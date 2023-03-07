Scott Koblish Draws… Everyone, for Fantastic Four #700 Cover Scott Koblish is adding a one-of-a-kind wraparound connecting cover for Fantastic Four #700/#7 and #8 in May and June from Marvel.

Out in May, the now-renumbered Fantastic Four #700 – or #7 – will be an extra-length comic from the current creative team, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. And now Scott Koblish is adding a one-of-a-kind wraparound connecting cover for Fantastic Four #7/#700 and #8 in May to follow, written y North and drawn by Ivan Fiorello.

"Perfectly encapsulating the rich history of Marvel's first family, this massive piece features over 700 characters, each one having appeared in a prior issue of FANTASTIC FOUR. From the Fantastic Four's fellow super heroes like the Avengers and X-Men, past members, iconic villains, and everyone in between, this epic assembly serves as a love letter to the team's unparalleled legacy and their undeniable impact on the Marvel Universe they helped shape! " "I've been a big fan of the Fantastic Four since I was a little kid, so not only was it an honor to draw this cover, but it was a dream come true to scroll through every issue of FANTASTIC FOUR ever," Koblish said. "I hope I was able to convey all of the sheer joy, wonder, and boundless creativity that the Fantastic Four have embodied for six decades and I hope it continues to be a shining beacon for decades to come."

FANTASTIC FOUR #7/#700

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by IBAN COELLO

Wraparound Connecting 700 Characters Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH – 75960620289800771

COLOSSAL ISSUE #700!

FANTASTIC FOUR #7 is also FANTASTIC FOUR #700, which means we're ABSOLUTELY going huge. It's an over-sized spectacular as the Fantastic Four reach their new home – not knowing that a mysterious threat has made it there first! As their knowledge of LANGUAGE ITSELF begins to melt from their minds, the Four are in disarray as their existence hangs in the balance…

…and the greatest villain of all time finally seals their DOOM.

Rated T+ In Shops: May 17, 2023 SRP: $5.99 On Sale 5/17

FANTASTIC FOUR #8

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Wraparound Connecting 700 Characters Variant Cover by SCOTT KOBLISH

On Sale 6/7