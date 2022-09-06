Scott Shaw! Channels Sergio Aragonés For 'See You At San Diego' Show

Scott Shaw! is channelling Sergio Aragonés for the new book See You At San Diego, as he has created artwork for the American Cinematheque launch event, projecting it onscreen during the LA movie panel this week on the 8th of September, which also includes a screening of Scott Pilgrim vs The World which debuted at San Diego Comic-Con. American Cinematheque will be selling the art via auction, with proceeds going back to the American Cinematheque itself

See You At San Diego: An Oral History Of Comic-Con, Fandom And The Triumph Of Geek Culture by Mathew Klickstein and published by Fantagraphics, is an oral history of San Diego Comic-Con from its earliest days with forewords by Stan Sakai and Jeff Smith, an afterword by RZA, over 400 photos and accounts by the likes of Ho Che Anderson, Sergio Aragonés, Scott Aukerman, Bruce Campbell, Felicia Day, Kevin Eastman, Mark Evanier, Neil Gaiman, Lloyd Kaufman, Frank Miller, the Russo Brothers, Stan Sakai, Scott Shaw!, Kevin Smith, Brinke Stevens, Trina Robbins, Tim Seeley, Maggie Thompson, and more

A panel discussion with Scott Shaw, Mike Towry, Floyd Norman (virtual), Paul M. Sammon, Wendy All, Dave Clark, Jim Cornelius, Gus Krueger, Clayton Moore, Maggie Thompson (virtual), Jim Valentino (virtual) and Mathew Klickstein, moderated by Allen Salkin will take place at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles this Thursacay evening at 7pm. A book signing with author Mathew Klickstein will take blace at Skylight Books Arts Annex, prior to the screening at 6pm.

"Fandom is a tribe of people," said Klickstein. "Geeks, nerds, fanboys/fangirls, misfits, outsiders, weirdos — all bonding over pop culture nostalgia. People who speak a shorthand based on the singular universe built around certain niche passions. It's more than a subculture, but rather an entire network of interconnected and often overlapping nodes of fandom. The Marx Bros, Ray Bradbury, Flash Gordon, Bride of Frankenstein, Bruce Lee, Sailor Moon, all melding together and burbling a certain effervescent energy. I wanted to help organize and tell the story of how this all came together over the last century, focusing on the thrust of the before-during-and after the creation and expansion of Comic-Con over the past five decades in particular. These are my forebears, my people, and I think we together are telling the story of the progenitors of modern fan culture today. And at less than $50. What a steal."

"Having attended Comic-Con from the early '70s to the present, I've literally experienced it grow from a small, intimate con to the frenetic, hyper commercial mass media extravaganza it is today," said Fantagraphics publisher Gary Groth. " I can say with some authority that Klickstein's oral history captures evolution of the convention itself and the concomitant devolution of American culture — a sociological spectacle told with verve and humor by the participants."

See You At San Diego: An Oral History of Comic-Con, Fandom, and the Triumph of Geek Culture is published today.