Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: bryan lee o'malley, scott pilgrim

A Look Inside Scott Pilgrim's 20th Anniversary Boxes Launches

Oni Press is showing off a look inside the upcoming Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color & B+W Hardcover Box Sets by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Article Summary Oni Press unveils Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Box Sets with new art and bonus items.

Collector's editions feature color and B&W hardcovers, designed by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Box sets include exclusive stickers, posters, and a collector’s case by Patrick Crotty.

20th-anniversary celebration to continue with print portfolio and coloring book releases.

Oni Press is showing off a look inside the upcoming Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Color Hardcover Box Set and Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary B&W Hardcover Box Set featuring new artwork by Bryan Lee O'Malley, with colours by Nathan Fairbairn and design by Patrick Crotty.

Available in both color and newly remastered black and white – preserving the series' original vision in hardcover for the very first time – each SCOTT PILGRIM 20th ANNIVERSARY BOX SET will come packaged in deluxe, clamshell collector's boxes that come packed with new art and limited-edition bonus items specifically created in celebration of the SCOTT PILGRIM series' 20th anniversary. Debuting in comic shops and bookstores everywhere in August 2024 – exactly 20 years after the debut of the series' first volume, Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life, in August 2004. And here is a flyer for that launch which is included.

Six newly remastered hardcovers featuring brand-new cover art by Bryan Lee O'Malley with colors by Nathan Fairbairn

A seventh hardcover compendium collecting all of the series' behind-the-scenes process art and "making of" material with commentary by Bryan Lee O'Malley Scott Pilgrim: Collected Extras

Three exclusive sticker sheets dedicated to Scott Pilgrim's beloved cast and the series' 20th anniversary

Multiple exclusive posters, including a Sex Bob-omb concert print and a deluxe holofoil art print, featuring Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and Gideon Graves

Wraparound SP20 box set design and clamshell collector's case designed by Patrick Crotty

"We've all been working hard on these box sets, which I think are such a complicated project and interesting challenge," said Bryan Lee O'Malley. "It's been fun working with the legend Patrick Crotty and my buddy Nathan Fairbairn, and the folks at Oni Press are doing a great job. I hope everyone likes the end results!" "This box set is an experience from top to bottom, inside and out," said Sierra Hahn, Oni Press Editor-in-Chief. "Bryan and Patrick have created something that faithfully honors Scott Pilgrim fans as well anyone who loves exceptional, fun storytelling and is obsessive about graphic design. I can't wait for readers, new and old, to behold this incredible tome this summer!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!