Mike Mignola Giant Robot Hellboy in Dark Horse November 2024 Solicits

Dark Horse launches Giant Robot Hellboy Returns #1 by Mike Mignola and Duncan Fegredo, the Star Wars High Republic Wedding oneshot by Daniel Jose Older and Harvey Tolibao, a Midst Ripples oneshot by Kendra Wells and Vash Taylor, From The World Of Minor Threats: The Brood #1 by Patton Oswalt, Heath Corson, Jordan Blum and Ian Culbard, Assassins Apprentice III #1 by Jody Houser, Robin Hobb and Ryan Kelly, and Christmas 265 #1 by Mikey Way, Jonathan Rivera and Piotr Kowalski in their November 2024 solicits and solicitations, for shipping in December.

GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY RETURNS #1 CVR A FEGREDO

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241189

SEP241190 – GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY RETURNS #1 CVR B STENBECK

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Duncan Fegredo

Hellboy's robot counterpart is back-but he's not alone! Scientists comb the deep sea for any sign of Giant Robot Hellboy after his disappearance, but find more than they bargained for when an interdimensional portal threatens to pull them in-or let monsters of unknown origin out.

In Shops: Mar 05, 2025

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III WEDDING ONESHOT #1 CVR A

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241219

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao (CA) Cherriielle

Save the date! Guests from across the galaxy are arriving on Eriadu to witness Lula Talisola and Zeen Mrala, the young freedom fighters who are championing the resistance against the Nihil, join hands in marriage. Friends and family from throughout the High Republic will be joining in the celebration of light, life, and love. You won't want to miss it, so RSVP soon! Just know that the dress code calls for ball gowns as well as blaster rifles because war could break out at any moment! An iconic High Republic Adventures moment years in the making-you won't want to miss it!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III WEDDING ONESHOT #1 CVR B

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III WEDDING ONESHOT #1 CVR C

MIDST RIPPLES ONESHOT #1

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241200

(W) Kendra Wells (A) Vash Taylor (CA) Will Kirkby

Third Person and Critical Role proudly present a new series of stories from the Midst cosmos. "We begin and end in darkness. Between the ripples of the Fold, we beg safe passage…" Something bright has landed in the woods beyond the town of Frisk, and strange things begin to happen as a result. Ten-year-old Daggle can't tamp down his curiosity about the unusual light and the changes it creates. While townsfolk fear his interest, it might be the key to everything when others arrive to this nestled little islet within the Fold…

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #1 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241183

SEP241184 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #1 CVR B CULBARD

SEP241185 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #1 CVR C JOHN SNYDER

SEP241186 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #1 CVR D FOIL HEPBURN

SEP241187 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #1 CVR E 10 COPY WARD

SEP241188 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS BROOD #1 CVR F FOC MAGUIRE

(W) Patton Oswalt, Heath Corson, Jordan Blum (A) Ian Culbard (CA) Scott Hepburn

From the world of the hit Minor Threats series comes a family drama starring the planet's most feared villains. Napoleon Archimedes is the archnemesis of The Searcher, and he's fought her to a standstill for over four decades in the futuristic metropolis of Meteor Falls. But now, as he confronts his mortality, he's forced to name a successor from his three extraordinary children: Athena, Benjamin, and Spookshow. Each brilliant, cunning… and unlucky enough to be the child of the world's greatest supervillain. See, Napoleon believed he was smart enough to have it all: Raise a family and conquer the world. Then he thought: Why not combine them? Take the kids on as partners. Create a dynasty… None of it went according to plan. Who will rise above the betrayal, failure, and dysfunction to seize the family business?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ASSASSINS APPRENTICE III #1

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241174

(W) Jody Houser, Robin Hobb (A) Ryan Kelly (CA) Anna Steinbauer

Having barely escaped with his life during Skill training, Fitz is convinced he will fail Galen's final test. The students will be separated and must use their connection through The Skill to find their way back to the keep. But when tragedy strikes in Buckkeep, Fitz will have to decide between completing Galen's test or following his instinct to rush to the aid of those most dear to him.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

CHRISTMAS 365 #1

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241179

(W) Mikey Way, Jonathan Rivera (A / CA) Piotr Kowalski

From creators Mikey Way (My Chemical Romance) and Jonathan Rivera (Cave Carson has an Interstellar Eye) comes the most bizarre holiday comic yet! The holidays weren't always so tough for Peter Rockwell and his family, but a tragic and challenging year finds them stressed out and drifting apart when they should be pulling together. After accepting the wisdom of a Santa Claus at his local mall, Peter hatches a plan to give his family the best year ever, one Christmas at a time!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

ANANSI BOYS I #7 CVR A MACK

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241168

SEP241169 – ANANSI BOYS I #7 CVR B MARTINBROUGH

(W) Neil Gaiman, Marc Bernardin (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) David Mack

It's brother vs. brother as Fat Charlie confronts Spider about kissing Rosie-and demands that his mysterious god-like sibling get out of his house and his life. Spider responds by moving in: to Fat Charlie's spare room and on to sleeping with Fat Charlie's fiancée. Oh, and Grahame Coates has the police looking into Fat Charlie, alleged embezzl

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

SRP: 0

ARCBOUND #2 CVR A SMALLMAN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241170

SEP241171 – ARCBOUND #2 CVR B PANOSIAN

SEP241172 – ARCBOUND #2 CVR C REIS

(W) Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A / CA) Ryan Smallman

Betrayed by his own, Kai no longer knows who to trust-and that's a problem, because the people who wanted him dead want to finish the job. Trapped between a rebellion he doesn't believe in and an army that tried to kill him, Kai will have to make a choice-and quickly.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

ARKHAM HORROR TERROR AT END OF TIME #4

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241173

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Teetering on the brink of insanity and marooned on the Stairway of Time, Joe and Jenny must learn how to control the hourglass and take hold of their fates…or be lost forever. Meanwhile, Abigail Olmstead is determined to sacrifice Izzie Barnes to Dezmaethragel-the Feaster-and take command of the sands of time. It's a clash between chaos and control in the thrilling climax to this mind-bending mystery!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED MIRAGE SOAR OF EAGLES #2 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241175

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Julie Dillon

Fuladh and Roshan have returned to Fuladh's homeland to find it under the thumb of a cruel warlord. To save his community and escape with their lives, Fuladh and his allies will confront an enemy who will put their strength and skill to the ultimate test. Join writer Michael Avon Oeming and artist Mirko Colak as they explore a mysterious new tale from the world of Assassin's Creed, created in partnership with Ubisoft.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #2 CVR A KRISTIANSEN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241176

SEP241177 – BLACK HAMMER SPIRAL CITY #2 CVR B LONERGAN

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Teddy H. Kristiansen

Insect gumshoe Inspector Insector sets up office in Supertown as a detective-for-hire while an evil political force enforces its totalitarian policies on the city and its heroes. Black Hammer: Spiral City is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe-an eight-issue dystopian event series by Jeff Lemire and Teddy Kristiansen.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

BORDERLANDS MOXXIS MYSTERIOUS MEMENTO #2

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241178

(W) Amy Chu (A / CA) Mike Norton

Amara and her new companions, Ziff and Varun, head into Rancid City to seek Moxxi's stolen statue and the thief, Lyle. But finding anything in this city is quite the task. They're going to need some help… and hope trouble doesn't find them first.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS IV #6 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241180

(W) Jody Houser (A) Noah Hayes (CA) Jo Mi-Gyeong

It seems things are far worse for the Tal'Dorei Council than Vox Machina had previously thought when General Krieg reveals his true self! Can they slay the dragon, grab some loot, and find the whereabouts of Allura Vysoren?!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

FML #2 CVR A LOPEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241181

SEP241182 – FML #2 CVR B HA

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick (A / CA) David Lopez

As Portland smolders, an airplane door falls from the sky, flinging Riley's Mom into a trauma-induced reverie. This leads to a bizarre encounter with physicist Richard Feynman and ends with a gathering of middle-aged riot grrrls united to solve the murder that haunts them all. Meanwhile, the school conducts a dystopian shooter drill and Riley's monstrous form shields his peers, casting a ludicrous light on modern horror.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

GROO MINSTREL MELODIES #4

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241191

(W) Sergio Aragones, Mark Evanier (A / CA) Sergio Aragones

The final comical chapter in Groo's sometimes-rhyming and fully-ridiculous "Minstrel Melodies" arc! What new songs will the Minstrel sing about Groo-and what new secrets will be revealed about the bumbling barbarian? Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver another wild Groo ride, with exquisite colors by Carrie Strachan and Eisner Award-winning lettering by Stan Sakai.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

IMBOKODO #3

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241192

(W) Thabiso Mabanna, Thabo Rametsi (A / CA) Katlego Motaung

Lieutenant Manthatisi, the Nameless Warrior, and a team of Imboko join Chief Moshe and set sail for Thaba N'chu. With war on the horizon, and the land teeming with refugees, will they find answers to the missing girls? Are Emperor Mbande and the Ngola behind the carnage and kidnapping-or are there other forces at play?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

LIVING HELL #2

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241193

(W) Caitlin Yarsky (A / CA) Caitlin Yarsky

His life upended, Jerome finds himself with the abhorrent job of Shepherd. The first demons on his list? The Sato Sisters. Jerome must become the thing he once most hated and feared in order to protect his daughter. But can he do what must be done? And who will be next on his list?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

MAGIC ORDER V #3 CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241194

SEP241195 – MAGIC ORDER V #3 CVR B B&W BUFFAGNI (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

One by one, The Magic Order have been murdered, paying the price for Cordelia Moonstone using black magic back in volume one. Now she's forced to turn to the most unlikely allies in a bid to make sure the Earth remains protected when she's gone.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

MASKED MACHER #4 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241196

(W) David Goodman (A / CA) Alex Andres

Tony thinks his role as the Masked Macher has finally gotten him what he wants-an invitation to join something called "The Famous Men Club." Although it's not what he thinks, he's now faced with a decision. Meanwhile, Wang has to help Benny wrestle with something a little more serious than a choke hold, and the cops make an arrest of someone we love in the murder of Happy the reporter.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #3 CVR A WILLI

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241197

SEP241198 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #3 CVR B CROOK

SEP241199 – MASTERS OF UNIVERSE TMNT TURTLES OF GRAYSKULL #3 CVR C VILLA

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Freddie Williams II

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and He-Man travel to one another's universes in the hopes of untangling the Knot in the cosmos. But despite plans to avoid jumbling realties, they find themselves drawn to each other's friends and allies. Meanwhile, timestress Renet has found herself in the past-smack-dab in the middle of the Foot Clan's training dojo-where a mysterious student may have something to do with all this trouble…

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #5 CVR A GIANGIORDANO

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241201

SEP241202 – NEMESIS ROGUES GALLERY #5 CVR B 10 COPY B&W

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano

There's an island where billionaires gather to indulge in the worst fantasies mankind can imagine outside the watchful eye of the authorities. Nemesis has a plan that involves each and every one of them in our shocking conclusion to our most depraved series so far.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

NIGHT CLUB II #4 CVR A RAMIREZ (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241203

SEP241204 – NIGHT CLUB II #4 CVR B B&W RAMIREZ (MR)

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Juanan Ramirez

The school Jocks were bad enough when they were regular human beings. Now they're vampires they're terrorising the town and not even the cops can stop them. Can Danny and Amy put the genie back in the bottle now vampirism is spreading through the school?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #14 CVR A ROBLES

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241205

SEP241206 – ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE CHRISTOPHER CHAOS #14 CVR B FRANQ

(W) Tate Brombal, Nick Robles (A) Soo Lee (CA) Nick Robles

A very special story with guest artist Naomi Franq joining series co-creator Tate Brombal for an untold history of the Monster Underground! Clement, the witch boy who lives in a mural, paints a picture of his life and the history of the monsters. As Clement tells us how he learned to paint and use his magic… he also shows us how he fell in love.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

PARANOID GARDENS #6 CVR A WESTON

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241207

SEP241208 – PARANOID GARDENS #6 CVR B MACK

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A / CA) Chris Weston

Series finale! Chaos unfolds as the Gardens compete with a hostile cult's amusement park takeover and Loo seeks to put an end to the madness once and for all.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

PATRA #4 CVR A KOLINS

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241209

SEP241210 – PATRA #4 CVR B JONES

(W) James Robinson (A / CA) Scott Kolins

Series finale! Patra ends her first exciting arc of horror and death by confronting her fears and meeting the maniacal Jeremy Jones in a final battle for the lives of two innocent young girls that Jones holds captive. Only then will 'Patra learn that Jeremy is just the first part of a terrifying odyssey she must undertake, involving countless other monstrous terrors, in order to ultimately unlock the secret of her very existence.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #3 CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241211

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

More and more patients are acting strangely at The Ashcroft Hospital and none of the doctors know why. What's happening to the infirmed and feeble-minded men and women who wander its halls? They are changing, seemingly possessed… Only Alicia knows the truth-these patients are possessed, their bodies now vessels for spirits brought over from the other side-but no one will believe her. Not Dr. Templeton. Not even close confidant Dr. Reginald Waters. What Alicia fears the most, what no one is willing to admit, is that the number of possessed patients is only growing… until it's too late.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

SEANCE IN ASYLUM #3 CVR B KETNER

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241212

(W) Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Lukas Ketner

More and more patients are acting strangely at The Ashcroft Hospital and none of the doctors know why. What's happening to the infirmed and feeble-minded men and women who wander its halls? They are changing, seemingly possessed… Only Alicia knows the truth-these patients are possessed, their bodies now vessels for spirits brought over from the other side-but no one will believe her. Not Dr. Templeton. Not even close confidant Dr. Reginald Waters. What Alicia fears the most, what no one is willing to admit, is that the number of possessed patients is only growing . . . until it's too late.

• Clay McLeod Chapman brings his horror genius to Dark Horse Comics!

• Four issue series.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

SPACE USAGI WHITE STAR RISING #3 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241213

SEP241214 – SPACE USAGI WHITE STAR RISING #3 CVR B 10 COPY MEYER

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

With the computer codes in the hands of the Kajitori, the clock is ticking for Usagi and team! Who will gain access to the Shirohoshi clan secrets first? This miniseries will be newly colored by longtime collaborator Emi Fujii! Each issue will also include a new eight-page short story by Julie Sakai and Stan Sakai, featuring Space Usagi's Akemi character!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV ECHOES OF FEAR #4

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241215

(W) George Mann (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Eduardo Mello

Series finale! Jedi Knight Reath Silas and Jedi Padawan Amadeo Azzazzo embark on a desperate mission to recover the Rod of Ages-the last known fragment of an Echo Stonetime to help contain the greatest threat that has ever faced the Jedi Order: the deadly Force eaters known as the Nameless.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #13 CVR A TOLIB

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241216

SEP241217 – STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES PHASE III #13 CVR B

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Harvey Tolibao

Padawan Ram Jomaram and Jedi Knight Farzala Tarabal have begun gathering brave fighters to repel the Nihil invasion of Valo. But uniting the war-weary people to defend their home is proving to be a battle all its own. Will the Jedi and their allies be able to inspire a resistance in the face of such destruction? Meanwhile, a shocking discovery on Eriadu inflames tensions!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC PHASE III DISPATCHES #3

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241218

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A / CA) Jake Bartok

Jedi Master and expert investigator Emerick Caphtor seeks the true nature of the Nameless! To help him solve the mystery of the "Force Eaters," Emerick has brought on a Nihil prisoner-of-war with knowledge of the creatures. Together, the unlikely duo crosses the volcanic landscape of a distant moon in search of answers. Will the Jedi's travelling companion prove to be a liability or an asset on this treacherous journey?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SUMMER SHADOWS #4

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241222

(W) John Harris Dunning (A / CA) Ricardo Cabral

Series finale! Unsettled by his encounter with the vampire Haylas, Nick must navigate a treacherous path if he wants to help Anthony-and seeing his ex aboard the Nyx has only strengthened his resolve. Meanwhile, Alekos has a plan of his own for the vampires. In this blood-spattered conclusion, an invitation to Haylas' private island will force Nick to reconcile with his past… or forfeit his future.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

SURVIVAL STREET RADICAL LEFT #3 CVR A KUSSAINOV

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241223

SEP241224 – SURVIVAL STREET RADICAL LEFT #3 CVR B TRAKHANOV

(W) James Asmus, Jim Festante (A / CA) Abylay Kussainov

Survival Street is an unrepentant action satire tearing through a dystopia packed with economic and humanistic cautionary tales. Chat GPT says: "Join our thrilling comic adventure! Puppets struggle against the oppressive grasp of media giant 'Plus,' only to confront a benevolent AI guardian. Discover the AI's noble intent: to liberate them from manipulation. Root for the AI hero in this gripping tale of defiance and redemption!"

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

ALL-NIGHTER TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241225

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A / CA) Jason Loo

Welcome to The All-Nighter, the only diner in town run by covert superheroes (who are also secretly vampires). In this final arc, the staff at The All-Nighter are trying to piece their lives back together in the wake of Alex's disappearance. They know that Alex would stop at nothing to get any of them back, so they have no choice: it's time to bring this fight to The Takers. With unexpected new allies, the crew will have to live up to Alex's dreams of super heroes. If they want to rescue their friend and uncover the mystery of The Takers, they'll have to do it as a team-or as a family. Collects #11-15.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKIS WITCHER EDGE OF THE WORLD HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241226

(W) Andrzej Sapkowski, Magdalena Salik (A) Tommasso Bennato, Chris O'Halloran

Work is hard to come by for Geralt and with Dandelion, not a subject for his rhymes or ballads. As they travel to the edge of the known world, townsfolk speak of many stories but it seems that's all they are-recitals of monsters and superstition-until a man follows Geralt with news of a devil scavenging the local fields. Rid the beast, but under no condition is he to be killed. Only how can Geralt hunt the creature, for there is no such things as devils… This graphic novel is the third in a series of adaptations from Sapkowski's acclaimed short story collection The Last Wish!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

AQUINNAH GN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241227

(W) Matteo Casali (A) Rachele Aragno, Clarissa Saccani

Amber has carried the question of her past for years. With no memory of her childhood haunted by chronic pain, she assumes it's amnesia-until a strange man claiming to have answers appears. And a story much darker, stranger, and more otherworldly begins to take shape. Amber and her girlfriend are caught up in a net of occult secrets and ancient monsters connected to the seaside town of Aquinnah, and as the town's dark history is uncovered, Amber must decide if she will be the town's salvation… or its doom.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

ART OF DEAD SPACE HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241228

(W) Motive Studio (A) Motive Studio

Join us in celebrating the art of the 2023 smash-hit Dead Space-the completely rebuilt sci-fi survival-horror classic. Pore over details, small and large, that expand and improve the original game's thrilling vision. Explore the claustrophobic hallways of the Ishimura, alien landscape of Aegis VII, iconic engineering suits, tools, weapons, characters, and gruesome necromorphs presented on beautiful, high-quality paper stock so you don't miss any element of this faithful and terrifying ground-up remake.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

ART OF MARVEL SNAP HC

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241229

(W) Paul Davies (A) Second Dinner Studios Inc.

Including over one hundred characters and locations from across Marvel's bustling Multiverse, The Art of Marvel SNAP is a fabulous way to indulge in the artistry that brings Marvel SNAP to life! Players assemble powerful team-ups with fan-favorite heroes and villains across varied Marvel Universe locations. Now, fans can pore over every exciting detail of the game's elaborate, original artwork from many of the world's most creative artists in this beautiful art book format! Bursting with art, this captivating gallery is further explored through developer commentary that offers fans exclusive insights from game developer Second Dinner. This full-cover collection celebrates Marvel's award-winning, smash hit digital collectable card battler game with art from over 300 developer-selected cards created for the game.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

AVATAR FRONTIERS OF PANDORA SOLEKS JOURNEY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241230

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Gabriel Guzman, Michael Atiyeh

One of the only survivors of his clan, a battered and broken Na'vi undertakes an epic quest spanning years to embrace and heal the wounds of his past. Meet So'lek-a Na'vi warrior who must go on a transformative journey across Pandora. While the battle of the Hallelujah Mountains is over, the trauma of war is never-ending. So'lek finds himself alone, stricken with grief and desperation. Only through Eywa and the bonds he makes with those he meets throughout his quest can he find a path to heal-and though danger, doubt, and pain await him, it's time for him to answer the call. Collects Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora-So'lek's Journey #1-6.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

BANDETTE TP VOL 04 SIX FINGER SECRET

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241231

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Colleen Coover

A scandalous painting full of secrets is missing! An unlikely patron hires the greatest thief in the world, Bandette, to pilfer a painting whose brushstrokes hold centuries of hidden messages! With other thieves competing to retrieve the painting, too, Bandette will have her work cut out for her. All their skills will be put to the test as they each strive to possess… The Six Finger Secret!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

BOWLING WITH CORPSES & OTHER STRANGE TALES HC (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241232

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart, Clem Robins

New folklore-inspired tales abound in this new anthology of fantasy stories written and drawn Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. From a search for the beating heart of a long-dead sorcerer, to a pirate girl who makes a deal with the devil, to the titular boy who wins a grim prize in a game with some undead interlopers, and more. Mignola builds a brand-new world filled with the weird, wicked and whimsical in this volume that will delight longtime Hellboy fans and new readers alike.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

BUTCHERS BOY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241233

(W) Landry Quinn Walker (A) Justin Greenwood, Brad Simpson, Patrick Brosseau

Deep within the backroads of the Pacific Northwest, an entire town fell victim to the brutal cleaver of the Butcher of La Perdita. But that was more than a hundred years ago, and in that time the generational nightmare of murder and meat has been reduced to morbid clickbait folklore for bored travelers to share online. And yet some say the Butcher still haunts the streets at night, seeking fresh meat for his larder. A true Lovecraftian horror? Or just the feverish dreams of a mentally unstable serial killer. Six friends on a road trip are about to find out… Collects The Butcher's Boy #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

COMPLETE ELFQUEST FUTUREQUEST TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241234

(W) Wendy Pini, Richard Pini (A) Wendy Pini

In time to come, the World of Two Moons will be known as Abode. Humans who live in this future ElfQuest era know for a fact that the elves did exist, that they were truly flesh-and-blood beings, not mere legends. There is even proof. But they are no longer anywhere to be found… so where did the elves disappear to? And more important, why? Join the mysterious, shapeshifting Jink and the rambunctious Rebels as they seek the answers – both on the world that was once home to the Wolfriders, and beyond in the reaches of interplanetary space.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA TP VOL 02 ARTAGAN (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241235

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or, Cris Peter

The trickster-fey Artagan returns, but does he have something up his sleeves again? The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also known as the Traveler, finally gets his day in court-which is the last thing he wanted. But since he's here, he's happy to tell the Seelie and Unseelie courts how he's graced the material realms with his knowledge and mentorship. But there are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire. Collects Critical Role: Tales of Exandria-Artagan #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

CRITICAL ROLE TALES OF EXANDRIA HC VOL 02 ARTAGAN DLX ED (RE

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241236

(W) Sam Maggs (A) Aviv Or, Cris Peter

The trickster-fey Artagan returns, but does he have something up his sleeves again? The powerful and mischievous Archfey Artagan, also known as the Traveler, finally gets his day in court-which is the last thing he wanted. But since he's here, he's happy to tell the Seelie and Unseelie courts how he's graced the material realms with his knowledge and mentorship. But there are witnesses who may have a different take, and the consequences could be dire. This gorgeous deluxe edition features a beautiful foil-stamped slipcase and cover worthy enough for even the pickiest of fey, along with a gallery-quality lithograph by artist Toby Sharp! Collects Critical Role: Tales of Exandria-Artagan #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

DEN HC VOL 05 PRICE OF MEMORIES (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241237

(W) Richard Corben (A / CA) Richard Corben

An amnesic Den encounters an unexpected woman from his past. Sienna is a medium that takes Den on a memory journey starting at birth, where he will meet old friends and future enemies and get closer to understanding his journey. This last volume of Den connects all four previous parts of the story and takes Den on perhaps his wildest adventure on the floating Island of Heaven, where an idyllic existence hides a horrifying secret. Den Volume 5: The Price of Memories is the next book in a series of deluxe graphic novels from renowned creator Richard Corben's library to be published by Dark Horse Comics.

In Shops: Feb 05, 2025

SRP: 0

EC ARCHIVES TALES FROM CRYPT TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241238

(W) Carl Wessler (A) Jack Davis, Graham Ingels, Jack Kamen

Dark Horse Comics brings even more macabrely majestic Tales from the Crypt, now as an affordable paperback! This terrifying tome has been digitally recolored-using Marie Severin's original palette as a guide-and features stories drawn by all-star comic artists Jack Davis, Jack Kamen, George Evans, Graham Ingels, Bill Elder, Bernie Krigstein, Reed Crandall, and Joe Orlando! Featuring a foreword by cult icon Bruce Campbell!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

INTO UNBEING TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241239

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman, Jim Campbell

A group of climate scientists working in a remote base camp on the Australian outback discover an impossible landform. Led by botanist Hildur Johansson, the team sets out to conduct a routine exploratory mission to map the terrain, record their observations, and try to understand this anomalous landscape. They arrive expecting the unexpected, and the Unbeing delivers. The expedition discovers a massive, entirely novel, giant holobiont that threatens to upend everything they understand about the natural world. Propelled by hubris and the intoxicating charm of forbidden knowledge, the research team descends into a hostile alien environment allowed to thrive without human interference. The beautiful yet unforgiving landscape hosts strange flora, gorgeous fauna and dangerous predators lurking in the darkness. As the team pushes deeper, can they survive long enough to find what they're looking for?

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

JOY OPERATIONS TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241240

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Stephen Bryne

The JOY operation is back! It's fifty-five years from right now. Joy was an En Voi. A special agent of one of the Jonando Trust. Trusts are corporate-owned cities that are the centerpiece of modern society. She rights wrongs for the trust. Because of the Joy operation that saved the world Joy lives with fellow En Voi Hampton inside her head. Joy and Hampton try to embrace their "new life" together. They re-enter society… and Joy's marriage. They try to re-establish a connection in a new trust, but there are many people in the world who blame Joy for what has happened. The joy operation has an enemies list! Collects Joy Operations series II #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

LESTER OF LESSER GODS HC

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241241

(W) Eric Powell, Lucky Yates (A) Gideon Kendall, Eric Powell

Lester, the larping bastard son of the Odin, wanders the post apocalyptic wasteland after thwarting Satan's attempt to bring about the end of days. But can this hero of the downtrodden survive the battle arena of Will Frye the Technomancer Guy? Eric Powell (The Goon) and comedian and voice actor Lucky Yates (Archer) combine twisted comedic talents to bring you Lester of the Lesser Gods. Originally created as an unproduced animated short by Powell a decade ago, the concept was revived when the two writers were looking for a comic project to work on and Lester was born! This collection includes the original one-shot, the new three-part miniseries, a sketchbook and cover gallery.

In Shops: Feb 26, 2025

SRP: 0

MAGIC ORDER LIBRARY ED HC VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241242

(W) Mike Millar (A) Olivier Coipel, Stuart Immonen

Millarworld and Dark Horse Comics are proud to present the first two arcs of the bestselling dark fantasy thriller graphic novel in an oversized hardcover format. Magic meets the Mob in The Magic Order, as magicians sworn to protect our world for generations battle an enemy who's picking them off one by one. They live among us as our neighbors, friends, and co-workers, but by night they protect us from the forces of darkness… unless the darkness gets them first. Collected together for the first time, this beautiful hardcover introduces us to The Magic Order, a group of five families of sorcerers, magicians, and wizards. Collects The Magic Order series 1 & 2.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

MARVEL COMICS COVERS OF JACK KIRBY HC (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241243

(W) Marvel (A) Jack Kirby

Jack Kirby (1917-1994) remains one of the most influential and revered comic book creators of all time, and his cover work for Marvel Comics is particularly celebrated. The Marvel Comics Covers of Jack Kirby collects Kirby's cover art in a hardcover format. The first volume of this series contains more than 175 classic Kirby covers from 1961 to 1964, including cover art from the earliest issues of The Avengers, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Journey into Mystery, Strange Tales, Tales to Astonish, and The X-Men, alongside commentary by multiple contributors. Kirby's legacy continues to inspire current and future generations of artists, designers, and fans. Long live the King!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE REVOLUTION GN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241244

(W) Tim Sheridan, Ted Biaselli, Rob David (A) Daniel HDR, Keith Champagne

Journey to the earliest days of one of the universe's most consequential, and fraught, team ups in this official graphic novel prequel to the Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revolution! A prophecy has been foretold. One that will forever bind the fates of the Masters of the Universe's two greatest foes: Hordak and Skeletor. Hordak is an ambitious general, eager to make his mark; Skeletor is an aspiring mage, hungry for power. Joining forces, melding ancient Eternian magic with advanced Horde technology, could bring them all their evil hearts' desire… but they'll have to survive each other first.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

MEGAGHOST GN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241245

(W) Gabe Soria (A) Gideon Kendall

When Martin Magus comes into possession of a bewitched ring, he discovers he now has the power to summon MEGAGHOST! A giant supernatural robot sworn to defend the world against creepy things that go SMASH in the night. MEGAGHOST is an action-packed, arcane adventure that mixes Saturday morning cartoon thrills with supernatural chills! Collects issues #1-5 of the original series as well as other short stories.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

RESIDENT ALIEN TP VOL 08 BOOK OF LIFE

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241246

(W) Peter Hogan (A / CA) Steve Parkhouse

The original comics that inspired the hit SyFy series continue in a new graphic novel! As his status quo takes another major shift, alien-in-hiding Harry Vanderspiegel unknowingly exposes himself to the Feds again! His old pursuers are far from his mind, however, as he and his new family move into a new home. In the latest mesmerizing Resident Alien story arc from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse, Harry hasn't seen the last of his human pursuers-or his home planet! Collects Resident Alien: The Book of Life #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SRP: 0

SAINT JOHN TP

DARK HORSE PRH

JAN248373

(W) Portland Gear, Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner (A) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner

Cynical Manhattan writer Tori Slate travels to Portland, Oregon, to track down the enigmatic Saint John-a masked man who roams the city doing good deeds for strangers, appearing at random and vanishing without a trace. Who is he? Why does he do it? And what is his seemingly supernatural connection to the City of Roses? It's a mystery that draws Tori back to Portland again and again over the course of a year, joining Saint John as he tries to help his city through floods, ice storms, and the pressures of a changing world. Collects Saint John #1-4.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

SMALL TOWN SPIRITS GN (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241248

(W) Zack Keller (A) Gabriele Bagnoli

There is a town in Ireland where people still do Halloween the old-fashioned way: an annual sporting competition to honor the Spirits. Every year, the perfect, prestigious O'Dell family makes an absolute mockery of the lovable but laughable Flanagan family at The Spirit Games, dashing their dreams of winning. But this year, teenage troublemaker Pad Flanagan plans to change everything: he tricks the Spirit of an ancient Celtic hero into training his family for the big event… accidentally opening a supernatural floodgate of mischief, magic and monsters that threatens to destroy his town.

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADV PHASE III TP VOL 02

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241249

(W) Daniel Jose Older (A) Harvey Tolibao, Michael Atiyeh, Comicraft

The forces of light and life get ready for their climactic battle against the villainous Nihil! Zeen Mrala has rescued the love of her life and saved her Jedi friends from the clutches of the Warden. But their reunion is bittersweet. As the Stormwall threatens to engulf Eriadu, Zeen, Lula Talisola, and their allies must prepare for another, much larger fight with the Nihil. The fate of the entire Republic is on the line! Collects issues #6-10.

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SRP: 0

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES QUI GON TP (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241250

(W) George Mann (A) Andrea Mutti, Gigi Baldassini, Comicraft (A / CA) Michael Cho

Qui-Gon Jinn, one of the most revered Jedi of all time. From his youth as a gifted Padawan under Count Dooku, to his years as a skilled Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn is one of the most respected Force wielders in the history of the Jedi Order. Our story spans his life as a series of recurring events slowly ties together over the years to help Qui-Gon complete the puzzle of one of the Force's many mysterious cults-The Brotherhood of the Ninth Door. The Brotherhood's secret Force abilities could make them a great ally to the Jedi, or a powerful enemy. Master Qui-Gon and his eager young Padawan learner Obi-Wan Kenobi, must uncover their secrets before they fall into the wrong hands!

In Shops: Feb 19, 2025

SRP: 0

TRUE WEIRD TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241251

(W) James Tynion Iv, Lonnie Nadler, Steve Foxe (A) Klaus Janson, Michael Avon Oeming

True Weird is a black-and-white anthology series featuring stories of ordinary people going head to head against the extraordinary, based on true accounts. Featuring an all-star lineup of writers and artists, describing encounters with cryptids, ghosts, paranormal phenomena, medical oddities, and all manner of the strange! This volume features twelve of the strangest "true" stories from the world around us with some of the most exciting creators including James Tynion IV, Michael Avon Oeming, Klaus Janson, Ming Doyle, John McCrea, Genevieve Valentine, Aditya Bidikar, Anand RK, Gavin Fullerton, and many more. Collects backup stories from Blue Book series I and II.

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SRP: 0

USAGI YOJIMBO CROW TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241252

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The adventures continue for the rabbit ronin Usagi and his cousin Yukichi! Finally making it out of the frozen mountains, Usagi and Yukichi come across a merchant being attacked by four brigands. They rescue the supposed merchant only to discover much later that he is really a criminal with a huge bounty on his head! Of course, wherever there is a huge reward you will find bounty hunters Gen and Stray Dog… and other unscrupulous trackers! Stan Sakai's evocative artwork with award-winning hand lettering features wonderful colors by Hi-Fi Colour Design!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SRP: 0

VAMPIRE HUNTER D OMNIBUS TP VOL 07

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241253

(W) Hideyuki Kikuchi (A / CA) Yoshitaka Amano

The hunt continues in the bizarre far future of 12,090 A.D, where the immortal vampire lords who were the only winners of mankind's nuclear war still oppress the human survivors who have pushed the blood-drinking fiends back to the lawless Frontier. Yet humanity too remains as quick as ever to prey upon itself, and where the law can't bring safety or justice, the crescent blade of D will-assuming you meet the half-vampire wanderer's price! The Vampire Hunter D Omnibus Book Seven collects volumes 19, 20, and 21 in author Hideyuki Kikuchi's adventure horror series: Mercenary Road, Scenes From an Unholy War, and Record of the Blood Battle. Illustrated by Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano, the legend of D endures!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

SRP: 0

WILLIAM OF NEWBURY TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP241254

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A / CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From the co-creator of the Eisner Award-winning, bestselling Powers comes this brand-new anthropomorphic supernatural series that's Hellboy meets Redwall. Loosely based on real events in 12th century England during what was known as "The Anarchy," a time when the country was beset with plague, civil war, and demons. William of Newbury is a neurotic monk, fearful of the earthly world, but confident and unwavering in the face of true evil. He fights the dead to restore peace, but his brother is intent on stopping him, fearing for his soul. Newbury is dark, yet quaint, deadly yet cute. Follow him as he negotiates with thieves, evades his brother and the church, and battles the undead and evil spirits. Collects the comic book series William of Newbury #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

HELLBOY LOTERIA GAME

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

APR248587

From Dark Horse Comics. Celebrate your love of Hellboy with your friends, or fellow B.P.R.D. members, with this all-new Hellboy Loter a Game! Loter a is a traditional Mexican game of chance and you can now test your luck with the Hellboy-inspired version of this timeless game! With 36 unique cards, 10 tablas (playing boards), and 60 tokens, there's no need to run away to Mexico to make friends with three luchadores and fight vampires when you can play Loter a at home! (Tequila sold separately; drinking with skeletons is not advised.)

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

HELLBOY HAND OF GLORY CANDLE (Net)

DARK HORSE – BUY SELL

APR248586

From Dark Horse Comics. Inspired by the Hand of Glory candle which first appeared in Hellboy: Box Full of Evil, this handmade Hand of Glory Candle was created in partnership with 54Celsius and has been expertly molded based on the art of Mike Mignola. Made from 100% natural paraffin wax in the true-to-comics blue/gray color and includes five separate wicks, this candle will bring light and magic to any setting for approximately 6 hours of burn time (hanged-man ingredients not included). Although this candle won't immobilize anyone through black magic, it may make guests stop in their tracks to appreciate the unique presence it brings to your home, office, or mausoleum.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

SRP: 0

