Sarah A. Hoyt & Riccardo Bogani Bring Back Barbarella For 2023

Sydney Sweeney is to star in, and executive produce, a new Barbarella movie for Sony, based on Jean-Claude Forest's French comic book series that was also turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda and ended up naming the band Duran Duran. Which may give a little more focus on Dynamite Entertainment planning to publish a new Barbarella comic book series, Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold by Sarah A. Hoyt and Riccardo Bogani.

Hoyt read the comics as a child, recalling Barbarella fighting against the brutal dictator known as The Lady. It might not be out of expectations to expect a similar dynamic. "Barbarella and her pal Vix are off to the curious creature's home world to try and stop a war between the Architects and their ancient nemesis, the fearsome Unnamable. The sheer volume of lives that will be lost in a war between two such massive galactic powers is nearly impossible to calculate. To complicate matters, her companion Taln mysteriously vanishes, leaving Barbarella to make her way through this adventure mostly alone, while Vix has to come to terms with the old adage that you can't go home again. And at least one familiar face will return in this series as secrets are revealed, and sins laid bare." Hoyt describes the series, "Barbarella and Vix desperately racing to find the Architects and try to prevent a cosmic-level war against the fearsome Unnamable that will destroy the galaxy which is the action on the surface, but at its heart, the theme for this story is that it matters who you are, not what you are."

The series will see cover artists Derrick Chew, John Cassaday, Celina, Geebo Vigonte, Jimmy Broxton, cosplayer Rachel Hollon, and previous Barbarella artist Madibek Musabekov. Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold #1 will be published in February 2023.

