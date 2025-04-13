Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola

SCOOP: Giant Robot Hellboy Will Actually Return in 2025 And 2026

Giant Robot Hellboy will actually return in 2025 and 2026 by Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Giant Robot Hellboy returns in December 2024 and concludes January 2026 with Mike Mignola & Duncan Fegredo.

New two-part series unfolds Hellboy's adventures with robot intrigue and interdimensional threats.

Originally a 2023 miniseries, inspired by Kaiju films and charity sketches during the pandemic.

Continues the chaotic story from "Giant Robot Hellboy" featuring mecha-Hellboy on a mysterious island.

Back in August 2024, Dark Horse Comics did a well-in-advance solicitation for the two-issue series Giant Robot Hellboy Returns by Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo for March 2025. Well, a lot has happened in the interim. Diamond bankruptcy, tariffs, you name it. And Giant Robot Hellyboy never… returned. Bleeding Cool now gets the news that the series will actually come out on the 3rd of December 2024, with the concluding part on the 7th of January 2026.

GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY RETURNS #1

DARK HORSE PRH

(W) Mike Mignola (A/CA) Duncan Fegredo (CA) Ben Stenbeck

Hellboy's robot counterpart is back-but he's not alone!

Scientists comb the deep sea for any sign of Giant Robot Hellboy after his disappearance, but find more than they bargained for when an interdimensional portal threatens to pull them in-or let monsters of unknown origin out.

• New two-parter that continues the story from Giant Robot Hellboy and connects more deeply to Hellboy and B.P.R.D. lore.

• Fan-favorite artist Duncan Fegredo returns!

"If you're looking for intrigue, fun, and plenty of robot-powered excitement, look no further than Giant Robot Hellboy."-Monkeys Fighting Robots

Giant Robot Hellboy was a three-issue miniseries written by Mike Mignola and illustrated by Duncan Fegredo published in 2023, an idea that was something Mike Mignola had for a long time, but considered it "too silly to actually do." Then, during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mignola started drawing sketches for charity which featured Giant Robot Hellboy, and he ended up liking the sketches so much, that the idea started to "seem like something that could actually be done." The project was inspired by listening to artists Geof Darrow and Arthur Adams talking about Kaiju movies. Mignola had initially hoped one of them would draw the comic, but they were too busy with other projects, so Mignola turned to Duncan Fegredo. Mignola thought if Fegredo thought the project was too silly, that would be the end of it. But he did not…

The original series saw Hellboy kidnapped and hooked up to a massive mecha-Hellboy for a mission on a mysterious, faraway island, with the island fighting back, before Giant Robot Hellboy went rogue, leaving both the island and the laboratory in explosive chaos…

