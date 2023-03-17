Savage Squad 6 by Robert Venditti, Brockton McKinney & Dalts Dalton Savage Squad 6 tells the tale of an elite team of post-apocalyptic soldiers undergoing the deadliest mission of their lives from Dark Horse Comics.

Savage Squad 6!

And it is in that context that Dark Horse Comics presents a new action-adventure-horror comic beginning in June, called Savage Squad 6. This miniseries tells the tale of an elite team of post-apocalyptic soldiers undergoing the deadliest mission of their lives, and is written by Robert Venditti (Superman '78, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps) and Brockton McKinney (Jenny Zero), with interior art and cover art by Dalts Dalton, colour by Geraldo Filho (Jenny Zero II) and lettering by Micah Myers (Youth, It's Only Teenage Wasteland). Lets call them the savage five. "The year is 2037. A brutal world war has left humanity in shambles. The remnants of civilization are tracked down and systematically eliminated by The Scourge. For the people of the central colonies, only one hope remains, an elite team of warrior women deployed into the deadliest location on the planet: Savage Squad 6!"

"Brock and I have been writing together for years, and we've been friends even longer," says writer Robert Venditti. "For the first McDitti collaboration, we wanted to bring all the fun and abandon of '80s-'90s action films to comics. Savage Squad 6 is everything we love about explosive firefights, impossible odds, and heroes who never say die."

Savage Squad 6 #1 (of 4) will be in comic shops on the 28th of June 28 for $3.99. And then July, August and September most likely, collection for the end of the year…