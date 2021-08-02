Sandman Gets New, Pricey Collections Ahead Of Netflix Adaptations

There is a new Amazon listing for "Sandman Vol. 1: Preludes and Nocturnes (mass market edition)" in paperback for the fifth of April, 2022 which announces itself as "Now a Netflix TV series, the first volume of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel masterpiece returns in a new edition!" telling us that "The Sandman Vol. 1: Preludes & Nocturnes collects issues #1-8 of the original run of The Sandman, beginning an epic saga unique in graphic literature and introducing readers to a dark and enchanting world of dreams and nightmares—the home of Morpheus, the King of Dreams, and his kin, the Endless." Eight issues in paperback, how much will that set you back? $49.99. As opposed to the previous version for $20.

Ouch. That's five months worth of Netflix right there. The same price is on the Death Deluxe Edition (2022) though at least that's in hardcover, also being reprinted in this format for the Netflix occasional "With The Sandman heading to Netflix, this deluxe edition hardcover collects Neil Gaiman's solo stories of the series' most beloved character, Death!" and collecting "Death: The High Cost of Living #1-3, Death: The Time of Your Life #1-3, the "Death Talks about Life" AIDS pamphlet, stories from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #2 and The Sandman: Endless Nights, the short story "The Wheel" from the 9-11 tribute book, and The Sandman #8 and #20" which is about eleven or twelve issues worth for the money. Might DC Comics consider having a little reconsider of their price structure before it's too late? You know while they are fixing those Dark Knight Detective covers over on their Batman line?

The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, Mike Dringenberg, Jill Thompson, Shawn McManus, Marc Hempel, Bryan Talbot, Michael Zulli, and more, with lettering by Todd Klein and covers by Dave McKean, was published by DC Comics and ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996, launching DC's Vertigo line along the way. It's recently been turned into an audio series with Audible and now it's going to telly…