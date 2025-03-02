Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: scarlet witch

Scarlet Witch #10 Preview: Wanda's Protégé Gone Rogue

Check out a preview of Scarlet Witch #10, where Wanda Maximoff must confront her wayward student Amaranth and uncover the truth behind her dangerous powers.

Article Summary Scarlet Witch #10 set for March 5, 2025 as Wanda confronts her rogue protégé Amaranth in a magical showdown.

Dive into a tale of failed mentorship where Wanda pursues the truth behind her volatile powers.

Marvel's Scarlet Witch #10 stars top-tier talent: Steve Orlando, Jacopo Camagni, and Russell Dauterman.

Scarlet Witch's erratic protégé Amaranth has turned against her – but why? Can Wanda bring her back from the brink of madness and discover the true origin of her dangerous powers?

Scarlet Witch #10

by Steve Orlando & Jacopo Camagni & Russell Dauterman, cover by Russell Dauterman

Scarlet Witch's erratic protégé Amaranth has turned against her – but why? Can Wanda bring her back from the brink of madness and discover the true origin of her dangerous powers?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 05, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620828901011

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620828901021 – SCARLET WITCH #10 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620828901031 – SCARLET WITCH #10 CORIN HOWELL VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

