in! To discover the secrets of his present, Marty will have to trust this mysterious stranger on a trip… to the future!

TRANSFORMERS #25 CVR A HERNANDEZ

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Angel Hernandez

"War World" begins here! It's all led up to this. With Megatron making his play for Cybertron, Ironhide, Chromia, and Hound launch an operation to free those he has imprisoned. The future of Cybertron rests in uncertain hands in this double-sized, action-packed issue!

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #92 CVR A PRICE

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Andy Price

The finale to Season 10's opening arc is here! Zecora, Applejack, and their friends have stumbled upon something unexpected in the desert… another Tree of Harmony! Could this be the key to defeating the Grootslang?!

MY LITTLE PONY OMNIBUS TP VOL 06

(W) Thom Zahler, Katie Cook, Andy Price, Jeremy Whitley, Ted Anderson, Paul Allor (A) Tony Fleecs, Agnes Garbowska, Andy Price, Brenda Hickey, Tony Kuusisto, Kate Sherron (CA) Lanna Souvanny

The adventures continue with all of your favorite Ponies. Enjoy more tales of friendship and fun ranging all over Equestria in this graphic novel omnibus!

First, when asked to direct a film based on their friendship adventures, will the friends' memories turn out to be less than accurate? Then, things are getting a little crazier than normal in Ponyville! Pinkie Pie gains extraordinary powers after eating a magic apple, but will she use her new powers for good, or for fun? Meanwhile, the entire town is getting into the spooky spirit for Nightmare Night! Then, Rainbow Dash decides the elderly ponies of the retirement village could use some more excitement in their lives. So she invents EXTREME BINGO!

Collects My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic issues #66-78.

GOOSEBUMPS SECRET OF THE SWAMP #3 (OF 5)

(W) Marieke Nijkamp (A) Yasmin Flores Montanez (CA) Bill Underwood

Twelve-year-old Blake was worried that summer break in Fever Swamp would be b-o-r-i-n-g, but it's quickly become more intense than she ever could have imagined. After a close encounter with some werewolves in the swamp, Blake is separated from her new friend Lily and all alone. But a stunning discovery will make her wonder just who Lily really is… and who the real monsters are! The wild werewolf nightmare continues in this all-ages scarefest from New

York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp (This Is Where It Ends, Before I Let Go, The Oracle

Code) and artist Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Tilly).

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #35 CVR A HAMMERSTROM

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Evan Stanley (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Please keep your arms and legs inside the ride at all times, this is going to be a bumpy one! Rogue calls on Sonic and Tails for backup after the appearance of a hooded villain at White Park. The recently-revealed shadowy figure from Eggman's base tags along, but can they really be trusted? All will be revealed in "Chao Races and Badnik Bases," part three!

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG BAD GUYS #3 (OF 4) CVR A HAMMERSTROM

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Jack Lawrence (CA) Aaron Hammerstrom

Who can you trust in a group of bad guys? Zavok and Mimic find out the hard way in "Trust Issues," and are… less than happy. Meanwhile, Starline is struggling to maintain control of the rowdy group of villains.

MARVEL ACTION CHILLERS #3 (OF 4) LUSKY CVR

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A) Bowen McCurdy (A/CA) Gretel Lusky

Doctor Strange and Ironheart continue their search for the Darkhold and find themselves in another frightening tale as Spider-Man wages a war within himself against a Symbiote!

MARVEL ACTION CHILLERS #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jeremy Whitley (A/CA) Gretel Lusky

The thrilling conclusion to Marvel Action Chillers as Doctor Strange and Ironheart finally track down the Darkhold-and discover who's responsible for the chaos! But what's this new danger? Could it really be… zombies?!

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A/CA) Philip Murphy

School can be tough, especially when you've got a secret – even if that secret is that you're Spider-Man! Gifted with incredible powers, Peter Parker has defended the streets of New York City from all sorts of terrifying villians, but he's about to discover that the halls of his new school may be even MORE dangerous in this webslinging all-ages adventure from writer Sarah Winifred Searle (The Greatest Thing, Sincerely, Harriet) and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers, Powerpuff Girls).

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS TP BOOK 05 OFF THE CLOCK

(W) Katie Cook (A/CA) Butch K. Mapa

Grab a teammate and strap in for adventure, Avengers-style! Three action-packed stories featuring unlikely superhero pairs joining forces to thwart the plans of outrageous villains!

First, in order to stop Loki's newest scheme, Thor and Ant-Man go…antiquing? Then, while visiting an elementary school, Captain America runs into the nefarious Trapster! With scores of children in peril, Cap must rely on the aid of none other than Squirrel Girl! And, after Thor and Cap's difficulties, find out what the rest of the Avengers are up to on their day off! Chaos reigns as a fiendish villain makes off with one of Dr. Strange's most powerful artifacts!

JOHNNY BOO HC VOL 12 SILLY BLIZZARD

(W) James Kochalka (A/CA) James Kochalka

James Kochalka's beloved Eisner-award-winning series takes a wintry turn as Johnny Boo and Squiggle discover the delights of eating snow-and the importance of staying warm!

Kids love to eat snow! It looks a lot like ice cream… hey, maybe it really IS ice cream! Johnny Boo and Squiggle are excited to find out, unless the Ice Cream Monster eats it all first. Armed with his gigantic and mighty Ice Cream Fork, he seems unstoppable… until all that cold snow in his tummy knocks him down for the count. Can Johnny Boo and Squiggle warm up their frozen frenemy with mittens from their secret mitten box? Or will they get lost in the silly blizzard forever? Don't worry, this snow day is guaranteed a very happy ending!

PRAISE FOR JAMES KOCHALKA'S JOHNNY BOO SERIES:

"Fun for kids of all ages. It's AWESOME!" — DJ Lance Rock, host of Nick Jr's Yo Gabba Gabba!

"Perfect for beginning readers." — Publishers Weekly

"Johnny Boo is sweet without being sugary and comfortably familiar yet fresh on every page… the quintessential small gem." — School Library Journal

"Kochalka's simple line drawings and bright crayon colors stand out in this sweet, silly graphic novel. Children will easily identify with Johnny Boo's sense of fun." – Booklist

"A playfully wacky, colorful graphic novel… Highly recommended." – Children's Bookwatch

"Quirky, cute, imaginative, and endlessly re-readable." – GeekDad

PARENTHESIS GN

(W) Elodie Durand (A/CA) Elodie Durand

A triumph of graphic memoir, Parenthesis narrates the author's experience with tumor-related epilepsy-losing herself, and finding herself again.

Julie is barely out of her teens when a tumor begins pressing on her brain, ushering in a new world of seizures, memory gaps, and loss of self. Suddenly, the sentence of her normal life has been interrupted by the opening of a parenthesis that may never close.

Based on the real experiences of cartoonist Ã‰lodie Durand, Parenthesis is a gripping testament of struggle, fragility, acceptance, and transformation which was deservedly awarded the Revelation Prize of the AngoulÃªme International Comics Festival.

"In this graphic memoir, Ã‰lodie Durand tries to reconnect the threads of her memory… the resulting testimony is touching in all its simplicity… the sober and refined drawings accompany her story with a great deal of accuracy and sensitivity…the inclusion of sketches made during Durand's convalescence adds even more strength and emotion to her black and white artistry." – BD Gest'

USAGI YOJIMBO WANDERERS ROAD #1 PEACH MOMOKO CVR

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Stan Sakai (CA) Peach Momoko

The next chapter of classic Usagi stories begins, newly colored! Usagi begins his adventures in earnest with the quintessential tale "The Tower" wherein Usagi gets himself into a very precarious predicament all thanks to a mischievous lizard!

USAGI YOJIMBO #15

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

Usagi reminisces about the months, after leaving Katsuichi-Sensei, when he trained under a second teacher.Usagi seeks him out once again but, upon finding him, learns they are on the brink of war!

STEVE CANYON HC VOL 11 1967 – 1968

(W) Milton Caniff (A/CA) Milton Caniff

Stamp your passport for adventure, intrigue, and danger on your expedition to exotic locales with The Greatest Generation's cartoonist-in-chief!

"Who am I?" "Where am I?" Steve is left with some thorny questions after posing as the leader of a Nazi resurgence organization and teaming with Minerva Kaol in an attempt to flush out this hate-mongering group. If that wasn't headache enough, guess who's back from his stay in a Mongolian prison? Doagie Hogan, that's who! Stateside, Poteet finds a new friend in young aviatrix Bitsy Beekman. Together they tackle drug smuggling, explore the upcoming Olympic games, and deal with the scourge of society–hippies! Milton Caniff offers his unique perspective of the war-torn world of 1967 and '68 in Steve Canyon, Volume 11!

COMIC BOOK HISTORY OF ANIMATION #1 (OF 5) CVR A DUNLAVEY

(W) Fred Van Lente (A/CA) Ryan Dunlavey

The team behind IDW'S Comic Book History of Comic Books returns with a brand-new series! From Aardman to Zoetrope, Disney to Miyasaki, Hanna-Barbera to Pixar, and everything in between! The perfect companion piece to CBHoC, the Comic Book History of Animation focuses on the filmmakers and beloved characters of the past century and a half, and is essential for fans of the medium and 'toon newbies alike.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #2 (OF 4) CVR A COCCOLO

(W) AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

As Runa, Saarvin, Patience, Amos, and Belvyre trek across the icy tundra in search of a hidden city whose magic could help save their own, they find themselves at the mercy of the blighted landscape… and hunted by unimaginable monsters.

Based on the massively popular game and featuring a brand-new cast of characters, written by New York Times bestselling author AJ Mendez and writer/actor Aimee Garcia!

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS AT SPINE OF WORLD #2 (OF 4) 10 COPY INCV