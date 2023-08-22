Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Madness, Red Light, Ribbon Queen, Rumpus Room

Sarah Cho & Priscilla Petraites' Red Light- AWA November 2023 Solicits

Sarah Cho and Priscilla Petraites launch a new series from AWA Studios in their November 2023 solicits and solicitations, Red Light #1, as well as the latest Rumpus Room #3 by Mark Russell and Ramon Rosanas, The Madness #4 by J. Michael Straczynski and ACO, and The Ribbon Queen #5 by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows.

RED LIGHT #1 (of 4)

ON SALE: NOVEMBER 1

MATURE READERS 32 PAGES $3.99

Written by Sarah Cho

Illustrated by Priscilla Petraites

Colored by Miroslav Mrva

Get ready for a red-hot futuristic erotic thriller that sits at the intersection of sex and tech by exciting new writer Sarah Cho and artist Priscilla Petraites (CHARIOT, HIT ME). Lacy is an A.I. sex worker in a futuristic Red Light District. And Lacy knows exactly what her clients want — better than they know it themselves. Housed in a high-tech brothel under the watchful eye of the mysterious Mister, Lacy has little in her manufactured life besides work. All that changes when she befriends Natalie, an orphaned child who comes into her care. Now Lacy and Natalie are on a mission to escape the Red Light District, only to find themselves flung headlong into the mystery behind Lacy's creation.

Written by AWA and comic book newcomer Sarah Cho—a playwright/ filmmaker/writer known for her L.A.-based sketch comedy team Thunderdog—with art by Priscilla Petraites (CHARIOT, HIT ME) and Miroslav Mrva (YEAR ZERO VOL. 0), RED LIGHT posits a classic girl-escapes-bad guys-and-goes-on-the-run survival tale, but with a decidedly futuristic sci-fi twist. Cho admits to "reading a ton of manga" while growing up, and "that evolved into reading comics and graphic novels…however, [RED LIGHT] is the first graphic novel project I've tackled." The transition to writing graphic fiction shouldn't be too challenging for Cho—she's already a working screenwriter, playwright, and comedian. "Though it was a new experience, I dove in headfirst, and it was like a fish to water. It felt natural and it felt right," Cho says. "I knew I wanted to write something in the erotic thriller space," proclaims Cho when asked how the idea for RED LIGHT developed. "I wanted to focus on a protagonist we haven't really seen before – the most unlikely hero in a sense. I've always been a writer who explored the interiorities of unlikely protagonists." Illustrated by Priscilla Petraites Colored by Miroslav Mrva "I wanted to focus on themes of female agency and the importance of empathy. Once I had a character and themes in mind, the idea wrote itself." — SARAH CHO

Cover by Jeff Dekal

Cover B: Frank Cho & Sabine Rich

Cover C (erotic film homage): Chris Ferguson (w/Priscilla Petraites)

Cover D (b&w 1:15 incentive): Frank Cho

RUMPUS ROOM #3 (of 5)

Written by Mark Russell

Illustrated by Ramon Rosanas

Colored by Ive Svorcina

Eisner and 'Ringo Award-winning writer Mark Russell's

satirical thriller continues! Erica concocts a plan to escape

billionaire Bob Schrunk's nightmarish Rumpus Room…

though it takes a lot of convincing to get the other prisoners

to go along with it. Meanwhile, Schrunk takes his lawyer on

a bizarre art shopping spree, all while dodging questions

from the press concerning the strange rumors about his

disappearing employees.

MATURE $3.99 READERS 32 PAGES NOVEMBER 15

Cover by Tony Harris

Cover B: Kevin Maguire & Rosemary Cheetham

Cover D (b&w 1:15 incentive): Tony Harris

Cover C: Mark Russell

THE MADNESS #4 (of 6)

Written by J. Michael Straczynski

Penciled by ACO

Inked by David Lorenzo

Cover by ACO

Colored by Marcelo Maiolo

Learn what Sarah lost—and why she's out for revenge! In this pivotal issue, we get a glimpse of happier times as we see Sarah's past as a thief who falls in love with the agent who has been pursuing her. Her targets in this epic story: Astraea, a godlike being from another realm; and Miss Victory, an avatar of everything great about America — with none of the courage or conviction to back it up.

MATURE $3.99 READERS 32 PAGES NOVEMBER 8

Cover B: Butch Guice & Lee Loughridge

Cover C (punk rock homage): Danielle Otrakji

Cover D (b&w 1:15 incentive): Butch Guice

THE RIBBON QUEEN #5 (of 8)

Written by Garth Ennis

Penciled by Jacen Burrows

Inked by Guillermo Ortego

Colored by Dan Brown

Cover by Declan Shalvey

Modern masters of horror Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows crank up the chills! Somehow, Detective Amy Sun has channeled a vision from the distant past. Barbarian raiders sack a village and chase two women into the wilderness, only to encounter the avenging spirit of The Ribbon Queen. Is this merely a dream? Or is this haunting message from across the centuries intended to show Amy the power of the being she's been hunting?

Cover B: Scott Hampton

Cover D (b&w 1:15 incentive): Declan Shalvey

Cover C (horror homage): Chris Ferguson (w/Jacen Burrows)

MATURE $3.99 READERS 32 PAGES NOVEMBER 22

