Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Blue Moon, krakoa, Magik, tom brevoort

XGossip: Magik Gets Major X-Men Role Post-Krakoa With The Blue Moon

There is X-Men gossip coming out of the big Brazilian comic book convention CCXP. And it's all about Magik and the Blue Moon...

Article Summary X-Men's post-Krakoa era to introduce 'The Blue Moon' concept led by Tom Brevoort.

Magik, Illyana Rasputin, anticipated to take a central role in the upcoming storyline.

Upcoming era will maintain Krakoa's narrative; Hank McCoy may be 'reset' with technology.

Expect a 'back to basics' for X-Men with separate teams and a fresh, significant twist.

There is X-Men gossip coming out of the big Brazilian comic book convention CCXP in São Paulo. We know that the X-Men titles from Marvel Comics will be undergoing big changes soon as a result of Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort taking over the books from Jordan D White and Gerry Duggan. And that it will be an end to the Krakoan era, introduced by Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz and RB Silva in 2019 with House Of X and Power Of X. And in 2024, we are getting Fall Of The House Of X and Rise Of The Powers Of X to wrap things up.

So, what do I hear from CCXP? Our Bleeding Cool man on the ground, LodiX has a few things to report….

First, the codename of the new X-Men approach under Tom Brevoort is The Blue Moon. The significance is unknown, but it may refer to the Blue Area on the Moon, in which the Inhumans and the Watcher have lived, where Jean Grey as the Phoenix died, and which housed The Summer House of Krakoa, home to Scott Summers, Jean Grey, Logan, Rachel Summers and previously Teen Cable. Or maybe something else entirely. Blue Moon is also the name of Yondu's spaceship and has plastered a giant picture of his arse on the back. It was also rumoured as a working title for the Fantastic Four movie, but could it have been for X-Men instead?

Secondly, the new X-Men era won't reboot Krakoa away, so don't expect the death of a remaining Moira Mactaggert clone to reset the timeline. It can't; it would have to reset the whole Marvel Comics timeline. The Beast, however may be getting reset, with an earlier version of Hank McCoy being resurrected in a final push for that Krakoan technology, and it is possible others will join him.

Thirdly, Magik, Illyana Rasputin, sister of Colossus, is going to play a big role in whatever comes next.

Fourthly, I am to expect an "understanding" between mutants and Artificial Intelligence, which may be rather satirically intended given the current state of the world, different to when this was all set up by Jonathan Hickman in 2019. Then, we learned that the future would see an attack on Earth by a super-intelligence techno-organic singularity called the Dominion, and Krakoa was intended to create a future that could save both mankind and mutant-kind. And that the X-Men terrorist opponent, Orchis was an attempt by the machines of the future to defeat the Krakoan paradise, a reverse Terminator situation. Recently, it was revealed that at some point, a version of Mister Sinister turns themselves into a Dominion, retroactive across the timeline. Presumably, that is what is going to have to be dealt with. Sounds like a Kieron Gillen problem to untangle.

So, fifthly and finally, we are to expect a "back to basics" model for the X-Men, separate teams, the Mansion, etc etc, but there will be a big new twist to separate the new way of things from the pre-Krakoan X-Men. What twist? No idea… but I look forward to finding out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!