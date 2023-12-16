Posted in: Comics, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Weapon X-Men, wolverine

Scoop: Marvel To Launch Weapon X-Men In March 2024

Bleeding Cool gets the word that Marvel Comics is to launch a new comic, Weapon X-Men, in March 2024. A new take on the old Exiles series...

Article Summary Marvel set to release Weapon X-Men comic in March 2024

Weapon X leads a team of Wolverines from multiple realities to battle Onslaught.

Christos Gage will be scripting with art by Yildiray Cinar.

Fans ponder which alternate Wolverines might join this multiverse adventure.

There are a lot of weird X-Men-related rumours around right now, especially on Reddit, 4Chan, Discord and the like. Often, they will take one or two posts that Bleeding Cool has run and use them to bolster a bunch of unrelated nonsense that people believe because, hey, Bleeding Cool also reported one of the ten points, right?

Well, here's another point to watch out for in such lists. Bleeding Cool gets the word that Marvel Comics is to launch a new series, Weapon X-Men, in March 2024. A new take on the old Exiles series, it will see the Wolverine from the Age Of Apocalypse, you know, the one with the adamantium stump known as Weapon X, leading a team of other Wolverines from different realities, tracking down Onslaught across the Multiverse. And written by Christos Gage and drawn by Yildiray Cinar.

In the Age Of Apocalypse, Magneto recruited Logan to part of his X-Men, under the name Weapon X. When Jean Grey was captured by Sinister, Weapon X went rogue and lost his hand after fighting Prelate Summers and covered the stump with adamantium. In later stories, he was enhanced by Celestials to become a tyrannical Weapon Omega.

I presume Weapon X-Men will be listed in the upcoming March 2024 Marvel Comics solicits and solicitations, which have yet to be released. I may Frankenstein a number of them tomorrow. But for now, we are about to get a League Of Extraordinary Wolverines Vs the evil combined personality of Magneto and Professor Xavier. Are there any parallel dimension Wolverines you'd like to see as part of Weapon X-Men? Hercules-boyfriend Wolverine? Zombie Wolverine? Old Man Logan? Who? And given that Christos Gage is writing the comic, might this week's Original X-Men #1 one-shot by Gage and Greg Land be a fun place for this to start?

