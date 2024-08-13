Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Belana Ortega, Daniel Sampere, DC All-In, Tom King, trinity, wonder woman

SCOOP: Tom King To Launch A Trinity Series For DC… With Three Of Her

Tom King to Launch a Trinity Series as a Spinoff From Wonder Woman for DC Comics... With All Three Of Her Together

Article Summary Tom King launches Trinity series spinning off from Wonder Woman, featuring Elizabeth Marston Prince.

Trinity will wield Three Lassos of Fate: silver, gold, and black, teaming with Superman and Batman.

Series features three versions of Trinity from different ages, all existing and working together.

Inspired by Robert Kanigher's 1959 "The Secret Origin of Wonder Woman" featuring Wonder Woman at different ages.

One day, Trinity will be the adopted daughter of Wonder Woman, Elizabeth Marston Prince. She will take on the role of Wonder Girl and work alongside her former babysitters Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, as they also become the new Superman and Batman. Current issues of Wonder Woman with a main strip by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, are running backup strips by Tom King and Belen Ortega.

She wields (or will wield) the Three Lassos of Fate: silver, gold, and black. Her first story saw her using her friendship with the future Superman and Batman to assist with a quest inside a Greek cave that imprisons The Sovereign who promises to tell her the truths denied her about her parents. Since then we have seen The Sovereign narrate the current Wonder Woman series, which has seen the US Government turn entirely against the Amazons, a story that Tom King says will conclude with issue 20 of the series.

But it seems that more is coming, We will also be getting an ongoing Trinity series all of of her own. What time will it be set? Well, how about three of them? Bleeding Cool gets the tip-off that Trinity will see three different versions of Trinity from different times: the toddler, the middle-grader, and the older teenager previously seen in Trinity's stories, but all existing together and working together at the same time. How?

There is precedence for this. Wonder Woman #105 in 1959, The Secret Origin of Wonder Woman written and edited by Robert Kanigher, established that Wonder Woman was born and grew up on Paradise Island. Several Wonder Girl adventures set during earlier years followed, including those about Wonder Tot, Wonder Woman as a toddler. From Wonder Woman #124 in 1961, Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl, and Wonder Tot appeared together in stories labelled "impossible tales", works of fiction created by their mother, Queen Hippolyta, who could splice together films of herself and Diana at different ages and create new narratives.

Now, it seems, we will have three ages of Trinity, all together at the same time as well… expect Trinity #1 to launch later this year…. for this and more DC All-In stories, keep using the Bleeding Cool tag.

