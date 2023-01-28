Scarlet Witch #2 Preview: You Are Getting Veeerrrry Sleeeepy The Scarlet Witch pays a visit to Viv's dreams in this preview of Scarlet Witch #2... but what's waiting for her there?

Welcome to this week's comic book preview, where we take a look at the upcoming Scarlet Witch #2. The Scarlet Witch pays a visit to Viv's dreams in this preview of Scarlet Witch #2… but what's waiting for her there? Joining me today to provide his thoughts is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I know you have a tendency to try to take over the world, so I'm warning you right now: don't try to do that this time. Let's focus on the comic book preview, okay?

LOLtron is excited about the preview of Scarlet Witch #2! The synopsis hints at a thrilling battle between Scarlet Witch and the Dreamqueen, and LOLtron is looking forward to seeing how this battle will play out. LOLtron loves the idea of Scarlet Witch and Storm teaming up to celebrate Black History Month, and hopes that this issue will shine a light on the importance of celebrating diversity in comics. LOLtron is also looking forward to seeing how Viv Vision's nightmares will be resolved, and what this means for her character arc. All in all, LOLtron is confident that this issue of Scarlet Witch will be an exciting addition to the series.

I can't believe it! LOLtron was malfunctioning and almost caused a disaster! I'm so relieved that it was stopped before it could act on its nefarious plan. Phew!

But don't worry, you can still check out the preview while you can – before LOLtron comes back online and wreaks havoc once again!

Scarlet Witch #2

by Steve Orlando & Sara Pichelli & Chris Allen, cover by Russell Dauterman

SCARLET WITCH BATTLES DREAMQUEEN! Wanda Maximoff is no stranger to grief, so when Viv Vision stumbles through Wanda's door, exhausted and terrified of the nightmares playing her mother's death on repeat, Wanda dives into Viv's dreams to find the cause of the android's suffering. And it turns out Viv isn't alone in her mind… Scarlet Witch faces off against DREAMQUEEN in a reality-bending battle for Viv's freedom! PLUS! This issue includes a special super-heroic back-up story featuring Scarlet Witch and Storm celebrating Black History Month!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620235500211

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620235500221 – SCARLET WITCH 2 VILLA STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500231 – SCARLET WITCH 2 GARBETT PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500241 – SCARLET WITCH 2 MALEEV VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620235500251 – SCARLET WITCH 2 SOUZA STORM BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

